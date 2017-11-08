Mrs. Doubtfire Cast: Where Are They Now?



  • EW finds out what the actors of the hit 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire are up to in 2017

  • Robin Williams: Deceased

  • Sarah Hyland's slightly older twin: Still enjoying a long, successful movie career, including her last comedy, 2016's "Hi, My Name is Doris" [Spoiler (click to open)] Which is a great movie that I highly recommend, Max Greenfield plays her love interest

  • Pierce Brosnan: Starring in AMC's "The Son" and reprising his role in the "Mamma Mia" sequel(ugh)

  • Harvey Fierstein: Writing books for Broadway musicals "Kinky Boots" and "Newsies"

  • Lisa Jakub: Retired and now author of two books discussing her experience as a child actor and struggles with depression

  • Matthew Lawrence: Became a flop actor once he reached adulthood

  • Mara Wilson: Starring in "Bojack Horseman" & web shorts


