ONTD Roundup

any recommendations for good shampoos/natural alternatives for oily hair? tryna stop using drug store stuff (I could go to lush but.... fuck them) Reply

I have oily hair and I started using cleansing conditioners instead of shampoo about a year ago and it's helped so much! Reply

i found that using a scrub in place of shampoo helped a lot, but my hair is less oily and more "i'm testing how long a person can go without washing one's hair" lol Reply

for reference I have v broken thin hair (but have a lot of it, and it looks dirty after like 2 seconds)



edit: I'm also white, would co-washes have a similar effect?



Edited at 2017-11-08 05:50 pm (UTC)

Bamboo Volume Abundant shampoo and conditioner changed my life. Its the only products that work for my hair, and it sounds a lot like yours. Reply

The only shampoo I've been using this year is Honey Baby Naturals. I have dry curly natural hair and my husband has straight oily hair and it works the same for both of us so I always recommend it. Reply

Ugh, the struggle is real. Reply

I get mine from the farmers market, take a trip to yours and see what vendors are there and support your local vendors bb Reply

I had the same hair as you. I stopped using shampoo a few years ago. The first 6 months sucked (I have super short hair), so I used lemons. Did magic. My hair stopped being oily and my hair thicken. However recently it got really greasy again and I have no idea why. Reply

why fuck lush? Reply

I like Aveda Reply

I have oily, thin hair and switching to 'no-poo' (omg I hate that phrase) has helped me a lot. A baking soda rinse every few days and a vinegar rinse when my ends are dry (which rarely if ever happens) and brushing with a boar's hair brush daily. My hair is less greasy and I'm not having to wash it daily like I used to. Reply

I wish I knew! I'm in the same boat. I'll find something that works well for a couple of weeks and then my hair goes back to being trash again.



I used a Lush shampoo once for oily hair and it fucked up my scalp so bad I had to go to the dermatologist to fix it. I've never had a reaction to any product other than Lush. Reply

#DigitalTransformation RT danielnewmanUV This is pretty cool, Uber to attempt to bring flying taxis to LA by 2020.… pic.twitter.com/HDPzvDwREW — Massimiliano Gattoni (@maxgattoni) November 8, 2017







This. Is. A. Plane This. Is. A. Plane Reply

Ugh, looks like the one Roy Halladay crashed in yesterday. NO THANK YOU Reply

i already refuse to fly in small planes, no way in hell am i risking my life in that thing to get to happy hour faster Reply

My family friend has a 4 seater and has taken me up twice. The first time was on the morning of my bro's wedding and he took up me, my brother, and future SIL. It was a lot of fun but there really isn't a lot of space. My brother HAD to sit in the front because he was so tall. lol Reply

Looking for a new roommate is dumb and i don’t mind meeting new people but having people come over after work every night kills my cozy vibes. Reply

would LOVE if mail carriers would call me abt collecting my packages/duty fees instead of just leaving a notice when i'm home anyways. going to the post office is the bane of my existence lol. Reply

I was at the post office last week for THIRTY MINUTES. I have to go back today but I keep putting it off. Reply

my nightmare. at least it's just the post office and not the dreaded fed ex centre Reply

OMG, the EXACT same thing happened to me yesterday. Canada Post left a delivery notice saying 'no answer' even though my wife was home all day. And now I have to go to the post office in a Shoppers in a mall. Ugh. Reply

I had this problem ALL THE TIME at my last house. The mail carriers were lazy as fuck and simply would not deliver packages to my house even though I work from home. I got all kinds of excuses from them as to why a notice was left instead of the package, and they were all blatant lies. Reply

one thing I really miss about living in Japan is that you can call the post office/delivery service if you missed a package and they'll just redeliver it to you that day or the next at a time you know you'll be home. Reply

sometimes i leave a note on the door, "I AM HOME, JUST RING THE BELL" Reply

a year ago today our shithole country elected that orange demon :( even though i'm on a high rn because of last night's wins, it's still bittersweet. ugh.



LET'S GO MUELLER. Reply

Last night was still great. Let's hope it's just a preview for 2018 Reply

i hope so! i really hope it's a sign of things to come. Reply

RIGHT?! Last night had me shook. Reply

I can't believe 2017 is almost over. A lot of crazy shit happened but I feel like this year went by so fast. 2016 prepared us. Reply

It doesn't feel like a year. It feels like only a few months and somehow also like 84 years. Reply

I’m very happy but still think I should be allowed to vote in VA elections! This one was the worst to endure since the 2006 senate race. Reply

I can't believe it's been a year. It just makes it real again, and this has been so surreal, to say the least. And clearly someone else is typing his tweets or feeding him xanax for this pretend kinder gentler demeanor like we're going to pretend or forget he's not the same despicable human stain of life that he's always been. Mueller time, for sure. Reply

I can’t fucking believe it Reply

is america great again yet? Reply

Here’s a puppo who forgot he cloned himself. Quite the surpuprise. 13/10 for both (IG: bosunthefrenchie) pic.twitter.com/EX1kNZ2VRU — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) November 8, 2017



This made me laugh this morning. Reply

omg, this is too cute. Reply

awww so funny! Reply

this is the fourth time I'm entering a giveaway on Goodreads for Pachinko lol. I hope I win it this time but if not I'm just gonna buy it since it's out in paperback. I have yet to win any Goodreads giveaways.

Today is chilly but a nice sunny day. I'll go for a walk later and pay off some library fines... Reply

lmao i entered it too

if i win it, i'll read it then send it to u, free of charge bb lol Reply

aww thanks bb! I'll do the same for you if I win! <3 Reply

The trick to winning a book on Goodreads is to enter as many as you can and not care what book it might be. lol.



Also, write reviews on all the books you've already read. You look more active that way. Reply

Good luck! Reply

I've had a hardcover copy for months from BOTM but I still haven't gotten around to reading it smh



I hope you win! Reply

Lmao I entered too! Reply

You really shouldn’t advertise this here because more people will enter it. Reply

I've won two now! Both obscure books that had really low entry numbers though. Reply

why are app developers like this Reply

dead @ "...me, an APP?" Reply

lmao me too Reply

lmao Reply

i don't think she said APP enough times Reply

Parent

I stopped reading before she hopefully eventually got to saying what the APP was. That was obnoxious as shit. Reply

Am I read this right: it's an app where through which you can apologize to someone?



Yeah, that's a big "fuck you" if you apologize to me though an APP. Reply

Parent

why is she typing APP like it's an acronym. i'm fucking twiggered rn. Reply

I saw that episode of The Orville. No thanks. We don't need to live on Planet Reddit. Reply

i will download it but only if she names it APPOLOGY Reply

literally what the hell Reply

Say APP one more fucking time.



I still can't believe MSNBC thought hiring her was a good idea. Reply

why does she keep capitalizing APP Reply

LOL Reply

APC were sooooooooooooooooooooo good last night! And not a camera phone in sight - it was glorious!



The $40 parking wasn't tho -___- Reply

a perfect circle????????!!! Reply

Yas ma'am! Surprisingly my first time seeing them but it completed my Maynard trifecta :) Reply

I held a cat for the first time yesterday :D Reply

Was it purring? Because that is just heaven right there. Reply

my cat purrs like crazy when I hold her, but only because she's super annoyed, haha. Reply

It was! Which is good, seeing as i'll have to pick it up. I've never picked up a cat before. Reply

adopt it Reply

glam metal, hard rock / 2004 Reply

I loved the hell out of this album omg. This was my favorite:







but this song always tickled me once I realized it's about crabs:



Reply

Fuck yes this songgggg Reply

i saw funko pop described as precious moments for nerds and now i can never unsee it — HerbstlichLeah (@suesswassersee) November 7, 2017





true tho true tho Reply

as a funko pop fanatic.... they didnt lie Reply

As an avid Funko collector, they're not wrong Reply

lmao i have six of them at my desk at work and a bunch more at home



my sister keeps sending me them! not complaining but it's kinda hilarious. and now her 10 year old son is obsessed with them, too Reply

lol Reply

precious moments are sorta cute tho (my mum loves them lol) funkos are ugly Reply

lmao it's true Reply

Though I want Graduation buffy, The Gift Buffy, Prom Buffy.



Though I want Graduation buffy, The Gift Buffy, Prom Buffy.

Edited at 2017-11-08 05:51 pm (UTC)

i'm gonna start using this whenever people ask me why i hate funko poops Reply

Yes, lol that's exactly what they are Reply

That's basically the entire appeal. Also they don't break when they fall over. Reply

tomorrow's the end of my week, oh yeah!! this is my second week without braces and with my retainers. spoiler alert: retainers fucking suck Reply

Retainers may suck but make sure you use them! At least at night or something. My second orthodontist (moved right after I got the braces off) told me I could pretty much stop wearing them six months after I got my braces off. Over ten years later and I'm looking into invisalign because my teeth have shifted terribly. Reply

i wear the bottom one at least 20 hr a day. but the top for like 12 or 10. the top one cuts the shit out of the back of my mouth. Reply

This is going to be rude, but how old are you and how much were they and how long did you have them on? I'm in my early 30s and I grew up poor but now I have the money to pay for braces and I'm curious. Reply

I had a phone interview for Delta Dental yesterday and they want me for another interview next week, but first I gotta pass a math test. Luckily the girl referencing me for the job has a copy of the test. Here's hoping my unemployment might soon be over! Reply

Nice! We have Delta for our dental plan at work and I love it. Great company. Reply

I think I've been a delta customer my whole life. Never had a problem and I'm liking the research I was doing into them, so I'm excited Reply

GO, LADY!



I hope you get it! I'm rooting for you. Reply

Congrats and good luck! Reply

good luck! Reply

oh my god, @LetMicahDown wasn’t joking.



Gillespie really changed his bday on twitter so balloons would drop on Election Day. I’m crying 😂 pic.twitter.com/kZ3HZALfns — black ivy carter (@polumechanos) November 8, 2017



I am still screaming about this from last night. Historic monumental self-own set up. Reply

Lmao Reply

lmao so beautiful Reply

oh my god, what a loser Reply

lol @ the short-fingered vulgarian throwing Gillespie under the bus when he lost tho:



Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

I share a birthday with this fuckface smhlol @ the short-fingered vulgarian throwing Gillespie under the bus when he lost tho: Reply

