raz

Mila Kunis Supports Planned Parenthood; Snowflake Conservatives Boycott Whiskey



Mila Kunis is the spokesperson for Jim Beam whiskey. Recently, Mila said she donates to Planned Parenthood every month in Mike Pence’s name, and Planned Parenthood sends a thank you letter to Mike Pencee’s office. Conservatives got butthurt over this, launching the #BoycottJimBeam hashtag on twitter. They continue to own themselves by ordering Papa John’s cardboard pizza and refusing to drink whiskey.

