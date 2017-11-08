Niall Horan signs with Wilhelmina Models
Joins Wilhelmina models alongside Nicki Minaj, Machine Gun Kelly, Leona Lewis, and Shawn Mendes.
Really into fashion and thinks it's part of the job with being a musician/entertainer.
Are you guys ready to see Niall Horan on billboards worldwide?
niall is just ugly
boy ain't cute. at all.
are we going to get underwear shots?
~standards for white men remain in the gutter~
wilhemina wtf? you have models like this
and you sign niall? ffs.
hes like a picture perfect white boy i agree.
Can you show me his butt
i missed seeing 1D live when I had the chance, so I'm pretty pumped. I wish he was playing a different 1D song than Fool's Gold, but I can't be picky!