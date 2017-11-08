Niall Horan signs with Wilhelmina Models

him? isn't he the least attractive of the 5? Reply

Louis is Reply

They're all ugly aside from Zayn Reply

For real lol Reply

lol basically Reply

no, that's harry Reply

No thats Liam Reply

Not when Louis exists. Reply

They all like 5 fucking pirañitas. Reply

is it sad i think louis is pretty in his own way, lmao Reply

whatever variation of listing you like, you know zayn is #1 tho Reply

that would be harry Reply

I mean, if Machine Gun Kelly can get a modelling contract... Reply

he has a certain look though...tall, thin, can take a good pic occasionally



niall is just ugly Reply

You're right about Niall, but MGK is also an ugmo! Reply

But why?





boy ain't cute. at all. Reply

LMAO, w h y Reply

lol Reply

what? that's like the most average white boy in school getting a modeling contract. smh Reply

what? how? he’s so fugly! Reply

I mean if Taylor's brother can get one for Prada... Reply

how big is his dick?



are we going to get underwear shots? Reply

But why?



~standards for white men remain in the gutter~ Reply

wilhemina wtf? you have models like this





and you sign niall? ffs.





ah, privilege.wilhemina wtf? you have models like this

and you sign niall? ffs.

This guy is hot Reply

matthew noszka



hes like a picture perfect white boy i agree. Reply

matthew ugh i loved him before i saw that video of him saying the n word 😭 Reply

who dis he's hot Reply

Can you show me his butt Reply

I can tell this dude is hot but he does nothing for me tbh Reply

Daddy Reply

seeing him live TOMORROW!!!



i missed seeing 1D live when I had the chance, so I'm pretty pumped. I wish he was playing a different 1D song than Fool's Gold, but I can't be picky! Reply

