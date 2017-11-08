Taylor Swift Ready to Come Out of Hiding+ Changes Release Date in Some Countries

what the fuck at them changing the release dates



I'm legit so irritationally mad over this lmao Reply

it's the fact she hasn't even just changed it so it releases at midnight EST (so 5am on the 10th here), but to two days later...



nah i am too, talk about fucking privilege trying to break records at any cost and be #1 by plowing over anyone who gets in your way.. and committing borderline fraud to get them digits up. She's so fucking greedy and obsessed with winning, no wonder her album's shit...she didnt give a fuck what she wrote, so long as she sold it and could stick it to everyone~. Fucking psychopath. Reply

She loves $$$ she hates you and she doesn’t give a shit about her fans lmao Reply

rePUTA indeed! Reply

shes too much...this obsession with controlling everyone and everything...she should see a mental health professional. Reply

there's definitely something wrong with her. Reply

I actually agree Reply

Yeah. I wonder how long can she be like this? Reply

seriously. i wouldn't be surprised if something goes wrong and she has a breakdown Reply

mte there is being meticulous with your career then there's... this. Reply

and this time around it's being picked up by more than just ontd



it's alarming Reply

mte, she needs some serious help. Like her album would still just fine if it got leaked a little bit early. Reply

i agree Reply

Mte. I wouldn't be surprised if she has a breakdown after Joe dumps her. Reply

he's not going to dump her... he looks like a foot and never dated anyone seriously before her. Reply

and she says she wants a big family? like sis, not only do i feel bad for those potential kids, but she's gonna IMPLODE the moment she can't control when a baby cries Reply

yeah, she's just gonna end up having a breakdown if she continues like this Reply

k where is the leak tho Reply

it's sad we went from The Dixie Chicks to her. Reply

im screaming Reply

Taylor couldn't even gather the resolve to say "I'm embarrassed the president is from NY" Reply

probably because she's proud! Reply

she can't even gather it enough to say some bare minimum bullshit like, "we are all one race! love beats hate!" let alone "fuck nazis." so we know she'd never say she was embarrassed about Drumph. Reply

Even Shania Twain! Reply

lol true Reply

Let these peasants know! Talented, activist queens! Reply

jfc you guys weren't kidding when you say they look like siblings. first cousins at least. Reply

OMG MODS does "please resubmit indicating you've obtained permission from copyright holder to post the photo, otherwise stick to embeddable media that is meant to be shared." mean that Taylor's people are pressuring you?? This is Bull! Don't give in! Reply

rmfe that is insane Reply

it's a photo of father john misty at a Taylor Swift concert, like not even a professional photo.... Reply

SOUNDS LIKE IT NOOO Reply

Resistance is futile! Reply

taylor did you write down my Venmo address correct because I haven’t gotten my check yet girl Reply

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA STFU!



They can't do shit, what are they gonna do? Sue Russia? Reply

WHAT Reply

lmao that is so pathetic mods. Reply

lmfaoo i got this to for my post.



wtf?? Reply

I'm fuming a lil bit because I'm on GMT time and my plan of staying up on Thursday night and listening to it for the first time is RUINED. Like ffs barely any other artist bothers with this and its starting to annoy me now how concerned she is with getting as many sales as possible. Reply

Also it's not a fuckin leak if it comes out on the release date asdfghjkl Reply

i mean, good sis, your first mistake was staying up for taylor swift lmao Reply

TRUE Reply

sdfokg3mltweasdzxc Reply

lmao mte Reply

Swift has also changed the date for the release date of reputation on iTunes in countries besides the United States and Canada to November 12 in order to prevent it leaking to North American countries early.



She's crazy. Reply

it also sounds dumb cause couldnt they have anticipated and planned for this before?? its known other countries who get it first = leak.... did they just think of this? for someone so obsessed she's sure dumb as bricks. Reply

It’s not dumb, but it is deceiving and kind of mean to her fans. Her and her team probably knew this but decided to do it last minute because it would have made less likely that the people of those countries preordered them if they knew there were gonna get them like two days latter Reply

even Marvel ain't that crazy, the movies always come out in eurpoe first Reply

This was what I'd expect her to do and I don't think it's that uncommon but changing the dates the day before is really messy. It's going to leak tomorrow morning either way because there are going to be stores in Australia or wherever that don't get the memo. Reply

Guess can't get it until the 12th either even though we're all only a couple hours apart. So fucking stupid.

What is she saving her coins for? She gonna buy a planet? Reply

seriously...its just an album release ffs, she's doing way too much rn Reply

She sounds like unhinged crazy. Like sis calm the fuck down. Reply

Nothing new Reply

she seems p calm to me. yall the enraged ones lol Reply

Follow the motto of your psycho ass fave and Don’t Blame Us! She Did Something Bad!



Also... Taylegend? Do you love your life? Reply

Bye you're not Adele sis Reply

You can tell she comes from fucking money the way she’s okay with fixing the system to get what she wants. Me obsessed with the quality instead of pointless records that don’t mean shit when you’re selling your albums 4 for 1. Reply

she is the Veruca Salt of music Reply

omg this accuracy Reply

The album cover is so ugly. That mullet is not a good look. She should have kept the wet dog hair style. Reply

no! stay in your hole! Reply

omg poor snake :( :( :(



srsly tho the snake comparison is basically an insult to snakes at this point, smh Reply

Same i always feel bad when I see that gif. Also I just saw a video of a man punching a horse from the Melbourne Cup and it made me so upset. Reply

yoooo we don't need this gif here Reply

NZ! IMPORTANT INFO 💽#reputation tomorrow Nov. 10th



▪️ 9AM: Standard CD in stores

▪️ 5PM: iTunes release (WW)

▪️ 14TH NOV: Magazines + deluxe CD in stores - this also includes pre-orders (DELAYED)



Keep updated with any changes here and on @umusicNZ's Facebook. — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 8, 2017



wait i'm confused. so it still comes out in stores tomorrow morning in nz? what's the point of this then, someone with a physical copy can just leak it Reply

There’s already a NZ Popjustice member who has vowed to go buy it, just to leak it because of the bullshit shenanigans.



Edited at 2017-11-08 11:51 pm (UTC) Reply

it's so dumb because we're at least gonna have it by like 8am CST so just fucking let it leak already because we're gonna hear it before nov 10 anyway Reply

