New Oscar Frontrunner Movie Posters
The Post stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks
Ladybird poster
Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in #ThePost. Christmas. pic.twitter.com/HyL7GEz1n9— The Post (@ThePostMovie) November 8, 2017
New poster for Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird”. One of my favourite posters of this season! #ladybird pic.twitter.com/y7Swu0kfPh— Oscar-Bait (@Oscar_Bait2018) October 26, 2017
I can't wait to see Lady Bird, if it's not released wider this weekend I am gonna have to suck it up and pay money to see it instead of using Moviepass.
edit: Yayyyyyy, it's opening at an AMC this weekend so I can see it with Moviepass! I know this sounds very #spon #ad but it's not even been a month and this will be my 5th movie for a $10 flat rate.
BUT i think that the AMCs here take my SAG card, which would be AMAZING.
The Lady Bird poster with the Reputation font is great
MTE ha.
I'm rooting for Saoirse, she's a fav of mine.
Lincoln and War Horse were bland/boring
I had no idea one of my faves was in it...it's just a vague, oscar season related memory.
I hope we get Lady Bird!
"the post" poster (lmfao) is pretty great as well!!!