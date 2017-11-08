'Prison Break' Star Accused of Sexual Assault by Veteran Costume Designer
Bertram: "Even if I had said something, what were they going to do? Fire their lead? It would've been a f—ing joke" https://t.co/QyZzHE7Hx4— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2017
Susan Bertram says actor Robert Knepper assaulted her on a film set in 1991 (the 1992 Allison Anders drama Gas Food Lodging).
At the time, Bertram didn't formally report the incident because she didn't feel empowered to do so.
[Details] Knepper reached under her dress and grabbed her crotch as hard as he could, then shoved her against a wall and said he would fuck her brains out. She managed to escape.
source
simply horrible.
Canceled.
Ugh.
Like its crazy how many men think women want to be "taken" or are "playing hard to get" - as if sex is something you acquire through forceful machinations and not a consensual act you share with another human being.
Not trying to discount the influence of patriarchy at all; I think patriarchy is absolutely what these charming monsters are exploiting and patriarchy is what makes everyone around them turn a blind eye.
Eta: Will anyone start a thread on the Charlie Sheen/Corey Haim allegations?
I hope he gets blackout drunk, then slips and drowns in a puddle on the way home.
*any man. Except Andre Braugher and Bill Hader, hopefully.
Really, who needs them?!