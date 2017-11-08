The Joy Luck Club cast have a reunion!
We are honored to have a reunion with the cast members for our special screening of "The Joy Luck Club". #diversityhttps://t.co/HS6XAKf6zJ— Asian World FilmFest (@asianworldff) October 31, 2017
Some cast tweets under the cut
Ming Na
Kieu Chinh & Ming Na
Lauren Tom
Great 2 see my #JoyLuckClub family at this panel! Lucky 2 have all these extended families: #Andimack #Spn #Futurama https://t.co/Dq07vehq3p— Lauren Tom (@LaurenTom9000) October 31, 2017
Tamlyn Tomita (Waverly) couldn't make it but gave a litle shoutout
.I am so sorry to miss this! LOVE to you ALL! A joyful reunion: The Joy Luck Club looks back https://t.co/mAnyjLJ9N7 via @HuffPostEnt— Tamlyn Tomita (@thetamlyntomita) October 31, 2017
- The Joy Luck Club had a mini reunion at a screening and Q&A - Lauren Tom (Lena), France Nuyen (Ying Ying), Ming Na Wen (June), Kieu Chinh (Suyuan), Rosalind Chao (Rose), Lucille Soong (An-Mei's grandmother), Elizabeth Sung (Second Wife) were present. Lisa Lu (An-Mei) was there but had to leave early.
Some fun facts from the Q&A
- Rosalind Chao gave birth right before shooting Joy Luck Club
- Lucille Soong originally auditioned for one of the mothers and was cast as a grandma to one of the mothers in a flashback.
- France Nuyen thought she was alone as an Asian actor in Hollywood until she got this film.
- Lauren Tom talked how it became full circle for her cause she's in Andi Mack playing a mother in a mixed race Asian family on TV.
- Video of Q&A here.
SOURCE:
They've hardly aged at all lol. Sad to see Tamlyn couldn't make it. Where is Russell Wong, Andrew McCarthy, and Christopher Rich?
Amy Tan has a cameo in the beginning. She's in the family that June greets at the door.
I love this movie. It never fails to make me cry.
Also omg look at how beautiful and badass they look! Ming-Na looks hot.
My grandma was Chinese (but an immigrant to the UK rather than the Asian-American immigrant experience), and I was super close to her when I was growing up as I was the only grandchild at the time, and when she died of cancer it really helped me cope to just DEVOUR these generational stories about the women in Chinese families that seemed to be very present on the shelves of historical fiction and the biography/autobiography shelves at the Waterstones book store near where I lived.
This is a weirdly deep comment idek, but Joy Luck Club and books like it will always have a special place in my heart <3
Her semi-recent book on the Empress Dowager Cixi was also a good read!
Everyone looks amazing though! Ming-Na remains a goddess sent to earth to bless us with her light tbh.
