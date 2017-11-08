I loved Kathryn. Actually, I always side with Merteuil Reply

Wow this looks awful.





I would have watched the shit out of it anyway. Reply

I think the page that posted this clip is going to show the entire episode tonight... they put up a screenshot of her and behind her is a big tv screen with Sebastian's picture on it. lol. Reply

oooomigod my dreams! As long as it's out by my birthday next Thursday I will be pleased Reply

Yesssss. I'm gonna set up a watch party with friends tbh. Reply

Omg yaaaas what a great early birthday gift lmfaaao Reply

I sure hope so. I received the script ages ago & have read it numerous times because it's so good. Haven been dying to see how it translated on film. Reply

Same omg Reply

Sameee Reply

lmao, sameee Reply

I've had it on my laptop for a year too... ONTD lawyers tell me can my ass get sued if i post this online? Reply

so in this reboot Kathryn was a good person trying to fix her mistakes/"keep teens from making the same ones"? nah. i would've loved to see SMG reprise this character but only if she was still full-on evil, and it would've been impossible to do that justice on a network show. Reply

same. bitchy Kathryn or bust, tbh Reply

I would not believe it, tbh. Gimme that undercover Kathryn pretending to be Mary Sunshine and yet fucking shit up. Reply

I wish they had done Revenge with Kathryn as the main character tbh! Reply

Same. This was so disappointing. I do not care about Kathryn Merteuil trying to be a good person, nooooo. Redemption arcs are a dime a dozen. Reply

She's actually still up to her usual tricks. Some of the good is legit but she's the same old Kathryn. Reply

For once, NBC made the right decision. Reply

lol Reply

Justice for Baby V and Powerless. Reply

Can't believe she decided to come back for this crap but not Angel's 5th season episode that was supposed to have her in it. Reply

preach Reply

The cast of Buffy found out the show wasn't being renewed because of SMG, and they found out through the media instead of it being discussed in person. SMG probably felt awkward about being around people who probably weren't very happy with her. Reply

Nah she just didn't wanna do it. The only person in that 5th season episode of Angel was Andrew so she wouldn't have to be around anyone except him. Not returning for it apparently really upset Joss and burned their friendship. Reply

Parent

You do know her aunt drowned in San Francisco and dealing with that is why she couldn't do You're Welcome, right? Reply

Parent

Actually SMG turned down the initial role because she was still filming The Grudge while that episode was filming. She offered to return later in the season in time for the finale (as Angel did for Buffy) but Joss said he didn't want Buffy to be a player on the Angel finale since it was Angel's show.



From everything I've read it it seems like her non-appearance on Angel s5 was due to scheduling conflicts. She certainly did offer to be part of it once The Grudge finished filming. Reply

Parent

they ended up using cordelia instead and giving that queen the proper send off she deserved so ain't nobody care Reply

Parent

Cordelia was more deserving of the episode anyway so it worked out for the best Reply

Parent

looks awful. i love SMG so much i would've suffered through this fuckery for her. Reply

Oh dear. Reply

I would have watched tbh.



NHF her being good-eviil tho. Reply

That show where she played her own twin was so good Reply

I was into it though I didn't think it was very good. There was so much going on though, and they went on an 8 week hiatus in the middle of the season so when it came back I couldn't even begin to remember what had happened and didn't care. Reply

Same tbh. I’ liked it and was prepared to follow through the season but after that long hiatus I’ lost interest. Hell that even goes for shows I’m super into. Idk why tv execs think it’s smart. Reply

The acting was good but the writing was meh from what I can remember. I did enjoy it though. Reply

It was such a guilty pleasure show. Its was ridiculous but I enjoyed. Reply

all the green screen shots of her and the twin on the boat irritated the fuck out of me like, I know y'all prob don't have a big budget but you couldn't afford to do one day of shooting scenes out on the water



they used those scenes so many times in flashbacks and shit and every time it was just so horribly obvious Reply

oops I thought she was telling the lady that her daughter was ugly and thats why there were no pics of her Reply

lol hahahaha omg!! lol Reply

i have another clip from this pilot. lemme upload it to YouTube real quick Reply

i didnt have a lot of hope for this show but after reading the comments i def wont be watching lol Reply

it didn't get ordered to series so you wouldn't have been able to watch it either way. Reply

lol good they were only gonna ruin the movie Reply

Eh.. I would've watched this because I've stanned SMG since the '90s but tbh that clip doesn't look great lol. Looks like a bad soap.



Edited at 2017-11-08 05:45 pm (UTC) Reply

I had it saved on my laptop for like a year but thought I'd upload it after this post.

Reply

Can I add this? Reply

wtf is wrong with you and how did you get this and why didn't you give it to me a year ago Reply

Parent

SMG still looks beautiful <3 Reply

Parent

I would have watched the hell out of this just for SMG. Although Kathryn can't be redeeming, she needs to be that girl. Reply

why is it so.. yellow? Reply

Parent

Lmao nooooo, so bad. No fucking way would Annette not have used protection. Reply

Parent

Like, did you have the entire pilot episode or some random episodes? Any more of these clips. Would be fun to see what sis been up to in that 90s era Reply

Parent

I shouldn't have gasped at that guy being Sebastian's son, but I did. I hope someone uploads the whole episode. Reply

Parent

God she's such a stunning brunette <3 Reply

This actually really made me want to watch this. I love smg in rolls like these. Reply

