YA author Maggie Stiefvater wants you to stop pirating books


YA autor Maggie Stiefvater (The Raven Cycle) wrote a thread on twitter about how ebook piracy is harmful to authors and since publishers need to see numbers, if readers want "box sets, extras, fancy editions, spin off series, tours", they have to actually buy books (or borrow them from libraries). She also wrote about it on tumblr.

Stiefvater says that because of piracy, the sales for Blue Lily, Lily Blue (Raven Cycle #3) had a steep drop and that led to the publisher cutting the print run of her next book.

Stiefvater got a mixed response, with many fans complaining that they can't afford to buy the books/ebooks, or can't go to the library, and their country's libraries/bookshops don't have her books.

This led to other YA authors commenting, such as Samantha Shannon (The Bone Season). In her twitter thread, she said that "instead of telling an author they should stop being so mean when they tweet about this, maybe talk to your friend who pirates instead. That friend who shells out for coffee and booze but doesn't think books are worth the money."

ONTD, what do you think about ebook piracy? Do you have a "friend" who pirates ebooks?
