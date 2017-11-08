The latest on Selena & Justin, and will Selena collaborate with Taylor?





eh, I'll take anything that isn't another reminder on how shitty men in Hollywood are Reply

how shitty men in Hollywood are* Reply

But I have hope But I have hope Reply

Loving your Rhoda gifs! <3 Reply

He's one of them Reply

Did she really give an interview to Hugo Gloss? Lmao she’s truly fearless Reply

does she swallow his baby-gravy or spit it out? Reply

I wonder if the girl who donated her kidney was jazzed to see Selena scoring drugs Reply

I wonder if it's soul crushing for Selena's inner circle having to watch her go back to this tool and to see her so readily manipulated by Pastor Miscaviage. They are both trash but you know what I mean. Reply

selena's inner circle is full of nothing but these cult jesus freaks tbh. i think one of the articles that came out said they didn't like abel because he doesn't go to church like they do. Reply

I've always gotten those vines from her/them but I didn't know if I was misreading it because I know little about her outside of the gossip posted here and even them I'm usually only halfway paying attention. Reply

Francia wants that kidney back.



"I didn't give you that thing to process Bieber jism!" Reply

Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Selena, allegedly “has not been a fan of Bieber after all that Selena and he went through.”



might be time to call backsies gurl....lol but really, that would have been the one stipulation for my kidney...the thought of me kidney being part of a body under Justin Bieber......shivers Reply

This gif is killing me 😂😂 Reply

to me the 'coming back to first love' thing makes sense when you don't quite get that closure, like circumstances took you apart when you weren't ready and you always wondered about it, OR, like you don't see them for ever and meet up years later and feel something. justin and selena have done this thing a million times over already. there isn't anything else to explore, there isn't a 'one that got away' there-- all that's there is just toxic dependency. Reply

I agree. I was in a shitty relationship like this and I didn't seem to let him go emotionally until I met someone who truly treated me well and who I was more attracted to. Now I am so glad I'm out of that other relationship and can't believe I ever liked the guy. Selena needs to meet someone she likes more than Justin (which shouldn't seem hard to most of us, but for some reason she finds him attractive lol)... Reply

yeah it's easy to be hung up on that one person when you still haven't met someone else who does it for you even more. usually in your 20s you experience that relationship with crazy attraction/sexual chemistry way beyond your teenage relationship, and then you realize what it's really supposed to be like... you'd think she had that with the weekend but i guess she'll stay running back to justin. Reply

I still get a pang of something when I run into my ex-first big love but it has more to do with missing that time/stage in my life which I can't go back to than with missing that relationship specifically. has this girl had enough going on in her life / been in a position to put any kind of distance - physical or emotional or whatever - between herself and bieber? you'd think so, but maybe as a celeb you can stay in an unnatural bubble for as long as you want Reply

the ❤️ wants what it wants Reply

if i was francia i would be PISSED lmao. give a bitch a kidney only for her to be busted looking for drugs by a ms13 member. mess. Reply

seeing old pictures from when they first dated is so weird. he looked as young as the stranger things kids! he managed to make her look her age. Reply

Justin and Selena have been on and off for 7 years now. What a mess. And Franica was with Selena through it all. Francia gave you a kidney and you repay her by getting back with Bieber, Selena? smh Reply

Dis some sort of high school sweetheart bullshit rn... Reply

Francia better be pissed! Reply

I can't see how she wouldn't be. Can you imagine doing something as intimate and generous as willingly giving up one of your kidneys to your best friend whose own are failing, only for her to be caught later doing the same behavior that probably caused them to fail in the first place? (Before anyone tries to come for me I'm implying her lupus deteriorated them and her drug use obstensibly worsened them to the point of them failing, coke is known to cause renal failure) Francia only has one kidney for her life left. I'm pissed FOR her tbh. Reply

i would be Reply

