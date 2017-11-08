Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace to host 2018 MET GALA
Here are your hosts for the 2018 Met Gala. https://t.co/iIsJpl1mvG— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 8, 2017
The theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Also a bunch of wings.
And i'm here for it.
I would dress as Saint Lucia.
Rihanna is a good choice because she actually puts in effort to be on theme at the gala & i like to see what she wears
Also lol @ that theme...somewhere out there Madonna probably just wet herself with excitement
hopefully 2018!
jk i live for the drama