From Harvey Weinstein to Shakira, the celebrities with offshore interests
What are the Paradise Papers?
From Wiki: "a set of 13.4 million confidential electronic documents relating to offshore investment that were leaked to German newspaper, Süddeutsche Zeitung. and some of the details were released into the public domain on 5 November 2017. The documents originate from the offshore law firm Appleby, the corporate services providers Estera and Asiaciti Trust, and business registries in 19 tax jurisdictions". How much money is involved? $10 trillion. Yep, that's right. 10 fucking trillion dollars, an amount that I don't even have the patience to type out numerically.
Meh! I'd do the same if I had that kind of money!
Well... you'd kind of be an asshole. Evading tax is selfish and greedy - especially if you're a millionaire or part of the 1%. Tax, while not as sexy as your latest Tumblr gifset about the top 10 female characters in your favourite CW series, is important. It helps funds schools, hospitals, strengthens the welfare state in many countries and many more things in our everyday life that we take for granted. It's not much fun paying it, but it's part of living in a society, and it's especially disgusting if you are rich and and go lengths to avoid giving back to others who need it the most.
Another point to consider is that many of these celebrities or rich businessmen often choose countries that are either fledgling or postcolonial nations - or nations that are being governed by extremely corrupt regimes. Choosing to hide your money in these kind of countries often a) endorses corrupt governments b) moves these countries up the Corruption Index. This in turn ruins these countries' reputations, turning away potential investors and ruining future prosperity. Who ends up suffering the most at the end of the day? That's right - the poor and the working class - or really, anyone who isn't part of the top 1%.
Why should I care? These Tumblr gifset isn't just going to finish itself, you know.
You should care because the Paradise Papers - and the Panama Papers before them - are and were the result of journalists around the world risking their careers - and their lives - to uncover this information. A Maltese journalist who was previously investigating the Panama Papers and those implicated in them was recently murdered by a car bomb a few weeks ago. We don't know who killed her and we are not sure if she was killed specifically because of her involvement in the investigation. The point is, investigative journalism is not only tough and grueling, it is dangerous. So dismissing this as unimportant or trivial is extremely insulting to those who have invested so much in it.
Well, that kind of sucks. At least my faves aren't do-
Oh really? Let's take a gander:
Justin Timberlake: In August 2015, he created a Delaware company with a similar name to his record label Tennman Records. It was set up with Timberlake as its sole member and his Los Angeles-based accountant, Michael Dreyer, as manager.
The purpose of this company was to “engage in the purchase of real estate” in the Bahamas. Justin registered the entity as a foreign company in the Bahamas four months after setting it up. More information in the Twitter link to the article above.
Nicole Kidman: With her husband Keith Urban, she registered a joint US-based limited liability company as a foreign entity in the Bahamas in March 2015. More info in the article. It doesn't get any better, Nicole stans.
Shakira: is listed as a resident of the Bahamas even though she lives in Barcelona. She is also the sole shareholder of Tournesol Ltd, a Malta company with €3m in share capital. Malta is a tax haven. More info about this in the article. And here I thought Whenever, Wherever was the worst thing that Shaki did.
More celebrities included in the Source.
