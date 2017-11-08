Drake is Making a Bold Push into Film and TV




- teaming up with Netflix to revive the British crime series Top Boy . The show will go into production next year and debut in 2019.
- Is producing Carter Effect, a documentary about former NBA star Vince Carter, which might land at Netflix
- Is teaming up with producer Steve Golin and his production company Anonymous Content (which produced Spotlight and Mr. Robot) for an untitled series
- Is also partnering with film studio A24 (Moonlight) and Apple. Apple is moving into scripted content. Drake is cash cow for their streaming service. Jimmy Iovine is giving Drake the go-ahead to produce whatever he wants. "Drake almost single-handedly helped us become culturally relevant from the day we launched [in 2015]".
- Apparently, Drake is a HUGE Harry Potter fan and has spent 4 years trying to track down the first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Finally found a copy that is worth 160.000 dollars. He has a lengthy conversation with the writer about this. Seems really interested in the fact that the writer is reading the book to their kids.
- Drake receives films scrips every week. Turns everything down. Wants to be careful about when he starts acting again.
- The rest of the article is about Drake's career and the writer being really charmed by him.

Source

I mean, we all knew this was coming. Interesting that he doesn't seem to be interested in acting. Also, WOW at Apple giving him basically a blank check
Tagged: , ,