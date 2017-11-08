joker:sad

Former TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son





- In July 2016, Kevin Spacey sexually abused the teenage son of a local journalist on Nantucket Island.
- The local journalist is Heather Unruh. She was on the anchor desk for Boston's WCVB. She held a press conference with her attorney Mitchell Garabedian, if that name rings a bell he was one of the attorneys who represented the victims of the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal in Boston.
- Unruh said that her son filed a police report last week and provided evidence to them.
- The assault occurred late at night at the Club Car restaurant.
- The son was not of legal age to drink but was bought drink after drink by Spacey. When the son was drunk, Space made his move and sexually assaulted him.
- They are now looking for an unknown woman who encouraged Unruh's son to leave the restaurant when the actor went to use the bathroom.

SOURCE: 1, 2
