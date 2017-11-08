hani

Love Wins! Alex and Alexa may be back together




- They were reportedly seen “canoodling” (op: what?) at a fireworks display in East London at the weekend.
- They dated from 2007 to 2011.
- Neither Turner nor Chung have yet responded to the reports.
- Arctic Monkeys are currently recording album number six, which is expected to be released next year.

suck it and see pt. 2 is coming.
do you have that one ex, ontd? do you believe in the one?
