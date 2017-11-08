spooky ghost bubble witch&#39;

Krysten Ritter on Hollywood, writing, + her debut novel, "Bonfire"



Bonfire is "a dark thriller about about environmental pollution, secrets and abuse," with a main character who is an environmental lawyer. Krysten says fracking in her small hometown was a source of inspiration for the novel:

"A few years ago, the frackers came in and wanted to frack on the property ... not really telling them what the environmental consequences would be. And that was something I thought about a lot."

On messy characters: "The more messy women that we put on screen, that we put in books, the more women can feel represented and seen, then they can access their own stuff, feel it's okay, and then have the strength to speak out about things like we're talking about." [For context, the interview question had to do with "the current discussion on sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood"]

On her own Hollywood harrasment stories: "There was one situation I had a long long long time ago, right? So there's this guy who always kind of like touched the small of my back as I walked into a room. And I didn't like it. Finally I said, like, could you not do that? I really don't like it when you touch me like that. This person completely shut down, and then became like ice cold to me, and made my working experience really difficult, and really unpleasant. So that's the consequences ... and I think that consequence was worth it."



On bringing herself to the character:
Krysten introduces her book, Bonfire, describing it as a "psychological thriller" about a character who returns home after 10 years. She says that she always brings a little part of herself (sass, bite and sarcasm) to her projects, and it was no different when writing the main character.



On writing:
In this short clip, Krysten says that she feels like she has a "strong understanding of story" thanks to all her television work, and then goes on to say: "I feel like in a way my acting career has been a great bootcamp for understanding character development and storytelling."



On roles that she's drawn to:
Krysten talks a bit about liking/writing characters with complexity, that dig into a deep emotional life and going beyond stereotypes.



