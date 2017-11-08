Westworld Actor Confirms Season 2 Return
Minor spoiler inside the cut.
[Spoiler (click to open)]At the end of Westworld's first season, Logan (Ben Barnes) was last seen being sent naked on horseback to an uncertain fate. Barnes has now confirmed that audiences will see their favorite debauched douchebag again in the upcoming season.
Though comments from producer Lisa Joy cast doubt on the potential for multiple storylines -- and the return of Logan, young William, and others -- Barnes says, "I can tell you that I have been on set at least once already."
Details of his and other storylines are still to come. Westworld returns in 2018.
Source
Edited at 2017-11-08 04:50 pm (UTC)
however, ben barnes is sexy af and there's a lot of male hotties on this show who exist solely to titillate tho so i feel like the sexiness isn't limited to straight male fantasy, if that makes sense
Always Tristan's father to me <3
And I guess Caspian but I haven't seen that
I'm not sure I'd care about Logan if it weren't Ben, but since it is, I'm very happy we'll get to find out his fate/development after the events of S1.
And yes I would like to see Ben Barnes naked. Also actual Jeffrey Wright and not his ass double, if I'm making requests.
