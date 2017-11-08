selena

Taylor Swift Ready to Come Out of Hiding+ Changes Release Date in Some Countries


- After a year of only wearing hoodies and keeping herself out of the public eye, Taylor Swift plans to make her appearance on Saturday Night Live on November 11 serve as her permanent return to the public eye
- Source also says Taylor may take her relationship with Joe Alwyn public as well at the Europe Music Awards in London on November 12-- where she leads with the most nominations
- The source also adds that Swift "believes Alwyn is the one for her" and "wants a big family with Joe down the line", and that Swift is "happy to be back in public"
Swift has also changed the date for the release date of reputation on iTunes in countries besides the United States and Canada to November 12 in order to prevent it leaking to North American countries early. The album would have hit New Zealand, Australia, etc. stores by tomorrow morning, but fans now have to wait.


Source 1 2 3
