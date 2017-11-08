Riverdale Post: Top 10 Details You Never Noticed + 2x05 Sneak Peek of Nick St. Clair
9. INSTAGRAM NAMES - Lol Cheryl commented on Chuck's sticky maple picture with "I usually pity the poor, but..." lmfao (apparently Toni Topaz commented on it too but it was spelt Tony Topaz so maybe it was someone different? Or our bad bitch Toni is actually just a bitch)
6. LITTLE ARCHIE - Every time Archie talks about his childhood he calls himself "Little Archie", which is the dumbest and most Archie Andrews thing anyone can do tbh. This references the Pup Named Scooby Doo-style comic series of the same name about the characters as pre-schoolers.
4. RIVERDALE HIGH OPENED THE SAME YEAR ARCHIE WAS CREATED - In the pilot, Betty mentions that Riverdale High started in 1941, the same year that Archie was first introduced in comics.
2. CHERRY PIE - Flawless Queen Mädchen Amick stars on Riverdale as Alice Cooper, but is most famous for her iconic role as bubbly cherry pie-serving waitress Shelly Johnson on Twin Peaks. Riverdale famously has drawn a lot of inspiration from the 90s cult classic, but the most obvious reference is when Alice Cooper serves up some cherry pie of her own in season 1.
Who's ready for this mess tonight?!
slow down show
the very special "Jughead joins a gang" ep
the very special "what is consent" ep with Veronica's ex
Betty vs the "serial" killer
oh, and some singing
All the couples getting together was rushed. And take the retro diner thing last season. Another show would have made that the whole plot and maybe used it to delve into the teen years of the adult characters.
On one hand, I sort of appreciate the breakneck pacing, but on the other I thought the point of 22 episodes would be to get a breather instead of using up season's worth of material as a subplot
Rosie or Jeggie? Lol
Rosie for this show where every ship name is stupid
Archie had more chemistry with that Serpent guy he was fighting last week than with Veronica
I wonder what they're looking at? My west coast eyes just waits for the episode like a sap, lol
I could literally give less of a shit about the stupid gang storyline
Now I want Madchen to sing "No More Mr. Nice Guy."
and yesssss v and the pussy cats beat his ASS