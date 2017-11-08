Nick Jonas dramatically reads Craigslist Missed Connections

I loved his little laugh at the allergies in the uber conversation



however it's homophobia at it's finest that all of these missed connections were m4w or w4m Reply

Oh man, I used to love Missed Connections. It's possible I may have checked it a few times to see if someone was looking for me LOL. No love match, sadly. Reply

i could have had a v8.



These Missed Connections videos are really funny:







i actually choked on my food at the japanese and the filipino guy, holy shit lmfao Reply

lol i think i met the singular straight male @ the niall horan concert and ended up talking to him for about an hour and bopping with him throughout the entire show and was mad at myself for not getting his name/number. Reply

I want to know more about the Yogurtland person....like, did they tell the counter person "Meh, I prefer 16 Handles, I'm going there instead" after trying the graham flavor cause that's kinda rude, or were they just announcing it to random people in line or what?



So many questions.



The person who ran away with their Tuscan Trader Joes Kale cracked me up the most, I think. Reply

My radio station does a reading of CL Missed Connections every week. They are funny as hell. Reply

he should open up an asmr/soft talking channel on youtube Reply

Is this embarassing....



I dont take Lyft often but when I do I generally do Lyft Line (which is like Uber Pool) and I am low key excited at the possibility of who will be sharing the ride with me.



It's usually towards 4am so its people after a long night of partying / drinking and its interesting. I also low key enjoy when the driver is hot. I'm one of those passengers who may talk alot so you never know. Reply

I've never had a hot uber driver :( but admittedly it can be hard to tell exactly what they even look like Reply

QT Reply

