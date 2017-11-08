Former TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son

Drag him! Reply

can Hollywood just blow up in flames already?



There are too many child molesters, pedophiles, harassers and abusers in an industry that isn't even that big. And they've been getting away with this shit for decades. It's seriously nauseating. Reply

"They are now looking for an unknown woman who encouraged Unruh's son to leave the restaurant when the actor went to use the bathroom."



damn it's like one of those "what would you do?" setups. Reply

Bless that woman. <3 Reply

Holy shit, Mitchell Garabedian! Still going good work, I see. Reply

i rly think it's a matter of days now Reply

ugh, that bastard keeps getting any article that exposes him taken down before it blows up... Reply

I hope someone can expose him through somewhere that will keep the article up Reply

I wonder how though? I worry about what kind of connections he has, and whether any of them are up to the same shit as him. Reply

I just hope he doesn't flee the country before charges are pressed. But knowing some of the company he keeps and what they've done after becoming convicted sex offenders, that's exactly what a man of his means would do. Reply

It looks like the storm is coming. Reply

Justin's boyfriend is a POS. Reply

can't waiiit. 2017 owes us this lmao Reply

the powers that be protect Singer. I whole lot of incriminating posts about him have been taken down in the last week. Reply

Destroy him Reply

Good Reply

I'm really surprised Fox's studio head Stacy Snider hasn't cut all ties with him yet. Reply

He's got his fingers in so many projects let alone financial support. He's a producer, director etc and has lots of friends who support him and are trying to cover this up.



His crimes will eventually come to light. Reply

He is shook Reply

I really hope that more pedophiles are exposed and bring them down. Fuck them. Reply

Did y’all see that Terry Crews is filing a lawsuit against whoever touched him inappropriately? TMZ has the story up. Good for him! Reply

Fantastic. I am so glad he spoke out about this Reply

excellent Reply

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) 2017年10月13日







Edited at 2017-11-08 10:47 pm (UTC)

Yes! This is why I remember her name! Reply

disgusting...just throw all of hw away at this point and start over Reply

Lol comment cousins. Reply

what is it about now that suddenly makes studios and the general public hold famous sexual abusers accountable when things like this would be swept under the rug two years ago? ronan farrow publicly called woody allen a child abuser a few years ago with dylan supporting it but there was barely a stir and he's still working. ronan farrow calls weinstein an abuser now and he's taken down in a week. i wanna say it's bc of trump but he's in office so plenty of people had no problem voting for him when he bragged about sexual assault. i'm too jaded to say we're actually progressing Reply

Throw the whole Hollywood away. Reply

I noticed a current thread in all of these stories was CAA, and it looks like people might finally be starting to look into them. https://twitter.com/yashar/status/928385603913310208 Reply

i love that these dirtbags are getting exposed but at the same time it's just so depressing when new stories come out...my already shaky faith in men just takes a deeper nosedive each time. Reply

Holy fucking hell. Reply

someone set Kevin Spacey on fire. Reply

there are similar stories about Singer and his network of abusers Reply

