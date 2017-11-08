Love Wins! Alex and Alexa may be back together
Are Alex Turner and Alexa Chung back together? https://t.co/mBrGQZ8lAa pic.twitter.com/RoYl3L0GhB— NME (@NME) 6 de novembro de 2017
- They were reportedly seen “canoodling” (op: what?) at a fireworks display in East London at the weekend.
- They dated from 2007 to 2011.
- Neither Turner nor Chung have yet responded to the reports.
- Arctic Monkeys are currently recording album number six, which is expected to be released next year.
source
suck it and see pt. 2 is coming.
do you have that one ex, ontd? do you believe in the one?
No and no. An ex is an ex for a reason.
nothing but facts
jfc, yes. And they as a couple have as many crazy haters as they have crazy stans, so it'll be interesting seeing what side of it comes up on top, lol.
do you have that one ex, ontd?
I WISH I DIDN'T. But her ass has been blocked for like more than a month now, and I'm feeling real good about myself.
i would never get back together with an ex lol. i mean most of mine are shitty people bc i have trash taste, but even the ones i stayed friendly with like we broke up for a reason and i can be a very petty person lol.
Don't really care for this two. I find Alexa Chunga to be hella boring personality and style wise