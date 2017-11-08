YA author Maggie Stiefvater wants you to stop pirating books

I just used to buy physical books, it did suck though because they are expensive. But then recently I discovered ebooks through the library, I've been doing that instead. So far they have had every book I wanted! Most of them are on a waiting list but who cares when it's free Reply

Thread

Link

Yep! I love Overdrive. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Overdrive is the best. Our system circulates 14K-15K books a year just through it.

I read most of my books through it now these days too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Overdrive is life. It saves me so much money and I get to read everything I want. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Overdrive is the best! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. I love it because I can test a book and see if I’m going to like it. Then remember it for later and buy the books I actually love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've tried ebooks and I've tried audiobooks and I always go back to the physical thing. I think it's just easier for me because I lose my train of thought and it's easier to flip back and forth rather than scrolling, etc. If I want to buy a book I go straight to Amazon cause there's usually a used copy for like, $1 with $4 shipping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ngl i downloaded a lot of my textbooks during my undergrad lol. I'm taking a Biology course upcoming Spring semester to fulfill a pre req for the masters program I want to apply for. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same. in one of my classes we had a custom course pack that only had ten articles but was $175. about twenty of us split the cost of one and this one guy ended up scanning all the articles and sending them to us as pdfs. we all just paid him about $10 each. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so smart. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, I had a class that required something like that as well. Racket! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Or I would never buy the textbook LOL. I hated when professors would make us buy the e-book along with the online course/homework that went along with it because we'd actually need it for credit. I spent around $90 for the e-book and online course when I would only need it for a 3-month quarter.



Also when professors assign their own textbooks they wrote themselves. WHY. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bought textbooks for one term and ended up using them pretty much never and it cost me about 200 euros. No way am I ever going to spend money on texbooks again if everything you need to know will be on PowerPoints or that one overachieving person that actually buys the books and makes a summary and then shares it with the rest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck the textbook companies and universities who are in league with them, tho. Look at how much cheaper textbooks are in other countries, and how they try to ban the international versions here.



They do some new bullshit now where they force you to buy the book with an online code so you can do your homework assignments, so you can't even buy a used copy. Honestly, fuck schools who do this.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same as some point i just said fuck it to books because they cost sooooooooo much, i get like a 4th of what i bought them for when i sell them, and i always passed even when i didn’t read them so 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this seems to be a specific US thing... I've always wondered why it's necessary for American students to buy textbooks?



Our profs told us not to buy textbooks until we knew for sure we needed the book. It's much easier to loan the book in a library - books that are used often have dozens of copies (sometimes hundreds), and a couple of them can never be loaned and have to stay in the library, so you can copy whatever chapter you needed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The textbook racket is so evil that I consider it a positive good to pirate them. I had a Source during my most recent stint at college. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never feel this way but honestly, #blessed to be an Indian b/c out photocopy industry is a boon for the students. we never have to buy books.the international publishers tried to put a stop to it but the courts were like nah http://www.hindustantimes.com/delhi-news/publishers-lose-copyright-case-against-du-s-photocopy-shop/story-Yly8FJ1mNjf71snIL8tpvO.html Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a friend that downloads a lot of her books,but it's because they're not available where she lives. Reply

Thread

Link

Maggie Stiefvater is such an ass. Just wanted to say that. Reply

Thread

Link

https://problematicauthors101.tumblr.com/post/159458806592/author-maggie-stiefvater



And she got super pissed on Twitter when she was called out for racist tropes in her books. And she got super pissed on Twitter when she was called out for racist tropes in her books. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She annoys the shit out of me tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Like, be less of an asshole and write better books, and maybe I'll buy them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. I can't be sympathetic for this issue if she's the one fronting it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its nice to know that requested books and checking them out from the library helps authors. HOWEVER, not everyone has a good library that carries stuff they want. Some places don't have libraries at all. So no money+no library=shit out of luck? Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

check out the library card rules in your state. in my home state of California, for example, most libraries will let you get a library card as long as you're a California resident, even if you don't live in that city or county. I have a Los Angeles library card and they have a toooon of ebooks



I mean, that's not feasible for *everyone*, but I feel like people should look at more options before giving up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the LAPL ebook selection is a goddamn dream. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You can do this Pennsylvania, too. I don't live anywhere near Philly, but I have a card from the Free Library of Philadelphia that gives me access to their huge ebook selection.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Depending on your state, you can have library cards in any county as long as you have a valid license. I have three different library cards in different counties and I'm nowhere near one of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, thats how it generally goes with products being sold?? if you can't afford it you dont get it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have a friend who has pirated books and they're usually able to sleep well at night. Reply

Thread

Link

Same here. My friend buys the ones that she really likes but wouldn't have been exposed to even half the authors if she could only read the books that she can afford to buy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool story bro. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually do everything in my power to get it legally somehow, but unfortunately some authors don't get published in the US right away and it's a pain in the ass. I'm not paying full hardback price for an ebook I'll read once, either, and it's not as if I can trade it in somewhere to recoup some of the money or get another book. Waiting for a translation is one thing, I do that with a German author, but if they're publishing in English why is there such a delay? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your friend is a douche. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I gotta have that physical copy but I def can't afford it. I also probably can't afford library fines but here I am with collections agencies occasionally on my ass over a $10 late fee processing charge... Reply

Thread

Link

I pirate most of the media I consume. I just don't have the patience to wait for it to get to my country Reply

Thread

Link

Same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the truth sets us free. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and a lot of it doesnt even come Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Raven Cycle was not even good Reply

Thread

Link

i rly dislike her & the raven cycle is an awful series like idk how anyone thinks it's good Reply

Thread

Link

I started reading it based off the recommendation that it was basically the Marauders from Harry Potter. I finished the second book, bought the third, but have not read it and probably never will :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rarely give two stars to a book, maybe once every 100 books and the first book in the Raven Cycle was one of them. I bought it from the library for $1 and it was too much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i only pirate audiobooks tbh i have pirated a few ebooks but idk i find it so hard to read on my screen so i just delete them Reply

Thread

Link

I do get jealous of people who live in countries with cool libraries and that awesome ebook lending system.



my local library has like 3 bookshelves filled with old ass dusty books, it has the most unhelpful librarians ever, and it doesn't even have a functioning website Reply

Thread

Link

ugh that's terrible esp. bc i follow you on goodreads and know how much you read! but you have kindle unlimited right and that's an awesome service. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't have unlimited! but just having a kindle did help me read a lot more, it's way cheaper and easier to buy ebooks from Amazon than having to buy physical books from abroad



Edited at 2017-11-08 10:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. We don't even have proper book stores and ordering stuff is a hassle and expensive. So I love my Kindle. It never occurs to me to pirate books though. It's the one thing I gladly pay for. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This makes me sad. I wish all libraries were equal. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate librarians that give us a bad rep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah :/ and sometimes even if you live in a big city, you only have time/means to get to a smaller branch. I spent a lot of time as a kid reading the same books over and over b/c my branch was very tiny and even to get more popular books the wait was horrendous. I’m lucky that they’ve since revamped and expanded their collections and branches so kids today have better options. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think there are more books in my house than in the library here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. the town nearest to where I live only has 2 bookstores and their collections are awful. one of my professional ~dreams~ is to try to get a proper library system up and running in my state, lol. but it will probably never happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been very lucky in that I can afford to buy books + I have a very wonderful well stocked library that not only usually has most of what I want but has approved my requests for them to buy material 90% of the time.



I also prefer reading physical copies of stuff so I don't illegally download books. Reply

Thread

Link

same. i spend most of my frivolous extra money on books :P and my library has a great ebook selection.



i used to torrent things (not really ebooks, but movies and such) but realized how much it ripped off artists that i should be supporting, so now i buy everything i am really interested in, and put things on my library hold list if i'm only mildly curious about it but still want to read it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people who pirate books probably wouldn't have bought them anyways. Reply

Thread

Link

They address that argument in the full article. (Spoiler alert: that stats conflict but ultimately they don't buy it) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i pirate books all the time, but if i enjoy a book after reading it then i buy a copy too even tho it's unnecessary bc i want to support authors i like. i purchased books like under the udala trees and the abyss surrounds us both after initially downloading bootlegs. eta: actually with those two i bought both the legit retail ebook + physical copy bc i liked them that much. (and then when TABU's sequel was released, i just purchased a legit copy from the outset.)



and y'know, after being unpleasantly surprised by the bullshit in some books, i'm glad i pirated them. last year i read like two books that hit me with !!surprise!! bury your gays and i'm happy i didn't throw my money at them.







Edited at 2017-11-08 11:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. I do the same, but with overdrive. I don’t want to pay for some bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm at a point where I only buy books I've already read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i should also buy under the udala trees Reply

Parent

Thread



Link