The Joy Luck Club cast have a reunion!





They've hardly aged at all lol. Sad to see Tamlyn couldn't make it. Where is Russell Wong, Andrew McCarthy, and Christopher Rich?



Amy Tan has a cameo in the beginning. She's in the family that June greets at the door.







Tamlyn's a series regular on a show that shoots outside of LA which is why I think she couldn;t make it...on the plus, at least she's working! :) Reply

I remember watching part of this in English class after reading it. I was in awe of Kieu Chinh's cheekbones. Reply

This movie always makes me cry and feel guilty lol Reply

same, haha Reply

lauren did amy's voice in futurama. Reply

Same lol Reply

aw i love this movie. in year 7 my history teacher would always put it on when she didn't want to teach that day, bless Reply

I love The Joy Luck Club. My dad, probably because he was an Asian immigrant, loved this movie. We used to watch it together a lot when I was growing up. Reply

Is this avaliable on BluRay? I can't find my DVD Reply

I'm pretty sure Amazon has it. Reply

My mom loves this movie and I used to watch it with her when I was kid. I should watch it now as an adult. I love Ming-Na Wen. Reply

Ahh I love it! This movie makes me sob like crazy! Reply

I love this movie. It never fails to make me cry. Reply

Even though I read the book as a kid I've never watched this tbh /badChineseAmerican Gonna put it on my ~list!



Also omg look at how beautiful and badass they look! Ming-Na looks hot. Reply

i've watched the movies tons, but never read the book. am i wrong for wanting russell wong there even though he's old and i don't find him as hot? Reply

i will always remember this from russell Reply

it's honestly a great adaptation tbh Reply

It’s an amazing movie Reply

I remember this being my favourite my favourite book as young pre-teen, like 11, 12. I'd read it so many times, and The Hundred Secret Senses, then watch the movie and SOB over and over.



My grandma was Chinese (but an immigrant to the UK rather than the Asian-American immigrant experience), and I was super close to her when I was growing up as I was the only grandchild at the time, and when she died of cancer it really helped me cope to just DEVOUR these generational stories about the women in Chinese families that seemed to be very present on the shelves of historical fiction and the biography/autobiography shelves at the Waterstones book store near where I lived.



This is a weirdly deep comment idek, but Joy Luck Club and books like it will always have a special place in my heart <3 Reply

Have you read Wild Swans? Reply

Yes!! I was actually thinking about it whilst typing, but then got sidetracked by reminiscy feels lmao, especially with Jung Chang being British-Chinese.



Her semi-recent book on the Empress Dowager Cixi was also a good read!



Reply

my mom made me watch the movie and read the book. when it got to the part where she's yelling at her to practice piano, she was like "look it's us!"

Reply

I loooove this movie and book. The best of all the best. My fam and I watched this together all the time, so relatable and relevant 😭 Reply

Everyone looks amazing though! Ming-Na remains a goddess sent to earth to bless us with her light tbh.







