Riverdale Post: Top 10 Details You Never Noticed + 2x05 Sneak Peek of Nick St. Clair

I actually enjoy this season. It is darker and it has more focus.



Edited at 2017-11-08 10:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

how many freaking storyline are going on in tonight's ep?



the very special "Jughead joins a gang" ep

the very special "what is consent" ep with Veronica's ex

Betty vs the "serial" killer



oh, and some singing Reply

Thread

Link

Don't forget the "Vague Lodge Family Shadiness" storyline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like they always rush through everything and then nothing has any emotional impact or means anything.

All the couples getting together was rushed. And take the retro diner thing last season. Another show would have made that the whole plot and maybe used it to delve into the teen years of the adult characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, thank you to all. You have good storytelling instincts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I really thought that "let's save the Diner" would be more of an arc rather than an afterthought in an episode crammed to the gills with other plot points. And lmao, you could tell Pop's actor was soaking it up because he knows this is the most amount of lines he's getting for the season



On one hand, I sort of appreciate the breakneck pacing, but on the other I thought the point of 22 episodes would be to get a breather instead of using up season's worth of material as a subplot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Rosie or Jeggie? Lol













Edited at 2017-11-08 10:56 pm (UTC) Charles Melton posted a picture of Josie/Reggie, poised to be my new favorite ship most likely.Rosie or Jeggie? Lol Reply

Thread

Link

Rosie is a cute name



Rosie for this show where every ship name is stupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We need at least one couple with some chemistry.



Archie had more chemistry with that Serpent guy he was fighting last week than with Veronica Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FINA-FUCKING-LLY! I vote for "Rosie" because one of the portmanteau names on this show needs to be cute (the ship name for Archie and Val could've had so much potential before they ended up sinking)



I wonder what they're looking at? My west coast eyes just waits for the episode like a sap, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never understand why shows like these never take full advantage of their big social media followings. Create "character" IGs for the characters just as Gossip Girl should've had a website dedicated to GG spilling the tea on upper east siders. Reply

Thread

Link

I think that Skins did that a little bit back in the day. Skins is vastly better than any American teen drama anyway tho. I don’t watch Skam (need to get on it) but don’t they do that as well? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Skam did that as well, they looked very real/not contrived (like I expect Riverdale ones would be lmao). IA, Americans are so behind when it comes to teen dramas.



Edited at 2017-11-09 01:23 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, Skam would release texts between characters and they all had facebooks, its really helped to make it feel more realistic. The plots and dialogue were all realistic as well, compared to most other teen shows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. when #selfie was still on they had an ig for the main character and some pics matched up with the show it was really cute and fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could literally give less of a shit about the stupid gang storyline Reply

Thread

Link

I'm an idiot, because it wasn't until last week I realized Betty's mom's name is the same as the rock star.



Now I want Madchen to sing "No More Mr. Nice Guy." Reply

Thread

Link

v's friend is actually really hot too bad he's gross asf tho Reply

Thread

Link

At least it wasn't another man of color being gross this time. Progress?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need Betty Cooper to change her ringtone immediately Reply

Thread

Link

jughead looks fucking amazing omg



and yesssss v and the pussy cats beat his ASS Reply

Thread

Link

Come on sis, love yourself and set sights on Reggie instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link