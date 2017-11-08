Tove Lo releasing 'Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II)' on Nov. 17th!
BLUE LIPS [lady wood phase II] will be out nov 17. can't wait to share with you. pic.twitter.com/4TAQ8wHave— Tove Lo (@ToveLo) October 31, 2017
TRACKLIST:
1. Light Beams (Intro)
2. Disco Tits
3. Shedontknowbutsheknows
4. Shivering Gold
5. Don't Ask, Don't Tell
6. Stranger
7. Bitches
8. Pitch Black (Interlude)
9. Romantics (Feat. Daye)
10. Cycles
11. Struggle
12. 9th Of October
13. Bad Days
14. Hey, You Got Drugs?
Source
Source
project on my gchat tho
I am so excited to hear it. disco tits is perfect
Let's ROLL Tove! *pre-orders 10 copies*
I am so fucking excited for the swedish queen of pop to slay my life again with another top notch pop album. Album cover is shit though.
Excited about this one I guess?