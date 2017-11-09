Flop movie "Blade Runner 2049" to post $80 million in losses

I saw it three times, I did my part! Reply

Thread

Link

im going to see it a third time this weekend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Flopped in true Blade Runner tradition. Now it will live on through home entertainment like the first film Reply

Thread

Link

and in 20 yrs theyll make it a trilogy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn really? maybe I just interact with the nerdiest of nerds but I knew multiple people who were hella excited for this Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I know tons of people that have seen it, like including a bunch of my friend's parents lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte! i'm surprised. everyone @ my office has been gushing over it, i was planning to see it this weekend bc i feel out of the loop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean it did make quite a bit of money it seems just nowhere near enough because the budget was ridic, lol. So people were def seeing it I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Thread

Link

the only real flop here is the general public's taste, lbr. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't blame us for the movie flopping, sweetie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yepppp. And it’ll make its money back in home video sales Sony will be ok lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES. THANK YOU. THATS WHATS UP 😫 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was amazing! smh at everyone. i think thor 3 is what slowed its roll, also it was only in imax for like a week in my area????? what gives Reply

Thread

Link

Why would Thor 3 slow it down? Were there not at least two months in between the releases? I thought Blade Runner came out mid-to-late summer. (I'm seriously asking; not being snarky) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It came out last month Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thor 3 had nothing to do with it. it flopped on its own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How? It came out a month before Thor 3. I know fewer blockbusters come out in the Fall, but I seriously doubt most people only choose to see one of them.



I say "most people" because I'm one of those that only see one big budget movie in the Fall. Between Blade Runner, Thor 3, and Justice League, I chose Thor 3. I'm saving my money for those award season movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Gosling Giggling Gif" Reply

Thread

Link

The budget was crazy. They shouldnt spent so much money on the movie which has never been a mainstream darling. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah like it may be cult status, but how does that transfer with the general public? Not a smart business plan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this, really bad move Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why make a big budget sequel to a movie that flopped in the first place?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't even think that was an issue to start with. I mean, they were ~budget-friendly. The works on Rachael was truly a masterpiece and deserves in an cinematic museum imo tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] okay mainly the weird scene with jared leto cutting up the girl which is even creepier given the, what i believe to be true, rumors of him being sexually violent with women yep. they dug their own grave and some parts could have been cut out entirely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always laugh when people defend their flop favs because they think any film that grosses over 200 mill is a success. I see it alot here (not speaking about this movie specifically but so many others). You know how much money hollywood funnels into a lot of these blockbusters?

And just because the original flopped it doesnt mean that the studio was expecting lower numbers for this one. Same shit different decade lol.



Edited at 2017-11-08 10:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It will become a cult classic but let's face it, the attention span of some people has been reduced to seconds. So, if the movie doesn't have loud noises, expossions or super simplified plot, people won't like it/pay to see it.



Edited at 2017-11-08 10:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i saw this movie twice and, for once, in both screenings, nobody was checking their phone screen. this film picks its people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw people walk out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The problem with it is you need to know the original film in order to understand any of it. How many people remember this from 1982? I was so lost. Reply

Thread

Link

not really, my sister knew nothing about the original and she enjoyed it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why didn't you pay to watch "Blade Runner 2049" ONTD? Reply

Thread

Link





I saw it in theatres but I didn't even pay lol I used a free pass I had. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol the gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO!!!! This gif will never not crack me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

coz i had a free movie ticket Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dont care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't see the original Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't see the original, and by the time I get around to seeing the original, Blade Runner 2049 will be at Redbox or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was good, but it was way too long. you could've easily cut out 30 minutes and given the plot better pacing. Reply

Thread

Link

i agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn’t this movie three hours? No thank you



I’m sure it’s pretty tho Reply

Thread

Link

can you honestly not stand to see a film that is 3 hrs long?



the kind of films you miss b/c of that



Edited at 2017-11-08 10:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I can barely sit through a 2 hour one. Sorry I like movies but they’re so long sometimes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These same people will binge watch stranger things in one day Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't, because nowadays it's mostly padding



see: trash hobbit films Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like long movies and there are for sure movies worth three hours of your time but this one was way too long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can watch a 3 hour movie but it better be a Bollywood epic with multiple plots, cool songs and an interval break Reply

Parent

Thread



Link