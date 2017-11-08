Little Mix reveal "Glory Days: The Documentary" cover, trailer, post snippet of NEW track+more

...No one looks good on that cover. Reply

I agree, it's weird because it looks like they were photo-shopped in from different photos but from the other pics released they were definitely all in the studio for the shoot, + they're on tour so it would be easy to get a cute photo of them all together.

I don't know why their team chose that picture, even on their personal Instagram's they have much fiercer selfies of themselves together in their stage costumes. I was going to include them in the post as examples of what their team could have chosen for the cover but ONTD dragged me before for post length + the post was already long.

That chick in the fromt needs to chill with her contouring. She never even looks like a real human Reply

They all look like drag queens there. tone down the make up girls. Reply

ontd ugly post Reply

i'm just really excited for "is your love enough", it sounds so promising! and jesy PLEASE stop with the brownface jfc. idk if i'll watch the documentary but i love how much they love each other <3 Reply

I prefer IYLE too, I love the tropical house vibes.



I prefer IYLE too, I love the tropical house vibes.

jesy needs to chill with the make up but her bod looks amazing in that clip Reply

It took me a while to figure out what was going on with that jade's hand where she's holding the martini. I thought she had a lobster claw? Reply

lol I thought the straw and edge of Jesy's glass were her ring and middle finger nails for a second and was like DAMN JESY CHILL Reply

Why does their stylist hate them? Reply

& makeup artists Reply

these girls always look like clowns, especially jesy and perrie. they'd be a million times cuter with about 1/10th the amount of makeup Reply

good lord @ jesy's contour in that cover Reply

LOL @ "world's biggest girlgroup" Reply

I love that song snippet. I cannot wait to hear all of the new songs. Reply

They always look terrible. Their styling is hideous and so is their makeup. They are also way too sexualized. However, they're cute, talented and have some fun bops. Reply

Jesys body is amazing Reply

Nice brownface Reply

