Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Did Not Give $5 Million To Tyrese

Agreed. Years ago when Britney Spears was having a breakdown, Craig Ferguson talked about how he wasn't going to make jokes about her because it reminded him of Bedlam asylum when people used to pay to gawk and ridicule people with mental illnesses. He has a history of being an asshole, but his current behavior reminds me of when I had complete bipolar breakdowns years ago before treatment. My concern is greatest for his ex and child, but pointing and laughing at people who are exhibiting symptoms of any kind of illness is awful.