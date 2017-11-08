'Transparent' Star Jeffrey Tambor the Latest to be Accused of Sexual Harassment

This is like some irl George Bluth/Kitty shit wtf. Reply

Life imitates art Reply

I don't think I've ever heard anything bad about him, so this is genuinely surprising me. Reply

Same here Reply

mte. of all the people... i was not expecting George Bluth. Reply

Always remember rumors of him being rude to crew members during his "Ropers" & Three's Company period but nothing of Sexual allegations.



I don't think anyone will ever surprise me again, but I'm still pretty depressed by this. I have a friend who's worked with him and only found him gracious and kind, and I know she's going to be upset. It seems pointless to give any man the benefit of the doubt when so few of them deserve it.



Edited at 2017-11-08 11:55 pm (UTC)

He used to be a Scientologist, that is the only bad thing I have seen before this. Reply

i get what these comments mean, but people are capable of being douchebags otherwise while also never committing sexual assault. in contract, there are men who have squeaky clean public images that are complete monsters behind closed doors. Reply

It's legitimately been years since I've seen this gif and any ref to this movie. Reply

Lol Reply

WHAT IS THIS FROM?! Reply

Silent Night Deadly Night 2 Reply

His eyebrows have a mind of their own! Reply

This entire scene gives me life, especially if I'm having a bad day. Reply

What... is his face doing...? Reply

If it was on a Facebook post it should be easy to prove, no? Reply

My bad - I didn't realize how confusing that sentence is. I will fix it. Reply

Oh I see I see. Reply

Oof not complaining but this is not the ontd of 2007



reading celeb news stresses me out now



I miss that ONTD Reply

I miss 2007. Reply

I miss the summer of 2012 ontd Reply

It’s also not 2007 anymore. Some of the comments in old posts are downright deplorable. I’m glad we’ve grown because, as someone in a previous post said, this is one of the only sites we can come to where the comments section are 98% liberal and feminist, save for the obvious trolls.i Reply

I think I know what you mean and it's not about ontd really, it's just the type of news we're getting now is really tough to deal with Reply

pop culture isn't fun anymore Reply

ugh not that he was a fav but i liked him, i really hope this isnt true but i trust no man Reply

Please let this not be true. Reply

Why are men the way they are? And the fact that he portrays a trans woman and doesn't even respect them makes this more shitty, men were truly a mistake. Reply

mfte Reply

Truly the lesser sex for sure Reply

and van was an assistant on transparent too, like. Reply

i have little faith that men who take roles away from women really care about the experiences of women when they can shoehorn themselves into the public eye instead.



that said, this report did disappoint me. i don't know what i expected. Reply

Wait, what? Are you implying that Jeffrey has taken a role from a woman? I’m trying to understand your comment. Reply

True, tbh I remember his Emmy speech, he said he wished he was the last cis man playing a trans woman so I thought he knew better but I was mistaken. Reply

the floodgates really have opened. Reply

i "hope this is fake" but not rly bc i don't want to ever see any accusation exposed as fake and become fodder for ppl trying to discredit victims. smh george bluth Reply

Ikr, I'm always in the habit of believing people who speak out about this stuff, but at the same time I'm living in terror of the first one proven to be false, bc of course then everyone will go "see?! It's ALWAYS a lie and literally ALL of these dudes are innocent!!1" But of course I don't *want* it to be true, esp with seemingly good dudes like him...it's such a mess. Why can't most men just fucking behave. Reply

my thoughts exactly Reply

i've always felt like i have nothing to lose by believing the survivor. Reply

Yes I’m dreading a “this is why we can’t have nice things” situation Reply

i know right... Reply

ia completely Reply

I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt for now. Reply

l o l, sis Reply

Genuinely curious as to why. Reply

I agree. Mostly bc I'm severely conflicted. Part of me wants to always believe the victims first and foremost (I watch SVU like a nutcase), but at the same time, when it becomes a huge event--such as how much press Weinstein is getting and women are being (for the first time in a big way) supported for coming forward with their stories, there is also that small percentage of assholes who want in--like those people who will post pictures of a random kid they find on Google and claim it's their cousin's friend who went missing during the Ariana Grande concert explosion, anything to get attention.



Idk, there's the other accusation against Ed Westwick and her story was really weird, like idk of a victim who would tell a story the way that she did? (like, the way she described it sounded really different than how a woman who has dealt with a serious assault such as rape would describe her attack? If that makes sense.)



There are scum as hell men out there, men who hurt women, who abuse their power to take advantage over them, and Hollywood is no exception to the rule--and sometimes your favorite celebrity isn't either. But at the same time, I can't ignore that nagging feeling that sometimes people are also liars.



It's so conflicting and confusing. Reply

You can't ignore that feeling because it's true. I definitely want to believe all the victims coming out now, but it would not surprise me in the least if at least one of them was lying. People are assholes and this is an opportune time for a scorned lover/employee/assistant/whatever to jump on the bandwagon without being questioned at all, while immediately putting the accused in a bad light even if it's not true. Reply

Link

I get what you're saying about the possibility of false accusations, but please don't declare that a woman's account of sexual assault "doesn't sound like the way a victim would tell her story". Every woman is different and not every victim of rape describes her attack the same away.



And having said that, I read her account and her description of what she went through sounds very much like the most common descriptions of women who have been raped.



Ask yourself what a woman would have to gain by lying about being raped several years ago by a D-list former CW star who isn't even in the public eye any more. Reply

Here's another "Why?" for your inbox.



I can believe that Jeffery Tambor didn't view it as harassment, but it made Van Barnes uncomfortable. Reply

someone owes thesaurus.com a thank you for that PR post, damn.



This surprises me. Most of the accused so far have given me major sketch vibes so it wasn't surprising at all. I wonder what went down. Reply

he looks like a perv Reply

Link



every publicist in hollywood must be shook rn tbh Reply

I wonder if fillers like that make your face feel heavy Reply

Link