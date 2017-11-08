Mila Kunis Supports Planned Parenthood; Snowflake Conservatives Boycott Whiskey
Mike Pence supporters are getting back at Hollywood libs by refusing to drink whiskey https://t.co/xgl6Bdt2rd pic.twitter.com/B4gi3Z1nRF— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) November 8, 2017
Mila Kunis is the spokesperson for Jim Beam whiskey. Recently, Mila said she donates to Planned Parenthood every month in Mike Pence’s name, and Planned Parenthood sends a thank you letter to Mike Pencee’s office. Conservatives got butthurt over this, launching the #BoycottJimBeam hashtag on twitter. They continue to own themselves by ordering Papa John’s cardboard pizza and refusing to drink whiskey.
These people are pathetic
Somebody in the comments had to tell him Makers Mark is produced by the same company.
Also wanna be political insider. lmao
wat