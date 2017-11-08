Former TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son
- In July 2016, Kevin Spacey sexually abused the teenage son of a local journalist on Nantucket Island.
- The local journalist is Heather Unruh. She was on the anchor desk for Boston's WCVB. She held a press conference with her attorney Mitchell Garabedian, if that name rings a bell he was one of the attorneys who represented the victims of the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal in Boston.
- Unruh said that her son filed a police report last week and provided evidence to them.
- The assault occurred late at night at the Club Car restaurant.
- The son was not of legal age to drink but was bought drink after drink by Spacey. When the son was drunk, Space made his move and sexually assaulted him.
- They are now looking for an unknown woman who encouraged Unruh's son to leave the restaurant when the actor went to use the bathroom.
SOURCE: 1, 2
There are too many child molesters, pedophiles, harassers and abusers in an industry that isn't even that big. And they've been getting away with this shit for decades. It's seriously nauseating.
damn it's like one of those "what would you do?" setups.
soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
Destroy him
Re: soon
Re: soon
Re: soon
His crimes will eventually come to light.
Re: soon
She was a pioneer
Edited at 2017-11-08 10:47 pm (UTC)
Re: She was a pioneer
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108025819.html
This is AMA by who witnessed Kevin Spacey in thai night club VIP room with pubescent boy on his lap
Edited at 2017-11-08 10:45 pm (UTC)
Re: This is AMA by who witnessed Kevin Spacey in thai night club VIP room with pubescent boy on his
Re: This is AMA by who witnessed Kevin Spacey in thai night club VIP room with pubescent boy on his
Re: This is AMA by who witnessed Kevin Spacey in thai night club VIP room with pubescent boy on his