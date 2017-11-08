YASSS RIHANNA Reply

Thread

Link

With that theme we will get a couple of gorgeous dresses and a whole lot of problematic misinterpretations.



Also a bunch of wings.



And i'm here for it. Reply

Thread

Link

Sensing a lot of white/ivory/beige Elie Saab dresses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I would dress as Saint Lucia.

Maybe we'll get a bunch of sexy Virgins Mary.I would dress as Saint Lucia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sexy nuns as far as the eye can see, I bet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Amal's dress in that photo tbh



Rihanna is a good choice because she actually puts in effort to be on theme at the gala & i like to see what she wears Reply

Thread

Link

A deflated husk, a beautiful ignorant trashbag, and a fame hungry human rights attorney walk into a room....



Also lol @ that theme...somewhere out there Madonna probably just wet herself with excitement Reply

Thread

Link

I'm intrigued by the theme and how that plays out. 12 years of Catholic school had me see enough Catholic imagery for a damn lifetime tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

All I care about is getting ONE look that I absolutely love, I don't think I got that in 2017 :(



hopefully 2018! Reply

Thread

Link

God, that dress is so damn stunning from the back........and then you see the front. It legitimately looks like she pulled a giant fishnet stocking over her body and just let it rip wherever for ~fashion~. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her new face is still so jarring. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao, this is so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't remember the theme nor one look that I loved this year and that's sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fun theme! Reply

Thread

Link

The theme has the potential to turn into some really great outfits imo. Madonna better be there Reply

Thread

Link

Oh you know she will be there and will go hard with this theme. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amal’s style is atrocious. It’s expensive and that is it. Reply

Thread

Link

this screams Dolce & Gabbana Reply

Thread

Link



i better get at least 100 of these crowns! Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like ha only because I like her bf Arthur Kulkov /csb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*googles* my word what a beautiful man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They may as well just call the theme Dolce & Gabbana tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I BETTER SEE SOME MCQUEEN Reply

Thread

Link

someone's bound to show up dressed like jesus on the cross Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like it'll be jared leto. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao i immediately thought of him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he would Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god rescind his invite now



jk i live for the drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We can only PRAY sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joy Villa, with MAGA carved crudely in the wood beams Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i bet someone's gonna show up in a gaga-esque nun hat thing but completely nude otherwise lol Reply

Thread

Link

Madonna 100% will show up dressed as the Pope. Reply

Thread

Link

Madonna will show up with Pope Francis as her date. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*Rita Ora Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link