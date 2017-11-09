Aladdin star Naomi Scott on reinventing Jasmine for the live-action remake

So in this movie, you see her go on such a roller coaster, as opposed to her one goal being to fall in love or get married."



I can also see that in the original movie.



But I do like the fact that she gets a (human) friend now. but RIP Rajah :( Reply

Thread

Link

MTE the way that's worded, it sounds like Jasmine's one goal WAS to fall in love and get married in the Disney version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I was like.... her goal in the original movie is to NOT get married at first, isn't it? It's been a while since I watched Aladdin but like she literally runs away from home because she wants to experience the world? I feel like people have this weird regressive idea about what a lot of the Disney princesses want in their own damn movies based on the way they're marketed/just gender stereotypes in general. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sigh



is the aristocats next?? or are they gonna go straight for an action-based bambi?? the world wants to know Reply

Thread

Link

Lion king.

Then little mermaid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she gonna tan because Jasmine is brown skinned. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks pretty brown in that pic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jasmine is darker than that.

Casting yet another half white/light skinned actress was a cowardly move from Disney.

You are right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why some of the people above are acting brand new. Y'all think its a coincidence they chose a half white light skinned person to play Jasmine? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhhhh what? she looks like tons of brown girls out there, even darker than some "full south asian" girls. Sure it's messed up that hollywood keeps casting half-white actresses to play ethnic roles but don't try n diminish the actresses's own ethnicity and brownness (for a lack of a better word). she's brown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Plenty Arabs/Middle Easterners/Muslims are lighter skinned than that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For those who have seen her work, can she pull off this "multidimensional" role?

Reply

Thread

Link

Absolutely not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after seeing her in terra nova... no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah...like she was cute in Terra Nova but def was not multi-dimensional Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no imo... so fitting for the remake, ala batb and cinderella. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if youve seen Power Rangers, no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In Power Rangers, no, in Lemonade Mouth....no. But she does have a cute pop/rock early 00s suited voice! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So in this movie, you see her go on such a roller coaster, as opposed to her one goal being to fall in love or get married."



Lol betch, have you seen the movie? Her main goal was to escape the palace and have freedom.



Also let's not forget the tv series where Jasmine kicked so much ass. Reply

Thread

Link

i think i still have a vhs with all the episodes recorded on it. that show was so much fun, i loved the Hercules crossover Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yesss the animation never held up lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ranger queen Reply

Thread

Link

“You really get in this adaptation of the movie that her heart is for her people, and her main objective is what’s best for her kingdom. And you really get a sense that she has those leadership qualities within her.”



Is it?

Because idk in the movie she never once thinks of her people or her duty to rule and like okay that's probably a little much to be asking of a 16 year old or however old she was but I'm impartial because I've never liked Jasmine dont @ me Reply

Thread

Link

she's talking about changes in the remake here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gurl I know but like ain't nobody got time for that when she's busy deciding not to marry anyone so eh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean technically isnt she 12 and aladdin 16, Ala romeo and Juliet? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jasmine's goal never was 'to fall in love or get married.' Where the hell did she get that idea? Her whole thing was that she felt isolated and trapped, a feeling that was strengthened, because she didn't have any friends (except her pet tiger) or any outside contact. Hence her sneaking out and symbolic releasing of the caged birds.

So I mean, sure might be interesting, but I never saw a problem with her character in the animated movie. Reply

Thread

Link

This.



I can't already at this movie. I'm just gonna stick with the cartoon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia it also made the whole new world thing that much more impactful since it was her first time experiencing all of it. she even made a point of telling her father she didn’t have anyone. sounds like they’re misunderstanding the character because lol hashtag feminism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is my reaction every time I see "feminist" discussions of Disney princesses, TBH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is like when the batb remake played down the positive aspects of belle in such a specific way that they could then claim their very superficial changes to the character was some empowering, feminist revisit of the story when in actuality it was barely, if at all, a noticeable improvement and totally unnecessary.



remember how they tried to frame belle as an inventor and educator to the rest of the village.... tho at least jasmine will be speaking to another human woman in this at some point. if batb had changed the story to include belle's younger sister and aunt from the original draft that would've been more interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

The remake did Belle soooo wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh idt there's any way to like, salvage the story of batb the way that it is imo and belle is the same way as a concept, but the remake definitely did her dirty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg no that original draft was messy af and we collectively need to never talk about it ever again...... unless we wanna talk about Gaston's amazing wig but not even that so nah Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte re: your first paragraph. Scott's quote seems well intentional but I don't expect to see a 3-dimensional character beyond her being live-action vs 2D in the animated original. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree HARD with your first paragraph. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she's gonna be such a miscast for Jasmine Reply

Thread

Link

my fav disney movie is now about to be trash

ugh

Reply

Thread

Link

tbh these remakes are just like... bad television spin-offs that barely lasts a season and has an entirely different cast. Just an easy cash-grab. There is really no way to improve the original, and I think that's the mistake they make with these remakes.



I've said this in another post, but give me a Hunchback of Notre Dame remake with the gargoyles and kiddy parts taken out. That could become a really powerful film, if done correctly. Or give me an action-packed Atlantis remake with beautiful scenery.



They have so much material that does leave room for improvement, but of course they don't care lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am going to be pissed if Rajah isnt in this. H Reply

Thread

Link

SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after this article i have a lot less hope. Reply

Thread

Link

and here's hollywood proving they can never cast a darker brown woman, looool. who's surprised? Reply

Thread

Link