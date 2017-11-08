Nick Jonas dramatically reads Craigslist Missed Connections
Nick Jonas dramatically reads Craigslist "Missed Connections", which are personal ads that give strangers a second chance to meet. From a supermarket meet-up to a brush with romance in the backseat of a shared Uber, Nick Jonas interprets Craiglist's most hilarious and heartbreaking real-world encounters between strangers who are desperate to reconnect.
however it's homophobia at it's finest that all of these missed connections were m4w or w4m
So many questions.
The person who ran away with their Tuscan Trader Joes Kale cracked me up the most, I think.
I dont take Lyft often but when I do I generally do Lyft Line (which is like Uber Pool) and I am low key excited at the possibility of who will be sharing the ride with me.
It's usually towards 4am so its people after a long night of partying / drinking and its interesting. I also low key enjoy when the driver is hot. I'm one of those passengers who may talk alot so you never know.
he was cute