Riverdale Post: Top 10 Details You Never Noticed + 2x05 Sneak Peek of Nick St. Clair





9. INSTAGRAM NAMES - Lol Cheryl commented on Chuck's sticky maple picture with "I usually pity the poor, but..." lmfao (apparently Toni Topaz commented on it too but it was spelt Tony Topaz so maybe it was someone different? Or our bad bitch Toni is actually just a bitch)

6. LITTLE ARCHIE - Every time Archie talks about his childhood he calls himself "Little Archie", which is the dumbest and most Archie Andrews thing anyone can do tbh. This references the Pup Named Scooby Doo-style comic series of the same name about the characters as pre-schoolers.

4. RIVERDALE HIGH OPENED THE SAME YEAR ARCHIE WAS CREATED - In the pilot, Betty mentions that Riverdale High started in 1941, the same year that Archie was first introduced in comics.

2. CHERRY PIE - Flawless Queen Mädchen Amick stars on Riverdale as Alice Cooper, but is most famous for her iconic role as bubbly cherry pie-serving waitress Shelly Johnson on Twin Peaks. Riverdale famously has drawn a lot of inspiration from the 90s cult classic, but the most obvious reference is when Alice Cooper serves up some cherry pie of her own in season 1.









12

Who's ready for this mess tonight?!

Tagged: , , ,