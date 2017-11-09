Shameless renewed for a 9th season

People still watch it! I still find the show entertaining. The Walking Dead, however, has become a fucking chore. Reply

but why?

I am forever bitter that William H. Macy keeps getting nominated for acting like a drunk asshole yet Emmy Rossum and the actors who play Lip and Mickey get shafted.

i feel like the dude playing lip should be getting all the roles miles teller is getting

This fucking truth

YES

never would have thought about this myself but damn, you hit the nail on the head.

lmao, the way this show absolutely trashed mickey AND noel never ceases to amaze me. so damn rude.

when i watched this show i was all for #emmy4emmy . she's always deserved it. and i agree about noel too. i haven't watched the show since mickey left not because gallavich~~ (i dont care about them anymore) but because noel was actually a good actor and that's why mickey became one #1 shameless problematic fave. also he was hilarious interacting with other members of the family. debbie is fucking annoying but i love when they are trying to get rid of sammi and think they killed her and debbie's wants to try and help her and mickey's like "she's fucking dead!" lmao.

Justice for Noel he deserved so much better than what he got.

9th and final, hopefully. i'm scared that fiona is finally getting it together and they're gonna rip it all away from her again....all the kids really.

america explain

are you confusion??

why? stop that. this show needs to die a horrible, painful, and quick death.

watching s7 even though i havent watched since probably s4 or s3 and i was loving ian with trevor bc they were so cute and hot together but then of course ian had to fuck it all up. this show is just so depressing idk why people love it so much. i feel bad for debby's actress having the worst character. lip can fuck off along with frank.

I loved Debbie so much I dispose the show for what they did to her

why did they do it to her? the actress must hate the show :/

i looooove trevor. they need to keep that actor on as long as possible.

They are getting PAID.

It's so frustrating when my frined tells me she thinks Fiona is the worst character. Her reason is Frank is a mess so you expect that from him but im like no thats not an excuse.

They both are shit

Scratch that--> all

i hated fiona for awhile, after all the liam stuff, but she's redeemed herself. calling her the worst character over FRANK? the fuck???

Shameless indeed

Cool

I've never seen Shameless but I like Emmy Rossum. Is it worth getting into?

I personally have always liked it. Are some seasons stronger than others? Yes, but it's a fun show to marathon imo. If I see it's on tv, I'll probably just put it on no matter which episode it is.



Edit to add that if you love Emmy, you will like this show. She is spectaular, even in the weaker seasons.



Edited at 2017-11-08 07:57 pm (UTC)

ty, I'll check it out!

the first seasons are pretty good and Emmy is spectacular in it. If you like her then you should try it because they giver her a lot to work with

watch 1 through 4 and then check out for good

the first four seasons are seriously great, but it's kinda crazy how quickly the writing dropped

emmy is always the shining star of the show, even when her character is fucking up and hard to like. there definitely are weaker seasons and for some of them i had to stop watching the episodes too early or i'd be in a weird funk for the rest of the day. but you should definitely at least check out season one!

Frank should've been dead at least three seasons ago.

I know! They really shouldn't have had his liver failure arc in season 4 if they didn't want to kill him off then. The writers really missed their opportunity when he was in the hospital and thought that the dying girl was Fiona. His death would actually have had an impact on me then.

he should have died in season 4. they could have done so much with the aftermath of his death, but the writers are lazy and make frank do useless, absurd things to fill gaps in plot instead. it's fucking stupid.

I still watch, so yay I guess. But I fast forward through Frank's scenes because I just don't care about him.

My problem with Shameless is that they start a million story lines all at once but they never fully develop either of them. Characters that used to be really important for the Gallaghers are suddenly gone and forgotten to be never mentioned again. Or they return for one episode only to be ruined.



Season 4 focused a lot on building Lip and Fiona's relationship and they did a great job with that, but that's all thrown away years later when the same issues within their dynamic are recycled as if they had never been dealt before.

Lip: You were right. Fiona: Oh my God, I never thought you would actually admit it.



Um...he already has in pretty emotional scenes before but why would the audience take those seriously if they carry no weight for the characters themselves?



And that's just one example. Other Showtime shows also pulled the same shit. Dexter realized he had human emotions 10 times per season and he was surprised every fucking time. Reply

I love Shameless but iawtc. Showtime shows always go to crap after a while. They're like a classier CW.

