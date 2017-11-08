Taylor's Team is Delusional, Expects Reputation to Sell 2M+

i feel like ur tempting fate by saying they're "delusional" for thinking this might happen lol Reply

I read they shipped out 1.5 million copies and are expecting 1.4 million to sell. whatisthetruth.gif



but she won't sell 2 million Reply

that's what i saw too, 1.4 million sounds realistic. 2 million is ridiculous lol Reply

tbf people also buy albums online/ non-physical copies





but ia Reply

- no confirmed leaks yet.. sorry. but lots of people are searching

- a few people saying "I have the album but I'm too afraid to post/I don't know how/I will do it when I wake up"

- if anyone has an account at ATRL it would be helpful to check there, I don't and they member locked yesterday due to too much traffic Reply

I have one but I got threadbanned from the reputation thread because I posted a "Hasitleaked" tweet saying it's coming soon, so I challenged it with the admin but no one has gotten back to me yet Reply

interesting, b/c people were posting all kinds of leaks there (the tracklist image was posted there first I'm p. sure). do they just not like hasitleaked? Reply

If you do find a leak can you dm it to me pretty please!



I just remembered I have an ATRL account so I can check there too



Edited at 2017-11-08 05:11 pm (UTC) Reply

DM me with that leak when it happens plz? Reply

thank you for checking bb Reply

"They also say they have metrics and analytics proving Taylor will challenge Adele's 2.416M sales for 25"</i? ???? Adele sold 3.38M in the US alone and over 5M worldwide so I don't know where Taylor's team is getting that 2.416M sales figure from? Reply

that part isn't in the actual article Reply

oh ok Reply

i can't believe this stupid album hasn't leaked already where is it Reply

Didn’t 1989 leak like a day or two before it came out Reply

I think it was 3 days before, and only b/c people in europe legit already had the album so it was almost guaranteed. this time nobody has the album (asia is delayed a week even) Reply

it leaked 3 days before Reply

I don't want it to because I fear for the well-being of whatever hapless soul does so Reply

With the full breadth of the Swift promotional campaign for Reputation now unfolding, UPS pre-orders notwithstanding, tallying up the the rest of the industry projections amounts to about 1.4 million units, better than first week sales of 1989, but short of Big Machine's big forecasts.



she's gonna do over 1 million for sure imo but 2 million will be a stretch Reply

gosh she is so annoying I wish her ruin Reply

lmao this gif is amazing Reply

lmaoooo Reply

Why is Adele laughing Reply

i love thinking adele is looking specifically at her here lol Reply

The woman behind Taylor who is smirking at this turn of events is my level of petty Reply

Parent

she's really not streaming it anywhere? the singles have been at best, generic and this is so clearly going to be a cringe listen Reply

Her not putting her last album on Spotify for forever just made me not give a shit about it at all. When she finally did put it on, I listened to it once and was done. I realize I am not her target audience, but these PR stunts and withholding from streaming all provoke feelings of animosity rather than curiosity. Reply

mte. i would have listened to it and maybe made a purchase if she had put it on spotify. Reply

basically. i wasn't going to buy it so i just forgot about it, which is just as well because it wasn't that great. Reply

I think 2 million will be difficult to reach tbh.



idk why I click on TS related tweets because the replies from some of her stans give me such secondhand embarrassment.



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

and rush out to see what Taylor has to say for this highly anticipated release



I'm a fan and even I know that's not true. I feel like I've been saying this this whole era, NO ONE CARES. If she gets good numbers it won't be because people are ~invested in the narrative. Reply

I think she made a mistake this era editing lyrics and only picking songs to fit her and joe. Part of the wonder of taylor’s Albums is that you’re guessing what song is about who and since her fans are so adamant about them being about joe, it’s not as fun Reply

ita. she's far too deep inside the rabbit hole of her die-hard fans' expectations, what they like and whatnot. she's only pandering to them rn and while artists should keep their fanbase in mind, it's not good to ONLY listen to them if they'll praise even the shit that comes out of your ass. it feels very misguided. Reply

yeah and the best part about her music is that it’s usually relatable for people... normal people can’t relate to her being mad at the media or hiding her relationship lol idk how you could have a personal connection to this album like people do to red 1989 etc Reply

Parent

ontd sure af cares Reply

I hope it hits 1M+ cause I’m a stan but the ontd member in me wants to see her sell < 1M so she’ll drop this whole era’s schtick cause it’s awful and the lyrics are too juvenile even for a lot of seasoned fans like myself who normally don’t mind Reply

this is my exact feeling lol Reply

same. I want to like this album but she's due for a wake up call. I'm not only judging her self absorbedness for what it is, but also because of the terribly miscalculated strategy it is. No one cares, Taylor. You should've let the feuds go and realize no one has any interest in your war vs. the media. Reply

Exactly. "Red" was sooooooo good. 1989 had some great songs on it, but nothing she's done is as close as how great "Red" was and what we've heard so far from this... ugh, talk about total regression. If failure comparatively speaking will bring about a return to "Red"-like form, please fail, Taylor... PLEASE. Reply

mte



I feel like her desire to please critics kept her ego in check in the past, but now that she "doesn't care" about what the critics say, she's using the fans as her only understanding of public opinion, which is just unhealthy for her sake. All she's heard is that this is her best album ever with no disagreement.. Reply

lol mte. but even if she gets dragged by the critics she’ll probably still get a fuck ton of grammys. like if ed sheeran is a fronterunner this year... Reply

lmao, same Reply

Yeah, this is her first album where I genuinely don't like what I'm hearing. Like you said, it's way too juvenile and pandering. Reply

this is exactly me Reply

I mean it's not going to happen, she's projected to sell 1.4 million in the debut week but I hope it doesn't break records if it's terrible. Reply

same, we just have to hope this album doesn't win aoty at the grammys because then she'll change her whole sound and image like she did when red lost Reply

Parent

you know she likely wouldn't. If she sells under 1mil she'll dig her heals in to this era persona and write songs about how only her loyal fans helped her get to that number and the rest of her fans suck ass for not buying an extra 30 copies each to help her out. Reply

IA (except I don't really care how much she sells so I don't hope it hits 1M+ bc idgaf lmao) but I'm not impressed at all this era and she's turning me off more and more. Reply

