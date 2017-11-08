"Kiss it Better" Producer @GlassJohn Trolls Rihanna Fans with "Louvre"


• It started early this month when a fan asked @GlassJohn about the new Rihanna song "Louvre" he announced on Twitter. The fan asks when the song is released in the UK. He responds with "THIS WEEK."

• The fan responds to @GlassJohn asking for more details, what designers she would wear in the music video, and what day. The producer responds with "11.6.2017 DIOR©™"(@Dior)..ETC."

• badgalriri shuts down that rumor quickly by commenting "Liiiiiiiiieeeeeessss" on a Instagram post asking her if it was true.

• November 6th came and went with no "Louvre" for fans in denial.

• It's not the first time @GlassJohn is a mess after he tweeted and teased about the Iconic and worldwide no.1 hit "Kiss it Better" before its release and spilled the Lipton© on the original plans for the ANTI release.

• Rihanna is currently in the studio working on #R9.





some people never learn.

Lourve being Kiss it Better's successor confirmed.
ONTD, are you looking forward to #R9?

