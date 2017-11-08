Madame Tussauds Introduces Taylor Swift

As if she would have a tabby. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finally, the non evil twin is born. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hugo Simpson ha artpop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aside from her nose this is pretty accurate. or am i drunk? Reply

Thread

Link

they did her old nose, clearly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Taylor looks a bit skinnier? but this is a good statue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you really think it's done and not just contouring? i have a huge persian honker and, after witnessing half my family get their noses hacked off, i can't imagine enduring all that discomfort for ~5mm of difference lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's exactly the same... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so obvious that her nose has been slimmed and her nostrils reshaped.



watch a season of botched and you can spot this stuff so easy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

na she just lost weight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha eyes too! She can actually open them and LMAO at anyone with 20/20 vision that tries to deny that she clearly had minimal work done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks like Britney Spears in the Lucky MV. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The only good thing in this photo are those adorable twin kittens. Reply

Thread

Link

They look so real, omg...



*I must kidnap them* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...those are real cats, sis. haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ha, same here! I need those kitten twins,



Edited at 2017-11-09 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wasn't sure if they were real at first either lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That wax figure exudes more sex appeal than she ever has. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, mte though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BLOOP there it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. but its probably just the leg placement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was just thinking that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably because it's not talking and coming after ppls think pieces about how she'd totally take a grape otter pop over cherry and here's why! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is misogynistic af saying that the statue is sexier because it doesn't talk. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They definitely gave her a butt to sit on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looks good Reply

Thread

Link

This is madness at this point, this is too much. Its all too much. I'm going to have to tell myself to go outside and get some air. Reply

Thread

Link

This is really good. Reply

Thread

Link

but we already know her Reply

Thread

Link

Those kittens! The one in the middle looks like mine <3 Reply

Thread

Link





At least it's pretty close to the real thing Reply

Thread

Link

lol this looks like the medieval depiction of a Witch!



hhahhhahahah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Museo de Cera, you're on notice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is accurate af though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMING! This sculpture was made with hate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not only with YELLOW TEETH but with LIPSTICK ON THE TEETH.



They did ha wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of Jim Henson miscarriage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i cackled tbhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao this bruja Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what this is pretty accurate tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo someone hates her at Museo de Cera, obvs!



I'm lol'ing at the quotes, too:



"I abandoned my whole family, got the cheapest apartment and ate shit until somoene listened"



"...when you create, it is essential to grab your idea and have savage, unprotected sex with it"



"Some say Lady Gaga is a lie and they're right: I'm a lie, and everyday I kill myself to make it real"



Did she really say all of that? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

STOP I just finally finished crying laughing at this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! This made laugh uncontrollably lol! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this kinda startled me while scrolling down



it's so creepy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, lmao, it looks like the lid closed over the eye but under the actual lid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow thats actually a pretty accurate one Reply

Thread

Link

It's surprisingly realistic aside from the hairline.



Edited at 2017-11-09 12:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link