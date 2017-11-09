Aladdin star Naomi Scott on reinventing Jasmine for the live-action remake




Says there are a lot of new things about Jasmine in the live-action remake. The people involved in the film "weren’t afraid to really just rip things down and start again, especially the Princess Jasmine character, because it’s so important to get that right."
Says Jasmine in the remake "can be strong and have fun, but also get it wrong and be emotional. She’s a multidimensional woman, and she doesn’t have to just be one thing. So in this movie, you see her go on such a roller coaster, as opposed to her one goal being to fall in love or get married."
Says that casting of Nasim Pedrad as new character Dalia was an important addition as she is the only other female character in the remake. And the original film didn't even have any other female characters apart from Jasmine and her only friend was her pet tiger Rajah. "Dalia may be the handmaiden but they’re best friends; they’re so close because they’ve grown up together. So we wanted people to watch the movie and see Jasmine’s relationship with another woman, and be like, ‘Ah, that’s what I’m like with my girlfriend,’ or ‘We would so do that if I was in that position.’ That’s something that’s missing from the animation.”. She adds that she and Nasim have gotten really close during filming of the movie.
Finishes off by saying that the remake will see Jasmine as the potential leader of Agrabah. “You really get in this adaptation of the movie that her heart is for her people, and her main objective is what’s best for her kingdom. And you really get a sense that she has those leadership qualities within her.”

The live-action Aladdin remake is in production and will be released in May 2019.

