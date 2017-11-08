Sure Jan, Chris Evans Posts Video with Jenny Slate Laughing in the Background Amid Romance Denial
This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017
ONTD's favorite couple of 2K16, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, are fueling rumors that they are back together. First spotted in Atlanta hanging out, and then denying any romantic involvement, Chris adds another log to the fire by posting a video of his dog. Jenny can be heard laughing in the background.
ONTD, do you intentionally post coy videos on social media to let the world know you're back with your ex?
have you never heard this woman make a sound?
also, they're probably just friends, lol
Did you see the video Chris posted when he got back from being away filming for a while with Dodger being So. Fecking. Excited. and taking Chris to the ground and about licking his face off? He was SO. HAPPEEEE!!!
I'm not a dog person irl but videos of dogs being cute are so amazing.
1) men and women can't be friends
2) You cannot be friends with an ex.
obvs.
Edited at 2017-11-08 07:02 pm (UTC)