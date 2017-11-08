Westworld Actor Confirms Season 2 Return

WW.jpg

Minor spoiler inside the cut.

[Spoiler (click to open)]At the end of Westworld's first season, Logan (Ben Barnes) was last seen being sent naked on horseback to an uncertain fate. Barnes has now confirmed that audiences will see their favorite debauched douchebag again in the upcoming season.

Though comments from producer Lisa Joy cast doubt on the potential for multiple storylines -- and the return of Logan, young William, and others -- Barnes says, "I can tell you that I have been on set at least once already."

Details of his and other storylines are still to come. Westworld returns in 2018.

Logan1.gif


Source
Tagged: