Jonathan Cheban changes his name




Kim Kardashian's best friend/professional nobody Jonathan Cheban is changing his name to Foodgod according to E!. Foodgod is also Cheban's instagram handle. "Now, with millions of followers, people from all over the world look to me for places to go," says Cheban. "Inspired by this, I decided to legally change my name to Foodgod."

(source)

what a visionary! ONTD, would you change your name?
