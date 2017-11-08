"Kiss it Better" Producer @GlassJohn Trolls Rihanna Fans with "Louvre"
. @GLASSJOHN is saying that @rihanna’s new song #Louvre in partnership with Dior is to be released this week with a video.... your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Y9323bVgtE— Rihanna (@FENTZYY) November 1, 2017
• It started early this month when a fan asked @GlassJohn about the new Rihanna song "Louvre" he announced on Twitter. The fan asks when the song is released in the UK. He responds with "THIS WEEK."
• The fan responds to @GlassJohn asking for more details, what designers she would wear in the music video, and what day. The producer responds with "11.6.2017 DIOR©™"(@Dior)..ETC."
• badgalriri shuts down that rumor quickly by commenting "Liiiiiiiiieeeeeessss" on a Instagram post asking her if it was true.
• November 6th came and went with no "Louvre" for fans in denial.
• It's not the first time @GlassJohn is a mess after he tweeted and teased about the Iconic
• Rihanna is currently in the studio working on #R9.
Ok @GLASSJOHN you’re a liar in order to have followers 😓— Rihanna (@badgalrihrifr) November 2, 2017
No #LOUVRE Single
No #LOVR (#R9) album Now ! 😓😓😓@Rihanna said the truth ! pic.twitter.com/RB7KJN99xd
some people never learn.
Lourve being Kiss it Better's successor confirmed.
ONTD, are you looking forward to #R9?
I guess at least Riri will work with writers and producers that will give her a bop or two.
Her songs go off but she is just not a great artist...thats just not what she does.
Me accepting the truth
but if he keeps making songs like KIB for riri who cares