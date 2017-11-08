'Transparent' Star Jeffrey Tambor the Latest to be Accused of Sexual Harassment
Jeffrey Tambor Being Investigated By Amazon On Sexual Harassment Claims; Actor “Adamantly” Denies Allegations https://t.co/raiERP24Oy pic.twitter.com/QKCt7faVij— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 8, 2017
* Van Barnes, a transgender woman who has appeared on E's I am Cait and in the Amazon documentary series This Is Me and who worked as an assistant on Transparent, accused Tambor in a post on her Facebook page of sexually harassing her on the set. Amazon is investigating.
* Tambor released this statement: I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her. I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.
I can believe that Jeffery Tambor didn't view it as harassment, but it made Van Barnes uncomfortable.