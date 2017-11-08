Batfleck

Sure Jan, Chris Evans Posts Video with Jenny Slate Laughing in the Background Amid Romance Denial




ONTD's favorite couple of 2K16, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, are fueling rumors that they are back together. First spotted in Atlanta hanging out, and then denying any romantic involvement, Chris adds another log to the fire by posting a video of his dog. Jenny can be heard laughing in the background.

ONTD, do you intentionally post coy videos on social media to let the world know you're back with your ex?
