Little Mix reveal "Glory Days: The Documentary" cover, trailer, post snippet of NEW track+more


littlemix Glory Days: The Documentary is coming.... 24.11.17 🎥🎤💜 You ready?! 🙌
After revealing the cover their team finally posted a trailer and some new pictures/clips from it.




littlemix #DearLover 📝💌 is another one of our new tracks from Glory Days: The Platinum Edition...Here's a little preview! We hope you guys 💛 it!
They had previously released another bonus track "Is Your Love Enough?" Listen here

More pictures from the documentary cover shoot.




Didn't post pictures that seemed to be from the different magazine shoots, assume someone will make a proper post for those when the magazines are finally released.
