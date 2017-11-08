Lin-Manuel Miranda to return as A. Hamilton in PR on January 2019!
JUST IN: @Lin_Manuel will return as Alexander Hamilton when @HamiltonMusical plays Puerto Rico in January 2019! https://t.co/yMrvDjZesT pic.twitter.com/8AgLk8XSSD— Playbill (@playbill) November 8, 2017
He will be playing with University of Puerto Rico's Teatro UPR (student led theater group) for 3 weeks.
Source: Playbill's twitter
“Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," stated Miranda. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."
I've found Ari kind of shrill every time, particularly in Helpless, but I do think her acting has improved.
I was really disappointed in Ari, too. She has a beautiful voice, but she didn't bring the same gravitas that Phillipa did. I found her crying/scream in Act 2 kind of comical, which is obviously not what it's meant to evoke.
Daveed is the one who is the hardest to replace. That role just requires such a diverse skill set and he killed it.
