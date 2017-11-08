Looks pretty safe for a Spielberg project, but I'll end up seeing it anyway, especially since I liked Bridge of Spies a lot more than I was expecting. Reply

Same. I had low expectations for Bridge of Spies and it was better than I hoped for. This looks like All The President's Men with a dash of The Paper, and the timing couldn't be more perfect.



Most people have no idea how courageous Katherine Graham was, and they should know. I can see Hanks trying to do his best Ben Bradlee with his posture but I'm going to reserve judgement until I see the whole movie. Reply

lol ikr Reply

lmao like this couldn't come at a better fucking time Reply

this is so indulgent, its like an snl parody of oscarbait Reply

very zeitgeist-y Reply

So this locks Meryl Streep for another nomination...just because she's in a movie. Reply

Just the star power alone. I'll definitely be watching it. I mean, Hanks and Streep in the same movie? I'm not one who thinks she should get a nom for every role she performs, but that is casting gold. Don't let me down, people. Reply

Omg yes! I got chills. Was hoping I would see Alison Brie in the trailer. Reply

I was hoping this would have a Spotlight vibe but it seems so overly dramatic. I barely even paid attention to what was actually happening in the trailer. Reply

Excited for another Meryl movie.

I'm so used to have at least a Meryl movie every year that when it inevitably stops it's going to be so sad :( Reply

I'm loling @ the NYTimes people who are salty as hell over a movie being made about the Pentagon Papers from the Post's POV. It seems like it's more a movie about Katharine Graham and Ben Bradlee during a key moment in their careers. Even the trailer opens with saying the Post was scooped by the NYT so like...chill.



Edited at 2017-11-08 10:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Woodkid really is just placed in every other trailer it feels like.



I'll see it, but probably not in theaters. Reply

well, at least we now know where all the Oscars are going Reply

