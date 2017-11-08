seth glare

Nick Jonas dramatically reads Craigslist Missed Connections



Nick Jonas dramatically reads Craigslist "Missed Connections", which are personal ads that give strangers a second chance to meet. From a supermarket meet-up to a brush with romance in the backseat of a shared Uber, Nick Jonas interprets Craiglist's most hilarious and heartbreaking real-world encounters between strangers who are desperate to reconnect.

