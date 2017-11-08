The Joy Luck Club cast have a reunion!




- The Joy Luck Club had a mini reunion at a screening and Q&A - Lauren Tom (Lena), France Nuyen (Ying Ying), Ming Na Wen (June), Kieu Chinh (Suyuan), Rosalind Chao (Rose), Lucille Soong (An-Mei's grandmother), Elizabeth Sung (Second Wife) were present. Lisa Lu (An-Mei) was there but had to leave early.

Some fun facts from the Q&A
- Rosalind Chao gave birth right before shooting Joy Luck Club
- Lucille Soong originally auditioned for one of the mothers and was cast as a grandma to one of the mothers in a flashback.
- France Nuyen thought she was alone as an Asian actor in Hollywood until she got this film.
- Lauren Tom talked how it became full circle for her cause she's in Andi Mack playing a mother in a mixed race Asian family on TV.
- Video of Q&A here.


