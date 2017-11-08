November 8th, 2017, 08:32 am ilouboutin "This Is Us" 2x08 Promo 2x08 "Number One" - Kevin goes back to his high school to accept an award. Jack and Rebecca get excited about their kids' futures.Source: YouTube Tagged: black celebrities, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia, sterling k. brown, television - nbc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5050 comments Add comment
i feel like the show lost something in s2. i'm still very much interested in randall's piece of the pearson family & all the flashback stories...but i stopped giving a single fuck about kevin & kate's lives.
me too! i wish they had let william live through at least season 2, i'd have loved to see more of him present day, esp since they're exploring his past too.
- I give zero fucks about Kate and Toby together. Kate is annoying but she can still do better.
- Randall and his family are the best parts of the show. With Rebecca and Jack in second place.
- Randall calling Beth a black queen was amazing and perfect
- I know he wasn't in this episode but I love love love the kid who plays young Randall
I’m semi interested in Kevin but Randall and the flashbacks are still the best.
I feel like Kevin and Kate are so unlikable and I can't tell if the writers are doing it on purpose or not? My SIL has this theory that Kevin is the one who found Jack dead and that's why he is so shut off from everyone but idk. I'm guessing they'll go the route of how Kate had a great relationship with Jack and Randall had a great relationship with Rebecca and that Kevin was just sort of left to fend for himself. The drug story line I can't stand.
I honestly wish they'd just have the show focus on Randall and his family and then just have Kate and Kevin making appearances once in a while.
I don’t think Kevin finds Jack dead. In the episode with the fire reveal, didn’t teen-Kate say something like “I have to find Kevin, I have to be the one to tell him” or something like that? But who knows with this show, that scene could have been about something else entirely lol.
Toby has decent moments but Kate is so unlikeable that I dont get why Toby is trying so hard with her. I agree with how some users also find Toby very pushy... like they literally just started dating and he is already flying to her brother's house uninvited for the Holidays. I guess some people will find that romantic?
I agree that the focus needs to be on Randall's fam. All of them are cute.
Not here for Kevin and his ex-wife shit.
The only enjoyable parts of this show are the flashbacks and Randall and his fam.
As usual IA 100% bb!
It's so cheesy but i luh it 🤣
Are you still watching jane the virgin?
M T E
I miss william so much.
It's strange the way they developed kevin/kate and kevin/randall but we don't really see much of a relationship with kate/randall.
Kate is also awful so I'm not looking forward to the kids having their own solo episodes. I do wanna know more about how Rebecca started hooking up with Jack's best friend. That ending the other week had me intrigued.
