Tove Lo releasing 'Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II)' on Nov. 17th!




TRACKLIST:
1. Light Beams (Intro)
2. Disco Tits
3. Shedontknowbutsheknows
4. Shivering Gold
5. Don't Ask, Don't Tell
6. Stranger
7. Bitches
8. Pitch Black (Interlude)
9. Romantics (Feat. Daye)
10. Cycles
11. Struggle
12. 9th Of October
13. Bad Days
14. Hey, You Got Drugs?

Source
