YA author Maggie Stiefvater wants you to stop pirating books

'We're told to be grateful we even have readers': pirated ebooks threaten the future of book series https://t.co/7eIB4OTti1— Guardian Books (@GuardianBooks) 6 de novembro de 2017
YA autor Maggie Stiefvater (The Raven Cycle) wrote a thread on twitter about how ebook piracy is harmful to authors and since publishers need to see numbers, if readers want "box sets, extras, fancy editions, spin off series, tours", they have to actually buy books (or borrow them from libraries). She also wrote about it on tumblr.
Stiefvater says that because of piracy, the sales for Blue Lily, Lily Blue (Raven Cycle #3) had a steep drop and that led to the publisher cutting the print run of her next book.
Stiefvater got a mixed response, with many fans complaining that they can't afford to buy the books/ebooks, or can't go to the library, and their country's libraries/bookshops don't have her books.
This led to other YA authors commenting, such as Samantha Shannon (The Bone Season). In her twitter thread, she said that "instead of telling an author they should stop being so mean when they tweet about this, maybe talk to your friend who pirates instead. That friend who shells out for coffee and booze but doesn't think books are worth the money."
I read most of my books through it now these days too
Also when professors assign their own textbooks they wrote themselves. WHY.
They do some new bullshit now where they force you to buy the book with an online code so you can do your homework assignments, so you can't even buy a used copy. Honestly, fuck schools who do this.
Our profs told us not to buy textbooks until we knew for sure we needed the book. It's much easier to loan the book in a library - books that are used often have dozens of copies (sometimes hundreds), and a couple of them can never be loaned and have to stay in the library, so you can copy whatever chapter you needed.
And she got super pissed on Twitter when she was called out for racist tropes in her books.
I mean, that's not feasible for *everyone*, but I feel like people should look at more options before giving up
my local library has like 3 bookshelves filled with old ass dusty books, it has the most unhelpful librarians ever, and it doesn't even have a functioning website
I also prefer reading physical copies of stuff so I don't illegally download books.
i used to torrent things (not really ebooks, but movies and such) but realized how much it ripped off artists that i should be supporting, so now i buy everything i am really interested in, and put things on my library hold list if i'm only mildly curious about it but still want to read it.
and y'know, after being unpleasantly surprised by the bullshit in some books, i'm glad i pirated them. last year i read like two books that hit me with !!surprise!! bury your gays and i'm happy i didn't throw my money at them.
