From Harvey Weinstein to Shakira, the celebrities with offshore interests

Tax, while not as sexy as your latest Tumblr gifset about the top 10 female characters in your favourite CW series, is important



I'm screaming! Reply

Right? That was a beautiful, clean drag Reply

lmao i choked Reply

not that racist in your icon cyst Reply

lmao good lord 😂 Reply

lmao I LOVE YOU



flawless post. i just hope the comments in this one aren't as much of a trainwreck as those in the previous paradise papers post (but i'm not holding my breath) Reply

ilu too boo :*



lol there's already the classic "it's not the celebrities, it's their financial advisors!" excuse. lordy lorddddd Reply

lol so that is a drag to the users who were all ~i'll do it too if I had that money, great bb, drag those assholes !!! Reply

bring back the guillotine tbh Reply

omg the head pendants! Reply

Omg these are amazing Reply

I NEED THESE SO BAD Reply

Someone could make a mint putting 'other' heads on these in an updated version Reply

love this Reply

We need a reckoning to happen in our lifetime. We cant end up with the 1% sucking us to the bone, we just cant Reply

mte Reply

agreed Reply

Eat the rich tbh, we need another Fyre festival, where is comrade Ja when we need him? Reply

Celebrities themselves aren't doing this. It's their lawyers and financial advisers and the like. They just do whatever these people think is best. Reply

Yes, but that doesn’t absolve them. They should be aware of what’s happening to their money, and setting conduct expectations with their business managers. It’s not too much to ask a celebrity to have enough sense to say, “Don’t cheat on my taxes” to her accountant. Reply

lmao this tired, dumbass excuse. they pay these people to invest for them, even if they don't know exactly how & where the money is applied they know the goal - to avoid paying full tax (or just avoid paying tax, period) over their fortunes. also, these ppl sign legal documents for each transaction, if they don't care abt knowing what they're signing i sure as fuck don't care either. Reply

the lawyers and financial advisers they hire to hide their money??? Reply

lol ok sure Reply

Imma use this excuse if my broke ass tries to not pay taxes and see how it works Reply

lmao Reply

lol this doesn't excuse them or absolve them. it's their damn money. Reply

As someone who pays her taxes and works for a meagre salary in retail, any rich tax evader can get fucked. You are still a millionare at the end of the day, even when you pay your taxes Reply

By the time 2017 is done ONTD won’t have anyone left to stan. Reply

hopefully if nothing else you will get someone to make you a 100x100 icon Reply

What does my icon have to do with this post? If you you want to act like a turd go lay out in the lawn. Reply

omg Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

I'm glad I'm way ahead of the curve and don't stan anyone Reply

something about harvey weinstein being used in the title of this post rubs me the wrong way Reply

Why? It's not my title, by the way, it's one included in the source. Reply

i wasn't blaming you, i think it's just the fact that it seems to put him and someone like shakira on equal ground in any possible way Reply

I love this post! Reply

expose them! Reply

lol Reply

Can’t wait for Gavin Newsom’s Presidency/Administration in 2020 to go after all of them. Squeeze their asses dry and throw those evaders in prison. Reply

he won't lmfao. My grandma and her friends worked with him for years when he was still Mayor in SF and he's a little more left than most of the democrats out there rn, but I highly doubt he'd do this since he loves the spotlight too much Reply

Honestly, fuck these people Reply

no longer shocked anyone with a large sum of money puts it in an off-shore account Reply

Whenever Wherever is a good ass song OP! But this is fucked up and just shows how hard people will try to not pay that much in taxes. Reply

LOVE this post!!! Reply

