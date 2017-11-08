Madame Tussauds Introduces Taylor Swift
- Madame Tussauds in San Francisco has introduced the Taylor Swift wax figure with a couple of cats
- Madame Tussauds San Francisco General Manager Dalia Goldgor has said: “As huge fans of Taylor’s we really wanted to have some fun with this launch, anyone who follows her on Instagram knows Taylor is a huge cat-lover so this was a very fitting, fun and furry way to celebrate her new figure and upcoming album.”
source 1/2/3
watch a season of botched and you can spot this stuff so easy.
*I must kidnap them*
Edited at 2017-11-09 02:37 am (UTC)
hhahhhahahah
They did ha wrong.
I'm lol'ing at the quotes, too:
"I abandoned my whole family, got the cheapest apartment and ate shit until somoene listened"
"...when you create, it is essential to grab your idea and have savage, unprotected sex with it"
"Some say Lady Gaga is a lie and they're right: I'm a lie, and everyday I kill myself to make it real"
Did she really say all of that? lmao
it's so creepy
Edited at 2017-11-09 12:15 am (UTC)