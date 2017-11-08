i started fast-forwarding through all of kate and kevin's scenes in last night's episode...only for them to say in the promo that each one will get their own episode in the coming weeks? guess i'll skip then.



i feel like the show lost something in s2. i'm still very much interested in randall's piece of the pearson family & all the flashback stories...but i stopped giving a single fuck about kevin & kate's lives. Reply

Kate and Kevin just seem so unlikable to me. I can't tell if the writers are doing it on purpose?? I honestly would much rather them focus on Randall and his family and then just have Kevin and Kate come around to visit once in a while or something. Reply

they are! esp this season, i guess i had more sympathy for kate last season and she's not totally unlikable to me so much as she's just boring. her storylines are forgettable. also i don't like that she doesn't seem to have much of a relationship with randall? like i get she and kevin would be closer since they're twins but it still annoys me.



me too! i wish they had let william live through at least season 2, i'd have loved to see more of him present day, esp since they're exploring his past too. Reply

lol I have been doing that since season 1. Kate and Kevin have been shitty people since the beginning. Reply

- Kevin is an asshole

- I give zero fucks about Kate and Toby together. Kate is annoying but she can still do better.

- Randall and his family are the best parts of the show. With Rebecca and Jack in second place.

- Randall calling Beth a black queen was amazing and perfect

- I know he wasn't in this episode but I love love love the kid who plays young Randall Reply

When he said he woke up to a head wrap and coconut oil every morning Reply

CHILE I SAID YAAAASSS Reply

I loved that! Reply

I feel like that's the blackest thing ever said on network television Reply

Commercials are more interesting than Kate and Toby I’m so sick of them.



I’m semi interested in Kevin but Randall and the flashbacks are still the best. Reply

Randall had the best line of the night: "I wake up every morning to a headscarf and coconut oil. I'm married to a black queen." Reply

I loved that comment lol Reply

chile that was everything Reply

And the emphasis on queen was everything! Reply

I feel like the only one who actually likes Toby? I think he's a decent guy. I feel like Kate is the one who isn't deserving. She is just always so miserable about everything. Does she have a job? What does she do? I can't remember, because we never see her at work or talking about work. We know what Kevin and Randall do at least.



I feel like Kevin and Kate are so unlikable and I can't tell if the writers are doing it on purpose or not? My SIL has this theory that Kevin is the one who found Jack dead and that's why he is so shut off from everyone but idk. I'm guessing they'll go the route of how Kate had a great relationship with Jack and Randall had a great relationship with Rebecca and that Kevin was just sort of left to fend for himself. The drug story line I can't stand.





I honestly wish they'd just have the show focus on Randall and his family and then just have Kate and Kevin making appearances once in a while. Reply

The hate for Toby is so ott Reply

Right! I don't get it. I really don't. What has he done that is THAT awful?? Reply

I’m on the fence when it comes to Toby. I feel like sometimes he can be pushy with Kate and I don’t like that but he has moments where I like him, like last night when he was talking to Jack’s urn and then proposed to Kate. And I think her job was Kevin’s assistant for a while, then she got a job working for Toby’s ex but now I think she’s just focusing on her music? Idk.



I don’t think Kevin finds Jack dead. In the episode with the fire reveal, didn’t teen-Kate say something like “I have to find Kevin, I have to be the one to tell him” or something like that? But who knows with this show, that scene could have been about something else entirely lol. Reply

Kevin was the last to know about Jack's death because he was busy making out with his girlfriend. I think Kate probably saw Jack die because she feels really guilty about it.



Toby has decent moments but Kate is so unlikeable that I dont get why Toby is trying so hard with her. I agree with how some users also find Toby very pushy... like they literally just started dating and he is already flying to her brother's house uninvited for the Holidays. I guess some people will find that romantic?



I agree that the focus needs to be on Randall's fam. All of them are cute. Reply

Thank you! I am so baffled by Toby hate online - what is wrong with him? I know early on he was a bit pushy but he’s toned that down now. He’s fun, he’s funny, he’s nice, he’s thoughtful. Kate on the other hand is a grab bag of misery with her revolving sad stories - I’m fat / my dad died / Kevin is too needy / Kevin doesn’t need me / my Mum is passive aggressive to me / I’m fat / my dad died etc etc etc... Reply

I have sympathy for Kevin but at the same time he's trash. Reply

I am still upset that Toby didn't die from that heart attack. He is legit the worst. I wish Kate had cheated on him at that camp.



Not here for Kevin and his ex-wife shit.



The only enjoyable parts of this show are the flashbacks and Randall and his fam. Reply

As usual IA 100% bb! Reply

Omg yesssssss @ you watching this show.



It's so cheesy but i luh it 🤣



Are you still watching jane the virgin? Reply

Also was Jack actually an alcoholic or do the writers just not understand alcoholism/substance abuse and don't know what they're trying to do? Every time Mandy Moore is like "you were drunk one time 5 years ago!!!!111" I feel v v confused. Reply

He said in an episode a few weeks ago that he was drunk and had been drunk for weeks. He's probably a functioning alcoholic. He was also shown drinking at work, too. Reply

Then was his wife just in denial? Is that why she's so adamant about him not being an alcoholic? Reply

My hatred for Toby only intensifies the more they try to make me like him. Kevin's storyline is so boring and predictable. Only here for Randall and his family, also Rebecca, Jack and the kids back in the day remains interesting



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Kevin OBVIOUSLY looks terrible. I don't understand how nobody is noticing this. It's frustrating me so much. Reply

M T E Reply

Kate even said that she thought something was ~off~ with him. He definitely looks like something is not right. I'd at least be thinking he was sick or something but they all don't seem to notice. Reply

Kevin's storyline is so annoying as is Kate's. The twins in general can gtfo. I felt bad for Deja's mom in last night's episode, you can tell she's a product of a bad environment and just couldn't find her way out of the cycle. I hope Beth and Randall don't get hurt because they seem to be getting close to Deja but the mom seems adamant on getting her back. Reply

Randall and Beth continue to be the best part of this show, I would watch a show with just them & their family. I’m so happy we are still getting to see pieces of William’s history too. Reply

kevin is such a waste of screen time.



I miss william so much.



It's strange the way they developed kevin/kate and kevin/randall but we don't really see much of a relationship with kate/randall. Reply

Kevin is a terrible person. He was shitty to Randall for most of his life. He tried to steal a job from the friend who was giving him a place to stay. He generally seems selfish and unreliable. From everything we've seen of him, he just isn't that good a person. Which is fine. Everyone has at least one shitty family member, but trying to make him some sympathetic character isn't working for me. And what is with this show springing addictions on characters at random? They're not doing a good job in my opinion of exploring addiction issues. Hell, the first go around with Jack was handled so messy and was a total throwaway.



Kate is also awful so I'm not looking forward to the kids having their own solo episodes. I do wanna know more about how Rebecca started hooking up with Jack's best friend. That ending the other week had me intrigued. Reply

I couldn't believe he told Sophie about how he sees their future after he weaseled himself into her life was unbelievably selfish and made me 100% done with his character.



Edited for spoiler.



Edited at 2017-11-08 06:55 pm (UTC) Reply

and like she's a series regular this season, which makes me think they probably get back together at some point, and i just... can't imagine how/why she'd go back to him after he cheated on her when they were married and now this. i guess they'll just have her put it on his addiction or something to look past it but ugh Reply

The addiction issues on this show annoy me sfm. The writers have no idea how addictions work and having to watch them fumble through it all is annoying. Do some fucking research ffs! Reply

I want to think that the writers are going to wind up getting into a story on Kevin where he felt left out with his parents for most of his life and that's why he is the way he is now. Not that it's an excuse but it would definitely explain things. Kate was so close with Jack and Randall and Rebecca were really close. He seems to be left by the wayside and we don't see a lot of one-on-one time with him and his parents during any of the flashbacks. Reply

