Taylor Swift Ready to Come Out of Hiding+ Changes Release Date in Some Countries
Exclusive! Taylor Swift is preparing to 'come out of hiding' with Joe Alwyn by her side: https://t.co/Zlw0YIrO1S— Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 8, 2017
- After a year of only wearing hoodies and keeping herself out of the public eye, Taylor Swift plans to make her appearance on Saturday Night Live on November 11 serve as her permanent return to the public eye
- Source also says Taylor may take her relationship with Joe Alwyn public as well at the Europe Music Awards in London on November 12-- where she leads with the most nominations
- The source also adds that Swift "believes Alwyn is the one for her" and "wants a big family with Joe down the line", and that Swift is "happy to be back in public"
Swift has also changed the date for the release date of reputation on iTunes in countries besides the United States and Canada to November 12 in order to prevent it leaking to North American countries early. The album would have hit New Zealand, Australia, etc. stores by tomorrow morning, but fans now have to wait.
Hey Gorgeous #Swiftie‘s of AUS!— JB Hi-Fi (@JBHiFi) November 8, 2017
Unfortunately, due to Intl. Release Compliance stock of @taylorswift13 #reputation will not be delivered to stores until Friday. Stock will be put out asap - some stores may not have stock until after lunch. Apologies for any inconveniences.
FUCK YOU
Edited at 2017-11-08 10:57 pm (UTC)
They can't do shit, what are they gonna do? Sue Russia?
wtf??
She's crazy.
Guess erised_mirror can't get it until the 12th either even though we're all only a couple hours apart. So fucking stupid.
Also... Taylegend? Do you love your life?
srsly tho the snake comparison is basically an insult to snakes at this point, smh
Edited at 2017-11-08 11:51 pm (UTC)
this era is sooo messy lmao wow