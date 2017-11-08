Drake is Making a Bold Push into Film and TV
- teaming up with Netflix to revive the British crime series Top Boy . The show will go into production next year and debut in 2019.
- Is producing Carter Effect, a documentary about former NBA star Vince Carter, which might land at Netflix
- Is teaming up with producer Steve Golin and his production company Anonymous Content (which produced Spotlight and Mr. Robot) for an untitled series
- Is also partnering with film studio A24 (Moonlight) and Apple. Apple is moving into scripted content. Drake is cash cow for their streaming service. Jimmy Iovine is giving Drake the go-ahead to produce whatever he wants. "Drake almost single-handedly helped us become culturally relevant from the day we launched [in 2015]".
- Apparently, Drake is a HUGE Harry Potter fan and has spent 4 years trying to track down the first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Finally found a copy that is worth 160.000 dollars. He has a lengthy conversation with the writer about this. Seems really interested in the fact that the writer is reading the book to their kids.
- Drake receives films scrips every week. Turns everything down. Wants to be careful about when he starts acting again.
- The rest of the article is about Drake's career and the writer being really charmed by him.
I mean, we all knew this was coming. Interesting that he doesn't seem to be interested in acting. Also, WOW at Apple giving him basically a blank check
Edit: I'm curious to see what projects he chooses to produce, though.
i was a huge degrassi fan back in the day and had no idea about this.
He really wants to get that #mogul status. He's also been investing crazy in Silicon Valley.
lol, probably trying to recoup the money he's never getting from being signed to 2273273 people.
He wants to be Jay so damn bad. They're really alike in their desperate and unscrupulous commitment to power and money. Scumbags of a feather...probably why they don't like each other so much.
Drake used to be such a kissass to Jay. Said he'd cry if Jay died and everything. And then, suddenly he was dropping sneak disses in song, saying how much he wanted to "take the throne". He also had beef with Kanye at this point. Suddenly, they were cool again, Drake gave Beyonce "Mine" and Jay did a trash verse on NWST. And Drake kinda dissed Jay's rhymes in Magna Carter in Rolling Stone. Jay made a couple of diss songs to Drake. They somehow got cool again???? Jay tried to recruit Drake to Tidal. A few days before the launch, Drake bounced in favor of Apple. Why be a small fish in the Tidal pound, when you can be Apple's marquee name? Why invest in Tidal? When Apple is giving you 20 million? Jay got pissed. Rumours he was egging Meek and DJ Drama on in 2015. And it's been bad since.
Fuck this demon. He will never get another cent from me.
he learned from the jack nicholson school of "lend a key and look the other way when abuse happens"?
i hate that with everything that's coming out that i feel like now i have no problem believing that any influential person in hollywood is majorly fucked up or knows of majorly fucked up stuff and turns a blind eye.