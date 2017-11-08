Jonathan Cheban changes his name
Jonathan Cheban's "millions of followers" who "look to [him] for places to go" inspired him to change his name. https://t.co/cUixezi4OB— E! News (@enews) November 8, 2017
Kim Kardashian's best friend/professional nobody Jonathan Cheban is changing his name to Foodgod according to E!. Foodgod is also Cheban's instagram handle. "Now, with millions of followers, people from all over the world look to me for places to go," says Cheban. "Inspired by this, I decided to legally change my name to Foodgod."
(source)
what a visionary! ONTD, would you change your name?
Edited at 2017-11-08 03:55 pm (UTC)
I don’t understand how he eats so much in a day from what he shows on instagram. I’d be so sick.
Misread, but still I bet some ppl do this.
Edited at 2017-11-08 04:25 pm (UTC)
We all ask the same thing, Martha.
I recently watched her on QVC and she was being so extra ..... I loved it
I got married two years ago and still haven’t changed my last name because going to the SS office seems like a hassle...so nah lmao
I swear I’ll get to it eventually tho
I was home for like 2.5 months this year over the summer so I have no excuse other than laziness
Here in Sweden it was automatic when I signed the paperwork at the tax office so it was very low effort
Edit to add this link:
How to Change Your Last Name After the Wedding
Edited at 2017-11-08 05:13 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-09 01:46 am (UTC)
I’ve been married 12 years and never did it. I was able to use my marriage license as proof for my New last name but I never actually went and changed it.
What year were you born in? Let us guess your name. But you dont have to confirm it. I just want to recall what’s famous for a 4-year old during that time.
I bet your name is beautiful, a lot of people hate their name! I always think "At least it's not Brittany or Ashleyegh"
Is it Heather or maybe Brandi? I looked up the top 10 baby names in 1987 lol