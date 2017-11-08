Taylor tweets back covers of her Target magazines.
Forgot to show the back of the Target magazines 😂 on Friday you can get your hands on this quality reading material. https://t.co/fPhRA1Ocvf pic.twitter.com/w8q9R752vR— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 8 listopada 2017
Both magazines have 72 pages with different content.
Some think she's shading US Weekly
Taylor Swift threw shade at US Weekly for spreading lies and rumors about her with those back covers. pic.twitter.com/h9EEr8lts8— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 8 listopada 2017
source and source
ILY
this is weird, why doesn't she appear on an actual magazine cover instead of this top of the pops shit
I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
article here
[Spoiler (click to open)]
article here
Entertainment Weekly
article here
article here
article here
article here
article here
article here
article here
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
anyway, how is the good sis zoaster_toaster doing? Does anyone know if she's fine?
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post
Re: I believe this is the perfect place to recycle my rejected post