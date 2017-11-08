Little Mix reveal "Glory Days: The Documentary" cover, trailer, post snippet of NEW track+more
littlemix Glory Days: The Documentary is coming.... 24.11.17 🎥🎤💜 You ready?! 🙌
After revealing the cover their team finally posted a trailer and some new pictures/clips from it.
littlemix #DearLover 📝💌 is another one of our new tracks from Glory Days: The Platinum Edition...Here's a little preview! We hope you guys 💛 it!
They had previously released another bonus track "Is Your Love Enough?" Listen here
More pictures from the documentary cover shoot.
SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2 SOURCE 3 SOURCE 4 SOURCE 5 SOURCE 6 SOURCE 7
Didn't post pictures that seemed to be from the different magazine shoots, assume someone will make a proper post for those when the magazines are finally released.
I don't know why their team chose that picture, even on their personal Instagram's they have much fiercer selfies of themselves together in their stage costumes. I was going to include them in the post as examples of what their team could have chosen for the cover but ONTD dragged me before for post length + the post was already long.
Edited at 2017-11-08 07:48 pm (UTC)
no comment on the others tbqh!