Taylor tweets back covers of her Target magazines.

she's a little late, cameltoe already shared it with everyone

I was about to comment with "cameltoe's impact" - LoL

that's two e's bitch

LMFAO, you are such a fucking mess.....ILY

LMAO

i'm gonna need people in her life to tell her 'NO' sometimes. please.

She would just fire them or boot them from the squad.

Seriously. She's white,was already born into money, and is used to winning and having everything handed to her. The last thing she needs is yes men. This is totally self defeating for her.

now sis you know that's the worst thing that someone can say to her!

She released the covers after ONTD already had them up for 12+ hours. She also is happy to us US Weekly to spread her own fake news and PR but hates when she can't control them.

fuck, imagine if she got the drunk camilla edit, she would make 3 albums about it

Those covers are so embarrassing. She's so obsessed with herself while at the same time having zero self awareness.

omg i'm bored now taytay just leak the album plz.

wtf @ the pregnant question, though? every time a woman gains even the slightest bit of weight/has a bump, people start questioning if they're pregnant or not.

plus it's photoshopped

lol, why am i not surprised?

ikr. disgusting

an ONTD user has a copy and hasn't leaked it! come on

I KNOW wth

whyy

They don't want to leak it because they are scared of the legal problems.

I don't blame them. They don't want her alt right cult of swifties going after them

It's really not worth the trouble lol

it's really weird for her to use a picture of her ex for promo material

damn she's really not fucking around this time with leaks... neither me nor the boyfriend with the IT job can find anything that's not fucking witness

"forgot to" lmao



"forgot to" lmao

this is weird, why doesn't she appear on an actual magazine cover instead of this top of the pops shit

She doesn't have to worry, I was there to remind her! See ya at secret sessions 2020!

better start saving up for those flight tickets tho!

these are so corny. jesus lol

I think they're hilarious. Isn't that the point?

I think she wants people to laugh with her though, not at her.

her me vs. the media schtick is just dumb to me, especially since she's been relatively well portrayed throughout her career.

this is all so tone deaf

Must we continue this « woe is me, the media is mean » shit? She's very tone deaf.

lmaooo Reply

lmao i almost want taylor to have a song dragging tom but i'm scared what his fans will do. white british guys have the fucking craziest fanbase

Parent

Thread

lmfaooo Reply

A HIDDLES FAN???????????? for real? L O L!

I think quite a few journalists must feel seriously pissed right now. They've spent years kissing Taylor's ass and now she's made roasting the media her album theme. She can't handle criticism at all, and her vitriol feuds over nonsensical crap are so fucked-up.



anyway, how is the good sis zoaster_toaster doing? Does anyone know if she's fine? Reply

Parent

Thread

I LOVE THIS SONG!

LoL, I saw it on fucking Forbes today!

Thread

Fox News' headline tho...

Get this free promo Rat!

Yeah, this has been in the news everywhere lately! I saw it in the Washington Post yesterday and many other major news outlets. Just google ACLU+Taylor Swift, our impacT

That Atlantic article was pretty solid. I love how much she's getting called out over this

Parent

