Taylor's Team is Delusional, Expects Reputation to Sell 2M+
Why Taylor Swift's label is predicting 2 million album sales of "Reputation" next week and how it could come close https://t.co/oCQ8RkVRpg pic.twitter.com/24uTs56koo— billboard (@billboard) November 8, 2017
- Billboard has been told by sources working at Taylor's label Big Machine, they expect her to sell 2 million copies of Reputation next week.
- They expect these numbers because people will realize the album isn't available on streaming and rush out to see what Taylor has to say for this highly anticipated release.
- Billboard notes that the music industry is more dependent on streaming than ever and her not putting the album on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and the like will only hinder her capacity to even hit 1M in sales.
- Music insiders are balking at these otherworldly projections because Taylor's sales peaked with 1.287M for 1989 and her popularity has only waned, with audiences failing to connect with any song that has been released from Reputation thus far.
Source
They can't be this obtuse....
but she won't sell 2 million
but ia
leak updates for anyone who cares
- a few people saying "I have the album but I'm too afraid to post/I don't know how/I will do it when I wake up"
- if anyone has an account at ATRL it would be helpful to check there, I don't and they member locked yesterday due to too much traffic
Re: leak updates for anyone who cares
Re: leak updates for anyone who cares
Re: leak updates for anyone who cares
I just remembered I have an ATRL account so I can check there too
Edited at 2017-11-08 05:11 pm (UTC)
Re: leak updates for anyone who cares
Re: leak updates for anyone who cares
she's gonna do over 1 million for sure imo but 2 million will be a stretch
idk why I click on TS related tweets because the replies from some of her stans give me such secondhand embarrassment.
Edited at 2017-11-08 04:42 pm (UTC)
I'm a fan and even I know that's not true. I feel like I've been saying this this whole era, NO ONE CARES. If she gets good numbers it won't be because people are ~invested in the narrative.
I feel like her desire to please critics kept her ego in check in the past, but now that she "doesn't care" about what the critics say, she's using the fans as her only understanding of public opinion, which is just unhealthy for her sake. All she's heard is that this is her best album ever with no disagreement..