Sure Jan, Chris Evans Posts Video with Jenny Slate Laughing in the Background Amid Romance Denial

here's the attention they so desperately crave Reply

Thread

Link

For a dog video that doesn't show either of their faces? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're right. i didn't even listen b/c idc and i'm just bored at work. i support this union and its dedicated stans who live vicariously thru them <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao damn at this bitter comment being the first in the post Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol @ these OTT responses. It's not that serious. I got you, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya'll can ID Jenny Slate by the sound of her laugh now? For real? Reply

Thread

Link

for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's intense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be fair jenny slate has a really distinctive voice and you can hear her speak in the video as well Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Have you heard her laugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s VERY distinct. She has a wheezy laugh / voice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As if she doesn’t have an incredibly distinctive voice lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a distinctly off-putting laugh



Edited at 2017-11-08 06:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw her in one movie once and I could tell it was her so yeah? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's an IRL Janice from Friends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They could always just be like masshole friends. Reply

Thread

Link

Masshole = Massachusetts asshole Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's its, Chris. Reply

Thread

Link

I know, that hurt me inside. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe his phone did that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dodger is so fucking cuuuute

also, they're probably just friends, lol Reply

Thread

Link

He so is!



Did you see the video Chris posted when he got back from being away filming for a while with Dodger being So. Fecking. Excited. and taking Chris to the ground and about licking his face off? He was SO. HAPPEEEE!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i did!! he's such a happy bb boy <3 so precious! so much love in that body Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was adorable. all the vids of dodger is so cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that video and I probably would have loved it no matter whose dog it was.

I'm not a dog person irl but videos of dogs being cute are so amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where are they hanging out where there's a child's tricycle tho? If one of them has a nephew and they're visibly family, that leans more towards relationship.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't give less of a fuck about these people. I'm here for the adorable dog. Sing it, boy! Reply

Thread

Link

mte dogs > everyone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why they'd bother to lie either way when they've already been in a previous publicized romance but if they are involved they clearly don't think it's any of our business so like... Reply

Thread

Link

the comments in this post are gonna be so bitter lmao Reply

Thread

Link

but that awkward kind of bitter that comes from trying hard not to come off bitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you are correct, b-boy-skeleton Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You jinxed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean he probably didn't think people would recognize her laugh lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I love Dodger. Such a cute pup. Reply

Thread

Link

god I absolutely adore her. She's way too good for his ass. Reply

Thread

Link

she ain't shit either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I find her so attractive. I guess I have a type, bc I also love Alia Shawkat and Ilana Glazer. Reply

Thread

Link

your type is jewish women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That dog though, omg so cute. Reply

Thread

Link

this is cracking me up lmao Reply

Thread

Link

They’re not allowed to be friends? Reply

Thread

Link

nope. defies two cardinal rules of humanity.

1) men and women can't be friends

2) You cannot be friends with an ex.



obvs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

look what happened to justin and selena throughout the years



Edited at 2017-11-08 07:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link