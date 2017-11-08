Eurovision 2018: what we know so far

My lesbian queen Saara Aalto!? I can't even remember who won X Factor because I only remember her duet with Glambert. Reply

I loved her on X-Factor, but I feel like most people here in Finland are like "oh fuck no" about her rn lol

Finland no!

I like her, lol. She's very extra but whatever, let her live, etc.

Why can't we have Eurovision like 3 times a year? Hurry uuupp, May.

I said something similar to my husband a week ago... it just feels like Eurovision is about to start for some reason and why can't it happen at least two times a year. He's Swedish and turned me on to it when we first met and I absolutely love it unironically. Watching Melodifestivalen streaming live on the Sveriges Television (SVT) website is sometimes better than watching the actual Eurovision contest because their hosts are funny/entertaining and the production blows my mind. I feel like I get two Eurovisions when I watch both.

IA. Melodifestivalen is great.

that logo is so bad, lmfao

Watching this year was so much fun.

2007 had one of my favorite winners



Only liked 2 winners since, Euphoria for the song, and Conchita as a person (the song was bad tho)

Yes! I have always liked this one.

so fucking underrated!

Not really related to Eurovision, but I recently visited Portugal for the first time and everything about it was just wonderful. I hope I can go back some day!

yass <3 what city did you go to?

I stayed and spent the most time in Porto (which is the best city I've ever been to), but I also visited Lisbon, Sintra, Cascais, Braga & Coimbra! I want to go back and see the south of the country soon :)

YAAAS FINNISH LESBIAN SNOW FAIRY SAARA ALTO!

latvia's national selection has kinda started and i'm obsessed with this song



Do we know anything about Salvador?

last i heard he was out of intensive care but still waiting for a transplant

omg I can't wait! I had so much fun watching last year. I hope those Swedish Streams come through again <3

Omg, Saara Aalto and Sharon den Adel (possibly) in the same competition? I WANT IT.



I love Eurovision so much, tbh.

Don't play with my heart Netherlands...I still think no way Sharon will agree to do eurovision.



I will be angry at anything that comes out from Finland after my Norma John didn't pass...Finland why not convince queen Tarja and do this tho??? Shame





Edited at 2017-11-08 06:14 pm (UTC)

I would LIVE for her doing that though I too find it unlikely. She's really interestingly diverse musically but I'm sure she'd at best do some kind of super dark spin on an already dark pop song like the cover they did of Summertime Sadness.



I got to see Within Temptation live a couple years ago when they did the US tour for Hydra. That was such a life goal. It was a small theater and I had a great view of the whole band and the performance was top-notch. Reply

I remember back in the day Nightwish sang 'Sleepwalker' (a ballad i actually like) for Eurovision selection but they didn't get selected, so i don't think that Tarja ever would tbh. As i remember Tarja was not a fan of the experience.

Can't imagine Sharon doing this but i might be surprised, who knows?



Can't imagine Sharon doing this but i might be surprised, who knows? Reply

ugh Saara Aalto... she's tried this before and she's always boring as fuck

/edit: so like they chose her to represent without a contest, even thought usually there is a contest, and changed the usual procedures in the middle of the contest just to choose her without a vote? that's fair.



Edited at 2017-11-08 06:43 pm (UTC)

lmao yes and now people will just vote for the song



i mean UMK always produces shit so it's whatever for me but still

can't wait to watch the YLE mandated Saara Aalto Show..

i love eurovision, especially for the bops that everyone forgets but end up on my running playlist like hey mama, tonight again, if love was a crime, and i want your love

Altice Arena?? LMFAO I still thought it was called MEO Arena. Why keep changing it ffs? 'Pavilhão Atlântico' will always be the superior choice.



That logo is awful. They chose the third worst option of all those available variations, smh.



Still wondering how our underground and other public transport will be able to keep up with the sheer amount of tourists in May, oh well...



I don't really think Salvador will be able to perform, I'm betting his sister Luísa Will do it in his place.

