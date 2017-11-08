'Prison Break' Star Accused of Sexual Assault by Veteran Costume Designer

Can I just get a list of men in Hollywood who aren't harassers and rapists? It's more efficient. There all scum at this point. Reply

ugh same. i want that list.

I was just thinking about that , our best bet is to just everyone on the list until proven otherwise

Chris Hemsworth.

Hugh Jackman.

Chris Hemsworth.

Ryan Gosling.

Chris Hemsworth.

Matt Bomer.

Chris Hemsworth.

Thanks for jinxing Thor...

Lol awesome. I love this list.

:( just goes to show anyone can be a victim. hoping she doesn't get any threats her way.

simply horrible.

simply horrible. Reply

Fuck. I actually used to be a big fan of his.

Canceled.



Canceled. Reply

I wasn't a big fan but he was good at playing crazed privileged white men and it turns out that he was just playing himself

Seems to be the case for a lot of these dudes. Spacey, Ed Westwick, Jeremy Piven...

I fully believe these guys don't even know what their doing is sexual assault or harassment. They just think it's OK to do.

Ugh.



Ugh. Reply

Patriarchy has promoted and normalized predatory behavior for so long that many men wouldn't even think anything is wrong with what's described in this post. And its even marketed to women with shit like Fifty Shades Of Grey(which has many moments that basically parallel this woman's attack).



Like its crazy how many men think women want to be "taken" or are "playing hard to get" - as if sex is something you acquire through forceful machinations and not a consensual act you share with another human being.



Edited at 2017-11-08 06:04 pm (UTC)

Not trying to discount the influence of patriarchy at all; I think patriarchy is absolutely what these charming monsters are exploiting and patriarchy is what makes everyone around them turn a blind eye.



Not trying to discount the influence of patriarchy at all; I think patriarchy is absolutely what these charming monsters are exploiting and patriarchy is what makes everyone around them turn a blind eye.

Edited at 2017-11-08 07:13 pm (UTC) I also think a lot of the people in Hollywood are sociopaths and narcissists. Sociopaths alone make up four percent of the population, and these types are drawn to fields and businesses where they know their behavior will be tolerated. There are people in the world who have no conscience, who never feel guilty about anything they do, and they are able to almost flawlessly imitate emotions they are incapable of feeling in order to manipulate everyone around them. This article was written about a guy in the tech industry but I think it applies to any field. https://hypatia.ca/2016/06/21/no-more-rock-stars/ Not trying to discount the influence of patriarchy at all; I think patriarchy is absolutely what these charming monsters are exploiting and patriarchy is what makes everyone around them turn a blind eye.

From now on I'm gonna assume that almost every actor that plays a creepy sexual predator in movies/TV is a creepy sexual predator in real life, too.



Eta: Will anyone start a thread on the Charlie Sheen/Corey Haim allegations?



Edited at 2017-11-08 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

That finally leaked?

Turns out acting isn't hard when you're just playing yourself.

What happened with Sheen/Haim?

When I saw him trending I just assumed he was the latest shitty man to be rightfully called out, but I did not expect an underage boy. JFC.

Not surprised. I'll have to look it up, but wasn't he accused of assault before?

So he's a creep irl too...

I don't even know what to say anymore.



I hope he gets blackout drunk, then slips and drowns in a puddle on the way home. Reply

Bring them all down. I'm ready for people who have been accused before and swept it away like Bryan Singer and Edward James Olmos to have those crimes brought up again.

Not at all surprised. I heard rumors in the early 2000s after he played RFK in that made-for-TV movie with Jill Hennessy (not ABOUT her in particular, just that time period.)

*any man. Except Andre Braugher and Bill Hader, hopefully. jfc, when will this end.

I identified so much when he said that lol

The fuller quote is 5,000% my 2017 mood:

bill hader did blackface though

Burn him

I was a fan.

Really, who needs them?! Reply

