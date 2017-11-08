Krysten Ritter on Hollywood, writing, + her debut novel, "Bonfire"
Krysten Ritter says it's important to get "messy women" on the page and the screen -- which she does in BONFIRE: https://t.co/NiLSzcrR8S pic.twitter.com/7fYsIRyyGf— NPR Books (@nprbooks) November 6, 2017
Bonfire is "a dark thriller about about environmental pollution, secrets and abuse," with a main character who is an environmental lawyer. Krysten says fracking in her small hometown was a source of inspiration for the novel:
"A few years ago, the frackers came in and wanted to frack on the property ... not really telling them what the environmental consequences would be. And that was something I thought about a lot."
On messy characters: "The more messy women that we put on screen, that we put in books, the more women can feel represented and seen, then they can access their own stuff, feel it's okay, and then have the strength to speak out about things like we're talking about." [For context, the interview question had to do with "the current discussion on sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood"]
On her own Hollywood harrasment stories: "There was one situation I had a long long long time ago, right? So there's this guy who always kind of like touched the small of my back as I walked into a room. And I didn't like it. Finally I said, like, could you not do that? I really don't like it when you touch me like that. This person completely shut down, and then became like ice cold to me, and made my working experience really difficult, and really unpleasant. So that's the consequences ... and I think that consequence was worth it."
On bringing herself to the character:
Krysten introduces her book, Bonfire, describing it as a "psychological thriller" about a character who returns home after 10 years. She says that she always brings a little part of herself (sass, bite and sarcasm) to her projects, and it was no different when writing the main character.
On writing:
In this short clip, Krysten says that she feels like she has a "strong understanding of story" thanks to all her television work, and then goes on to say: "I feel like in a way my acting career has been a great bootcamp for understanding character development and storytelling."
On roles that she's drawn to:
Krysten talks a bit about liking/writing characters with complexity, that dig into a deep emotional life and going beyond stereotypes.
I'm waiting for my library copy of Bonfire to come in... Are you gonna read her book, ONTD?
i hope she funds a don't trust the b reunion with the profits tbh
i seriously am considering staying inside all weekend just to catch up on my books
I wanna read her book though.
I have too many books to get through. I just got Pachinko
I agree with her on messy women. I love messy female characters yet absolutely LOATHE messy male characters. I think I've just hit my lifetime limit on them already.
Accurate. Messy men are still the heroes and you're expected to love them despite their flaws (some of which are less messy and more abusive or otherwise worse). Messy women are often painted as villains or are secondary characters who become the most hated person in the book/show/etc. Women basically have to be perfect to be beloved smh
I would have gotten it as my November BOTM if I hadn't cancelled it a couple months ago. I still haven't read most of the books I got from it smh.
lol I just checked WorldCat and no libraries near me have it. Like the closest is 40 miles away. Think it would be appropriate for a high school library? I'll tell my mom to get it for her library if so
so she can immediately check it out to me lmao
Edited at 2017-11-08 05:09 pm (UTC)
(your other idea sounds good too lol)