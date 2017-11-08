'Prison Break' Star Accused of Sexual Assault by Veteran Costume Designer



Susan Bertram says actor Robert Knepper assaulted her on a film set in 1991 (the 1992 Allison Anders drama Gas Food Lodging).
At the time, Bertram didn't formally report the incident because she didn't feel empowered to do so.
[Details] Knepper reached under her dress and grabbed her crotch as hard as he could, then shoved her against a wall and said he would fuck her brains out. She managed to escape.

