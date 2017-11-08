The View Special Report: Sunny visits Puerto Rico 2 months after Maria

Only ONE MEGHAN IN A THUMBNAIL WHAT IS THIS LIFE?! Reply

Random tidbit. I'm rather amused at the usage of the word governor and gubernatorial. The word's origin hails from Latin from the verb guberno (to govern / guberno/gubernare/gubernavi/gubernatum). The actual Latin word for a person that governs is gubernator.



The thing with governor it is influenced by the French. The French have a word called gouverner.



people called Schwarzenegger "The Governator" but I always called him The Gubernator. Reply

Brazile just told @mitchellreports she backed off idea of replacing Hillary once she found out it was pneumonia and she recovered.



In her book, Brazile says she didn't believe Hillary had pneumonia. https://t.co/3AbMyBQYQc pic.twitter.com/Bwvv9ZdE2U — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 8, 2017





In NYC, ran into @donnabrazile and talked about her book. Even though our political views are polar opposite, we had a great conversation. Complimented her on her courage to out the DNC and #CrookedHillary. Say what you want, more Dems should tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/IBzP6Ma9jR — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 8, 2017



I wish Donna nothing but ashy knuckles the rest of her life Reply

This woman seems crazy. Reply

isn't this David Clarke the guy who was wearing fake medals on a military uniform?? Reply

yes Reply

I didn't know she was a doctor. Reply

What is wrong with Donna!



I was such a huge fan of hers over the years, it's like she's trying to salvage her reputation by throwing people under the bus. Reply

Ummm, why the fuck is she taking a picture with David Clarke? Reply

Same reason, I imagine, she's showing up on Fox News tonight to talk to Tucker Carlson \o/ Reply

gorlllllll Reply

lol @ meghan's stank face when joy made the melania not embracing trump either joke. Reply

It was a dumb joke tbh but Meghan is so bitter. Reply

she doesn't seem to understand she's on a lighthearted daytime talk show and should relax a bit Reply

Did Meghan have anything to say about Democrats winning yesterday? Reply

Either I'm colorblind but I believe she's wearing purple lipstick today lol Reply

She only talks when she can insult dems and liberals or complaining when someone says anything negative about republicans/trumps. I swear all she says is "it's both sides". She's always rolling her eyes at Sunny and Joy too. Reply

Could you imagine if there was a drinking game for when Meghan says "it's both sides?" You'd be drunk in less than a minute. That's her buzz phrase. Reply

there's no reason puerto rico should still be without power, food and water. people say how it's disgraceful how the Us is treating puerto rico because they're US citizens. well they're treating black and brown people in PR just like they treat the black and brown people in the US, like shit. it doesn't matter if we're "US citizens." Reply

Yup Reply

yesterday was the first time i've talked to my father since maria hit. the phone company's sending bills to everyone lmao. they're waiting to see if they get billed by the electric company next. still no power, water, etc. food's expensive af. gas is ridiculous. everything he has and built for the last 25 years is gone.



the lack of comments in this post (and the comments themselves) explains quite succinctly why puerto rico is still without power.



americans do. not. give. a. fuck. Reply

