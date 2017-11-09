Flop movie "Blade Runner 2049" to post $80 million in losses
#BladeRunner2049 losses could hit $80M for producers Alcon https://t.co/uCzni93xF8 pic.twitter.com/YVvyHhvv0V— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2017
The film has only grossed $240 million so far. It needed to hit at least $400 million to be profitable. It cost $155 million to produce.
Although Sony will recoup it's $110m investment in the movie, producer Alcon Entertainment and its investors are facing upto $80 million in losses.
I say "most people" because I'm one of those that only see one big budget movie in the Fall. Between Blade Runner, Thor 3, and Justice League, I chose Thor 3. I'm saving my money for those award season movies.
And just because the original flopped it doesnt mean that the studio was expecting lower numbers for this one. Same shit different decade lol.
I’m sure it’s pretty tho
the kind of films you miss b/c of that
see: trash hobbit films
my comic shop customers are lowkey admitting BR "wasn't that good BUT NOT THAT BAD" - I mean they're coming back from Ragnarok so their perspectives on life change quickly.
