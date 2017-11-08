Mila Kunis Supports Planned Parenthood; Snowflake Conservatives Boycott Whiskey

I'm just so over conservatives Reply

LOL more whiskey for me!



These people are pathetic Reply

my thoughts exactly Reply

lmao Reply

lmaoooo i love it. Reply

im triggered by this boycott Reply

@JimBeam I won’t buy your products any longer. #makersmark it is for me. She’s a wanna be political insider. #BoycottJimBeam https://t.co/5kSK9Ay25N — Dallas (@gayconservativv) 4 listopada 2017





Somebody in the comments had to tell him Makers Mark is produced by the same company.



Also wanna be political insider. lmao Somebody in the comments had to tell him Makers Mark is produced by the same company.Also wanna be political insider. lmao Reply

oh my godddd what? and he's gay? No way... Reply

Not sure if he's actually gay but I met gay people who side with nationalists because they are bonding over their racism. Reply

Yeah isn't every liquor brand owned by two companies? Reply

wanna be political insider?



wat Reply

I hope they don't tell him, him still giving them money when he doesn't know is amusing to me Reply

Lmao Reply

Lmao and yeah I’m sure those “local” distilleries definitely don’t have employees/owners with political views with which they disagree. Reply

LMAO SCREAMING. Good luck with that, bruh. Reply

hahahahah Reply

That's honestly fucking hilarious. Reply

I love whiskey. Reply

let em drink their five o'clock vodka instead. Reply

They will be drinking American Pride Vodka. LOL Reply

They are like the worst boycotters ever wow. Its always so funny to me Reply

I don't even drink but I'm still going to go out and buy a few bottles and just to give them to friends/family. #TheResistance Reply

lol irl this is killing me Reply

Send these bottles to meeeeeeee Reply

gimme sis Reply

Send one to me plz!! Red Stag is my fave :D Reply

speaking of boycotting, I was at DSW and I saw Ivanka Tr*mp's shoes and they were hideous and overpriced. I spit on them :x Reply

I saw them once at Bloomingdales and it was embarrassing how cheap they looked, especially sitting next to all the other brands. Like there is no way a store like that would carry this product without her name on it. Reply

wanting to be better informed [truly], what makes shoes look cheap vs expensive? i am short and would love to be able to wear heels but have yet to ever find any that dont hurt me. people keep telling them they exist out there...maybe if i knew what to look for in better construction? Reply

lol, funnily enough, I found a really cute and expensive-looking black booties at Nordstrom and then recoiled when I saw they were Ivanka. Reply

lmao Reply

I see her shoes at Nordstrom Rack all the time and usually physically recoil when I see them. One of the shining moments of this past year was when I overheard someone in the next aisle say “Ivanka? Ugh. No.” Reply

at hudsbon's bay here i saw her stuff selling but it was "on sale" in a corner nobody was looking at lol Reply

Conservaties do not need alcohol affecting their impulse control. Glad they are making rational decisions with this one! Reply

lmao, also Mila is cool and has $$ which these people don't have Reply

#BoycottJimBeam I can't support a company whose spokeswoman cannot leave POLITICS out of selling Whiskey. I was just about ready to buy — kstev99 (@kstev99) 3 listopada 2017

The hashtag on twitter is a gold mine. Reply

Huh. I don't remember her saying, Support PP, buy Jim Beam! Reply

Yeah, they may as well start making a list of every company with a celebrity spokesperson! Evil Hollywood liberals!!1!1 Reply

I like my whiskey just like I like my bigotry: strong. #BoycottJimBeam Reply

The irony of him injecting politics into buying whiskey... Reply

