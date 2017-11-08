New Oscar Frontrunner Movie Posters





I can't wait to see Lady Bird, if it's not released wider this weekend I am gonna have to suck it up and pay money to see it instead of using Moviepass.



edit: Yayyyyyy, it's opening at an AMC this weekend so I can see it with Moviepass! I know this sounds very



Edited at 2017-11-09 12:23 am (UTC) Streep, Hanks and Spielberg? They ain't fucking around re: Oscar noms.I can't wait to see Lady Bird, if it's not released wider this weekend I am gonna have to suck it up and pay money to see it instead of using Moviepass.edit: Yayyyyyy, it's opening at an AMC this weekend so I can see it with Moviepass! I know this sounds very #spon #ad but it's not even been a month and this will be my 5th movie for a $10 flat rate. Reply

Thread

Link

I was thinking about getting Moviepass because I can actually 1) have time to see a movie 2) WANT to see movies since i'm not working on them anymore and 3) live close to a few theaters....



BUT i think that the AMCs here take my SAG card, which would be AMAZING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw Lady Bird last weekend and it's great! Deff worth spending the $$ on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm interested in both movies. The Post is probably going to get all the hype/nominations that All the Money in the World was predicted to have before the Spacey scandal Reply

Thread

Link

That and the subject is super relevant to right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gonna see Lady Bird next week when it comes to the Enzian. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the artwork for Lady Bird so much Reply

Thread

Link

I’m going to see Lady Bird this weekend and I’m so fucking excited omg. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even realize the Pentagon Papers movie was coming out this year - I'm stoked. Reply

Thread

Link

The Post looks like bad. I really hope those rumors of a re-edit because of shitty testing are true.



The Lady Bird poster with the Reputation font is great Reply

Thread

Link

"reputation font"



MTE ha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard The Post test was poor, too, but the trailer looks good to me. Of course it could be slow overall and you can't tell that from the trailer.



I'm rooting for Saoirse, she's a fav of mine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lady Bird's playing at the Alamo Drafthouse starting tomorrow. I'm excited! Reply

Thread

Link

I'll definitely be seeing Lady Bird Reply

Thread

Link

The Post looks boring tbh. I haven't seen any of Spielberg's recent "adult" movies (Bridge of Spies, Lincoln, War Horse) but they all just seem like uninspired, by-the-numbers Oscar bait. Am I wrong? Reply

Thread

Link

Nope, they were. I'm scared this is going to take a bunch of noms away from movies that look less Oscar-y even if it's bad because all 3 of those got a number of nominations :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of the pundits on Gold Derby has already put The Post at the top of their Best Picture list lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bridge of Spies was great



Lincoln and War Horse were bland/boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Lincoln when I saw it, but haven't rewatched it and haven't seen either of the other two for the same reason you mentioned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually had to look up War Horse because I kept getting it confused with Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.



I had no idea one of my faves was in it...it's just a vague, oscar season related memory. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same, I haven't watched any of those (although I do wanna see Lincoln, just for DDL). The rest seem so boring to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Bridge of Spies, but I'm a history buff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked Bridge of Spies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Post....I like the poster more than the trailer by far. If it's anything other than paint by numbers oscar bait, I'll eat my hat.



I hope we get Lady Bird! Reply

Thread

Link

saw Lady Bird over the weekend and its one of the best movies of the year imo Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, i love that poster for lady bird sooo much. i can't wait for it to premiere here in orlando and i want saoirse's hair color in this movie so bad haha.



"the post" poster (lmfao) is pretty great as well!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I want her hair so bad. She is so beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss, i love her so so much haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to see Lady Bird but the theater is too far away from me. Reply

Thread

Link

A24 snatching Oscar wigs again I see Reply

Thread

Link