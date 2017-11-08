Love Wins! Alex and Alexa may be back together

Canoodling means kissing + hugging Reply

lol ty Reply

Lol does he have crazy ass stans who will flip out about this? I'm excited for meltdowns tbh



do you have that one ex, ontd? do you believe in the one?

No and no. An ex is an ex for a reason.



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:27 pm (UTC) Reply

nothing but facts



nothing but facts Reply

mte Reply

people still talk about him and arielle vandenberg on her IG and they haven't been together in 3ish years Reply

fandom truly was a mistake Reply

jfc, yes. And they as a couple have as many crazy haters as they have crazy stans, so it'll be interesting seeing what side of it comes up on top, lol. Reply

Is that good? Idkkkk good luck children. Alexa is really funny on her Instagram stories Reply

Oh god no. Suck it and see was garbage, their worst work by far Reply

maybe this will last and he will deliver a favourite worst nightmare reboot Reply

Favourite Worst Nightmare

AM

Whatever people say I am, Thats what Im not

Humbug

.

.

.

.

.

.

Suck it and see Reply

MTE. I only have like two songs from that album saved. Reply

lmaooooo mte Reply

Ah I enjoy that album. Piledriver Waltz is one for the ages Reply

Same. I think it’s lyrically their best. Reply

probably not true taylor bagley posted a picture of her in alex's halloween costume from a few years ago on her instagram last week oop



iwanttobelieve.jpeg Reply

oop i totally forgot about ha #drama Reply

Ya I'm confused she was wearing his costume///hanging out with one of Alexa's close friends (wassem)... idt she'd be doing that if they broke up and he was with Alexa herself Reply

hey, maybe she's finding out with the rest of us! His window between breaking up with Alexa and basically living with Arielle was practically non existent. Reply

Just give me the new album already. Reply

Going from Eric Northman to this guy? its cool that she doesn't care about looks Reply

lmao Reply

I don't know if I buy it. He seems pretty hooked on Taylor - Sweet Dreams TN was quite the love song.



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Love that song Reply

I don't know them, I just came here to answer op's question.



do you have that one ex, ontd?



I WISH I DIDN'T. But her ass has been blocked for like more than a month now, and I'm feeling real good about myself. Reply

We'll know either way soon enough because Taylor won't be able to resist commenting on this story on her social media whether it's true or not. Reply

Fans were tagging her 2 days ago. No comment but she was removing the tags. Reply

they're qt together tbh.



i would never get back together with an ex lol. i mean most of mine are shitty people bc i have trash taste, but even the ones i stayed friendly with like we broke up for a reason and i can be a very petty person lol. Reply

So Alexander Skarsgard is single Again? Yesss





Don't really care for this two. I find Alexa Chunga to be hella boring personality and style wise Reply

Same re: Alexa Reply

lol at ‚alexa chunga‘ that‘d be a really cool name Reply

It fits her. Reply

It's been a loooong time since they release an album, damn. Reply

4 years going into 5. Between waiting 5 years for the new album by The Killers and now AM I'm just tired (at least Alex and bflow gave us side projects while waiting). Reply

going back to an ex is not worth it 98% of the time, don't waste your time. Reply

this Reply

LOL the idea of ever going back to any of my exes legitimately makes me want to vomit. I judge myself for ever thinking they were viable options to myself let alone anyone. Reply

