Drake is Making a Bold Push into Film and TV

Back to his ROOTS! degrassi bae Reply

I hope he uses his platform to put Black youth on. Reply

imo it makes sense that he’s not showing interest in being in front of the camera. The only rappers who regularly do acting tend to be the ones whose music careers are...stagnant at best. Common being the exception. Reply

Stick with comedies. No dramas, Wheelchair Jimmy.



Edit: I'm curious to see what projects he chooses to produce, though.



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:21 pm (UTC) Reply

First edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? Or first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, because that's the one Drake would have read as a kid. Reply

THR is an American trade. That’s probably why they said Sorcerer’s Reply

Yeah, but it totally changes the meaning of the sentence Reply

that's just bad reporting on their part, then, since the SS copies don't go for that much Reply

isn't he from canada? canadians got the UK copies, so he'd have philosopher's stone, like you said. it's only those first editions sold in the UK in 1997 that are worth a small fortune. thr's a US publication so they probably changed it to sorcerer's stone, which isn't accurate Reply

I don’t care about drake (I’m a Kanye guy) but I saw that basketball skit he did for SNL and he was REAAALLLLY good Reply

a bold claim.gif Reply

Fug Reply

Gimme a Degrassi:TNG reunion or nothing, Aubrey. Reply

idt he'll ever do it cos the degrassi writers/directors or wtv were pretty shitty to him. they've tried getting him back but he rejected them lol Reply

wait whaaaa? they treated him like shit? deets please



i was a huge degrassi fan back in the day and had no idea about this. Reply

My 15 yr old self is crying tbh. But I heard he was treated like trash too so I don't blame him. Reply

He really wants to get that



lol, probably trying to recoup the money he's never getting from being signed to 2273273 people. I hope this keeps him busy. His music has been stale for a while now. Although, I still revisit NWTS (his best album!).He really wants to get that #mogul status. He's also been investing crazy in Silicon Valley.lol, probably trying to recoup the money he's never getting from being signed to 2273273 people.

He really wants to get that #mogul status. He's also been investing crazy in Silicon Valley.



He wants to be Jay so damn bad. They're really alike in their desperate and unscrupulous commitment to power and money. Scumbags of a feather...probably why they don't like each other so much.

They are SO many reasons they don't like each other. It's hilarious.

Drake used to be such a kissass to Jay. Said he'd cry if Jay died and everything. And then, suddenly he was dropping sneak disses in song, saying how much he wanted to "take the throne". He also had beef with Kanye at this point. Suddenly, they were cool again, Drake gave Beyonce "Mine" and Jay did a trash verse on NWST. And Drake kinda dissed Jay's rhymes in Magna Carter in Rolling Stone. Jay made a couple of diss songs to Drake. They somehow got cool again???? Jay tried to recruit Drake to Tidal. A few days before the launch, Drake bounced in favor of Apple. Why be a small fish in the Tidal pound, when you can be Apple's marquee name? Why invest in Tidal? When Apple is giving you 20 million? Jay got pissed. Rumours he was egging Meek and DJ Drama on in 2015. And it's been bad since.

I'm actually surprised he doesn't want to act yet, he did well back in Degrassi and he always seems so natural on SNL. Reply

Also, this seems to be a puff pierce selling Drake to talent (writers, producers, directors) in Hollywood. He turns on the charms. The writer is practically in love.



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Maybe his human trafficking friend can write a script. Reply

Okay but what about ya boy Baka using your name and one of your properties to lure women into human trafficking and you fronting his legal fees and throwing him a party when he got out???



Fuck this demon. He will never get another cent from me. Reply

ew.



he learned from the jack nicholson school of "lend a key and look the other way when abuse happens"?



i hate that with everything that's coming out that i feel like now i have no problem believing that any influential person in hollywood is majorly fucked up or knows of majorly fucked up stuff and turns a blind eye. Reply

