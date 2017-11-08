Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

Taylor's Team is Delusional, Expects Reputation to Sell 2M+


  • Billboard has been told by sources working at Taylor's label Big Machine, they expect her to sell 2 million copies of Reputation next week.

  • They expect these numbers because people will realize the album isn't available on streaming and rush out to see what Taylor has to say for this highly anticipated release.

  • Billboard notes that the music industry is more dependent on streaming than ever and her not putting the album on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and the like will only hinder her capacity to even hit 1M in sales.

  • Music insiders are balking at these otherworldly projections because Taylor's sales peaked with 1.287M for 1989 and her popularity has only waned, with audiences failing to connect with any song that has been released from Reputation thus far.


Source

