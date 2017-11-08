Tove Lo releasing 'Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II)' on Nov. 17th!

Lmao this tracklist compared to Taylor's 😂😂😂😂 "Hey you got drugs?" I'm ded. Reply

My first thought, I feel like this album is gonna be hot though. If Disco tits is the sound, I am definitely going to like it. Reply

Struggle and Bitches are able to be heard too Reply

that title still sounds super edgylame tho lol Reply

Waiting on my hot as fuck ~dealer to come and drop off the goods. Fuck he is so hot. Reply

What is this cover? Reply

hints of vagina lips from the back view. Reply

It took me a minute to realize that was a back view because the ass so flat Reply

same I was like why is she grabbing her FUPA lol Reply

Get out of here, her ass is nice. Reply

She’s grabbing her ass cheek from the back and you can see a little puss puss Reply

HONESTLY. REPUTATION IS DOA!!!!!!! Reply

REPUTATION SHALL RISE LIKE A PHOENIX FROM THE ASHES LIKE ME AFTER REALIZING FIRE ISLAND SUMMER 2017 WAS A LOT MORE FUCKED UP THAN I ORIGINALLY THOUGHT Reply

you need to REMOVE yourself from ONTD.



project on my gchat tho Reply

RePUTA is been done Reply

I am so excited to hear it. disco tits is perfect Tove coming in the week after Reputation to save pop music. #blessed

met. Disco tits is the pop song of the year Reply

disco tits is an amazing bop omg Reply

i'm ready for the pop aoty, lady wood still slaps Reply

Hey, You Got Drugs?



Let's ROLL Tove! *pre-orders 10 copies*

Honestly she’s the queen of music tbh Reply

she's so slept on smh Reply

tea Reply

it's really bc her sophomore album was kinda blah, so hopefully this album is better! Reply

here for this...and we all know what the lips are blue from... Reply

yas bitch! Reply

The only upcoming album I care about Reply

Omg I'm shaking Reply

My boyfriends bday is always filled with great releases that lucky bastard.



I am so fucking excited for the swedish queen of pop to slay my life again with another top notch pop album. Album cover is shit though. Reply

