Clip of Sarah Michelle Gellar in unaired pilot for "Cruel Intentions" surfaces online
It was announced last year that Sarah Michelle Gellar would reprise her role as Kathryn in a tv reboot of 1999's "Cruel Intentions." A pilot was filmed for NBC, but the series was not picked up.
thanks babarsuhail
Source: Facebook | Facebook
thanks babarsuhail
Source: Facebook | Facebook
I would have watched the shit out of it anyway.
You do know her aunt drowned in San Francisco and dealing with that is why she couldn't do You're Welcome, right?
From everything I've read it it seems like her non-appearance on Angel s5 was due to scheduling conflicts. She certainly did offer to be part of it once The Grudge finished filming.
NHF her being good-eviil tho.
they used those scenes so many times in flashbacks and shit and every time it was just so horribly obvious
Edited at 2017-11-08 05:45 pm (UTC)
here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.
Re: here is another one.