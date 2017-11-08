Westworld Actor Confirms Season 2 Return

Not surprised lmao. It'll be interesting to know what happened to him. Reply

is this show good? do i have to be sober-ish to watch/understand it? are the sex scenes gratuitous? (i loathe sex scenes esp ones from shows whose target demo is straight men)



yes. no. and I don't think so, not like game of thrones Reply

ok i'll add it to my list of shows to binge eventually lol Reply

The few sex scenes they had were pretty gratuitous I felt BUT there were very few of them especially compared to a lot of other shit HBO does (honestly, Insecure probably had more graphic sex last season than WW). Also most of the nudity is pretty clinical and when they're being questioned nude, the female hosts tend to have their hair over their boobs or the shot is above the chest. Reply

it's like dollhouse but slightly better which isn't saying much. Reply

it's super good, i haven't ever watched it drunk but i love watching it super baked, and the sex scenes are gratuitous as fuck but important for character development in a sense



however, ben barnes is sexy af and there's a lot of male hotties on this show who exist solely to titillate tho so i feel like the sexiness isn't limited to straight male fantasy, if that makes sense Reply

imo it started off with some gratuitious sex/sexual assault (very hbo) but that kind of thing dropped off a cliff once they got to the story, which is very good and interesting Reply

I'll probably get hate for this but I think that the show was seriously over hyped. The only good episode was the finale lol. I only watch for my bb Clem 💙 but watch for urself Reply

Duh. But yas. Reply

thank god, hes so hot Reply

mte Reply

I wanted him to be gay though Reply

He's bi in the show, though it's not referred to nearly enough. Reply

Mte Reply

basically this Reply

Always Tristan's father to me <3

And I guess Caspian but I haven't seen that Reply

he was my least favorite part of s1 though. sorry not sorry. Reply

Binged the first season in one weekend. Loved it. Thandie Newton is a goddess. Can't wait for season 2. Reply

Thandie is incredible! Reply

She was amazing! Her character’s arc was my favorite Reply

thandie's character is the best thing about it. Reply

James Marsden is so criminally attractive. Reply

I kept hoping they'd reprogram him as one of the prostitute/pleasure robots, lol Reply

When are they planning on giving us a premiere date tho?? Reply

IKR I will accept nothing later than January Reply

I thought they just announced it like a couple of days ago... Oop at me all they said is spring of 2018 😂😂😂 I wanna say it'll air around the time that got would normally air cuz they need something to fill that spot Reply

Yup i'm expecting everyone who was at sdcc to show up in s2 Reply

So this means we'd have to get more flashbacks considering his storyline was 30 years ago and they went with older actors over age prosthetics, right? I'm really curious to see what he became after returning to regular life after WW--ugh just give me season 2 NOW Reply

I think so, yes! That's why (some) people were uncertain whether he and Jimmi would return, since the producer mentioned they didn't want to rehash S1 with having multiple storylines again.



I'm not sure I'd care about Logan if it weren't Ben, but since it is, I'm very happy we'll get to find out his fate/development after the events of S1. Reply

All I hope is that the second season is still really good and doesn't collapse under the weight of crazy storylines and expectations.



And yes I would like to see Ben Barnes naked. Also actual Jeffrey Wright and not his ass double, if I'm making requests. Reply

Ben does nothing for me on this show. Like I don't get it, he's so fine!!! Reply

Logan's an obnoxious asshole, that could be killing the vibe, lol Reply

