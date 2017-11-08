Mrs. Doubtfire Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sarah Hyland's slightly older twin



?? Reply

Thread

Link

Ah Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh, I can see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad this is the first comment because I was confused. I read the comments about it on the halloween post but I didn't make the connection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I follow Mara Wilson on twitter, her tweets can be quite enjoyable.



Also related: at Halloween I went to a costume party where the theme was dead celebrities. There were LOADS of Robin Williams themed costumes. Reply

Thread

Link

lisa jakub is really really cool irl. Reply

Thread

Link

Matthew Lawrence is 🔥🔥🔥

I think Cheryl from DWTS is dating him. Lucky!! Reply

Thread

Link

That's an odd couple Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Superhuman Samurai Syber Squad fan inside of me is a little envious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that show as a kid and watched it before school every morning but anytime i've talked about it people flat out denied such a show even existed. i don't know how everyone just missed that show. i legit had vhs types of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





yesT Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Amen sis he is foiiinne Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so in love with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this post is terrible and lazy Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Next time I will copy/paste the full two paragraphs for each actor and make it more academic for ONTD.



Thank you for your input. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad I'm not the only one thinking it, tbh. 🙃 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm confused at what people are expecting for a summary of a long ass article. You could request that this get deleted? That's an option. Not all of the actors went on to succesful careers so there wasn't much to write about them. And one of them has been dead for three years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wouldn't call it terrible but it needs more pics Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

robin :( Reply

Thread

Link

I still miss Robin. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg what about Mrs Sellner, Aunt Jack, etc

(The former is deceased)

I remember when robin died Lisa kept getting requests for interviews and she did one with GMA but they cut it before airing.



Edited at 2017-11-08 09:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The article only had updates on the above and Robert Prosky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao biiiiiiitch XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl I would totally watch the full version of Mrs. Doubtfire as a horror movie. Though I guess depending on your perspective while watching it, it kind of already is one lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But seriously, this is one of my favorite childhood movies, even though it's Problematic™ by today's standards. Robin was such a presence in my childhood between this, Hook, Aladdin, Jumanji, and FernGully. I'm still not over it :(



Edited at 2017-11-08 09:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

When I saw it as a kid I was mildly amused but as an adult it really does read like a slaptick horror film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah watching it as an adult is such a different experience. As a kid, I thought Miranda was sooooo mean and Stu was a bad guy, while Daniel is obviously the good guy who's being put down by them. I still enjoy the movie because of nostalgia though, and still quote it a lot because it definitely has some funny bits. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! I definitely see parts of the movie differently as an adult but it still has a place in my heart. I love that that post about Caitlyn Jenner saying her favorite song is Aerosmith's "Dude Looks Like A Lady" turned into a Mrs. Doubtfire post, lmao.



I'm still not over Robin's passing, either. :( That hit me too damn hard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hook is one of my favorite movies of all time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still can't believe Robin is gone. Reply

Thread

Link

Harvey Fierstein is a really unfortunate name to have in today's climate. Reply

Thread

Link

He's done greater things than the shitty Harvey. He basically launch Estelle Getty's career, plus he was Yao in Mulan!



Edited at 2017-11-08 10:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course! (and lbr, most people have in general. I'm pretty sure a bin bag has done greater things) But the similarity in names is quite massive lmao. I had to do a double take there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the poor guy had to tweet out that he wasn't weinstien and that he was the good harvey (and then jokingly asked if he could be called #thefabharvey Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







This always cracks me tf up for some reason. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yesssss I love that part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEEEEEESSSSS LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of my favorite part is when Miranda gets the ring and Mrs Doubtfire runs back screaming "OHHHHHOHHHHH DID I MISS ANYTHING?" Reply

Thread

Link

I saw the beginning of the headline and was worried they were remaking it and this was announcing the new cast. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I was about to get pissed off, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really wouldn't work in today's environment. It would push too many buttons Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link