Lin-Manuel Miranda to return as A. Hamilton in PR on January 2019!

it's gonna be awkward to see him alongside student performers, but this is really cool!

Lol totally

Mte but it'll be so good for them! Their resumes, learning from a pro, the connections by celebs probably visiting, etc

My college used to do this (though never with a name as big as LMM) and the students in the productions said it was a really incredible experience. As an audience member though, it was definitely awkward seeing someone so much older/more experienced up there with the students

that's great! slightly ot, but i just found out leslie put out a deluxe christmas album recently and it's beautiful <3 his voice is angelic

Oooh nice. I love his voice.

it's beautiful! you should check out his rendition of ave maria (and his song the guilty ones)!

Ugh, his voice is truly a gift.

This is so cool. Can you imagine being a member of that theatre group? Holy shit.

ugh he is so lovely

Those students must be hype as fuck, aww

Damn and for 3 weeks too?! Love it.

This sounds like a great idea. What a cool experience for Lin to perform in PR and I'm sure some rich tourists will spend a lot of money to see him perform too (though I hope they save some affordable seats for the students)

Student tickets are probably still going to be cheaper, just the tourists will go out of their way to see it for him and bring money to PR

Yeah if people were willing to spend thousands of dollars to see the OBC, I can only imagine how much they will shell out for this

Didn't he always imply this was going to happen? He did the same with In The Heights

yeah, but it wasn’t supposed to happen this soon.



“Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," stated Miranda. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever." Reply

Aww, that's great! I'm sure he and his family will have an awesome time. I also wonder when will Hamilton get translated, since I'm assuming this will be the original version (LMM hire me for that!)

I am seeing Hamilton in London next April. Can't wait!

Even though Miguel's voice was better, Lin was so much better in the role. I was so disappointed in the Chicago production as compared to OBC. Ofc everyone else in the OBC was amazing, too, but Lin's portrayal of Hamilton w/ energy that served as a foil to the other characters made all the difference.

When did you see it? Because I saw it in Chicago twice (second time about a month ago) and Miguel was INFINITELY better the second time around. First time he was good but it felt like he hadn't pinned down who Ham was and it was distracting, and the second time he was fucking amazing and really comfortable in the role. TBH the only person I felt didn't improve was Ari, she was so blah as Eliza both times.



Edited at 2017-11-08 06:08 pm (UTC)

Agree. I've seen the Chicago cast three times, and Miguel improved a lot the second time.



I've found Ari kind of shrill every time, particularly in Helpless, but I do think her acting has improved. Reply

I saw it in March. I'm glad he's worked on it, because it totally ruined the show for me. All the lines about what a hothead Ham was fell totally flat because he ... wasn't.



I was really disappointed in Ari, too. She has a beautiful voice, but she didn't bring the same gravitas that Phillipa did. I found her crying/scream in Act 2 kind of comical, which is obviously not what it's meant to evoke. Reply

yet to see anyone play eliza anywhere near as well as pippa did

I saw Michael Luwoye in SF and thought he was incredible - I didn’t miss Lin in the role at all despite having listened to the OBC over a hundred times at least.



Daveed is the one who is the hardest to replace. That role just requires such a diverse skill set and he killed it. Reply

IA on Miguel's voice. Lin is great but it was so nice hearing another Hamilton. I thought he did a good job. Also Joshua Henry stole the show. I was only really disappointed in whoever played Washington. One Last Time is my favorite song and he didn't quite deliver.

i just hope ricans can get tickets. at the same time, its great all these trash yts will go see it since hotels so desperately need folks to fill up em rooms.

i'm seeing Hamilton in a few weeks in Westend and i'm both hella excited bc the wait is over!!1 but also nervous to see how the Westend cast will work out especially after two years of listening to the OBC

