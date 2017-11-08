Eurovision 2018: what we know so far
ALL ABOARD! Next stop: Lisbon! #Eurovision 2018 pic.twitter.com/YrgUPSd5Uk— Eurovision (@Eurovision) November 7, 2017
Eurovision is happening on May 8th, 10th and 12th, at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.
This is the official logo and slogan, released yesterday:
You can catch up with all the exciting news about #Eurovision 2018 that @rtppt have just presented here: https://t.co/EFDHdYMoIE pic.twitter.com/5nZQSJKm5k— Eurovision (@Eurovision) November 7, 2017
According to the creative director of RTP, Gonçalo Madaíl, "for centuries, Portugal explored the world by sea. Today, Lisbon is more and more the city of all colors, a great harbour of cultures and sounds that welcomes you all to come aboard!". Here are some variations:
The 42 countries participating in #Eurovision 2018 are... pic.twitter.com/DNiuz1iGeo— Eurovision (@Eurovision) November 7, 2017
42 countries are confirmed this year. Russia is back after being banned from this year's contest. F.Y.R. Macedonia is not taking part of Eurovision 2018 due to the broadcaster's - Macedonian Radio Television (MRT) - debts, which is over 500,000 euros. #JusticeforDanceAlone
While we have no songs released yet, two countries already announced who will represent them.
From Belgium, it's Laura Groeseneken!
She has worked in 007 In Concert, a franchise celebrating the 50th anniversary of James Bond franchise. As a solo singer, she works under the name Sennek. Here is one of her live performances:
From Finland, it's Saara Aalto!
Surprise! @saaraaalto will represent Finland in #Eurovision 2018 and her song will be chosen through #UMK18. More: https://t.co/yYRhabQRHL pic.twitter.com/6bgfSz0XgD— Eurovision (@Eurovision) November 7, 2017
She was runner up in... a lot of things. In the finnish contest to choose its entry for Eurovision in 2011 and 2016. In The Voice of Finland in 2012 and in The X Factor UK in 2016. Here is one of the songs she sung in TXF finals:
From Azerbaijan, it's AISEL!
Another day, another artist reveal! AISEL will represent #Azerbaijan at #Eurovision 2018 🇦🇿️ https://t.co/Q1JksmMD5j https://t.co/xSzqSA5ipz— esctoday (@esctoday) November 8, 2017
She has performed in a lot of jazz festivals, like Baku International Jazz Festival and Montreux Jazz Festival. Here is one of her most recent songs:
While other countries hasn't announced their representatives, there are rumors going on, like Sharon den Adel (singer of Within Temptation) representing The Netherlands
Dutch media swirl over Sharon den Adel for Eurovision 2018 https://t.co/mrX8uUpMgI pic.twitter.com/yXUUCYUbxM— ESCXTRA (@escxtra) November 7, 2017
and the final 5 songs competing to represent Greece next year
Five national final acts for Greece revealed? https://t.co/4JLUcscFyt pic.twitter.com/WoQx52S7pG— ESCXTRA (@escxtra) November 8, 2017
Only liked 2 winners since, Euphoria for the song, and Conchita as a person (the song was bad tho)
I love Eurovision so much, tbh.
I will be angry at anything that comes out from Finland after my Norma John didn't pass...Finland why not convince queen Tarja and do this tho??? Shame
I got to see Within Temptation live a couple years ago when they did the US tour for Hydra. That was such a life goal. It was a small theater and I had a great view of the whole band and the performance was top-notch.
Can't imagine Sharon doing this but i might be surprised, who knows?
/edit: so like they chose her to represent without a contest, even thought usually there is a contest, and changed the usual procedures in the middle of the contest just to choose her without a vote? that's fair.
i mean UMK always produces shit so it's whatever for me but still
That logo is awful. They chose the third worst option of all those available variations, smh.
Still wondering how our underground and other public transport will be able to keep up with the sheer amount of tourists in May, oh well...
I don't really think Salvador will be able to perform, I'm betting his sister Luísa Will do it in his place.