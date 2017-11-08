Krysten Ritter on Hollywood, writing, + her debut novel, "Bonfire"

Krysten Ritter says it's important to get "messy women" on the page and the screen -- which she does in BONFIRE: https://t.co/NiLSzcrR8S pic.twitter.com/7fYsIRyyGf — NPR Books (@nprbooks) November 6, 2017

is "a dark thriller about about environmental pollution, secrets and abuse," with a main character who is an environmental lawyer. Krysten says fracking in her small hometown was a source of inspiration for the novel:"The more messy women that we put on screen, that we put in books, the more women can feel represented and seen, then they can access their own stuff, feel it's okay, and then have the strength to speak out about things like we're talking about." [For context, the interview question had to do with "the current discussion on sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood"]"There was one situation I had a long long long time ago, right? So there's this guy who always kind of like touched the small of my back as I walked into a room. And I didn't like it. Finally I said, like, could you not do that? I really don't like it when you touch me like that. This person completely shut down, and then became like ice cold to me, and made my working experience really difficult, and really unpleasant. So that's the consequences ... and I think that consequence was worth it."Krysten introduces her book,, describing it as a "psychological thriller" about a character who returns home after 10 years. She says that she always brings a little part of herself (sass, bite and sarcasm) to her projects, and it was no different when writing the main character.In this short clip, Krysten says that she feels like she has a "strong understanding of story" thanks to all her television work, and then goes on to say: "I feel like in a way my acting career has been a great bootcamp for understanding character development and storytelling."Krysten talks a bit about liking/writing characters with complexity, that dig into a deep emotional life and going beyond stereotypes.