Madame Tussauds Introduces Taylor Swift






- Madame Tussauds in San Francisco has introduced the Taylor Swift wax figure with a couple of cats
- Madame Tussauds San Francisco General Manager Dalia Goldgor has said: “As huge fans of Taylor’s we really wanted to have some fun with this launch, anyone who follows her on Instagram knows Taylor is a huge cat-lover so this was a very fitting, fun and furry way to celebrate her new figure and upcoming album.”

