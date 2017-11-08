Eminem's First Single Announced???!
After releasing the title of his new album: Revival Eminem became dormant again...cuz obviously that's what you do when the album is due to drop in like ten days... (the struggle is real for Stans tbh)
But today Em finally decided to drop the name of his first single!! I expect it to drop by Friday!!
I'm so excited! I don't expect much promo for this era but honestly, at this point in his career I just want new music!
source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BbPw0ljlVbB/?taken-by=eminem
