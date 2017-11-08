Julianna Margulies Joins AMC's "Dietland"
Julianna Margulies has joined 'Dietland,' an adaptation of Sarai Walker's 2015 novel https://t.co/YUWtI5RVM0 pic.twitter.com/r0IaoJBGk3— Variety (@Variety) November 7, 2017
- Based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel of the same name which explores society’s obsession with weight loss and beauty
- Margulies will play Kitty Montgomery, a wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit
- Joy Nash has been cast as the lead role of Plum Kettle. Plum, an obese woman who is preparing for weight loss surgery, finds her life is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal
- Series will debut in 2018
This book had so much potential but I found it rather disappointing towards the end!
I thought it was gonna be this book about a group of vigilante women taking back power from shitty men by any means necessary and what I got... was a flop
What is she? An 18 or 20? Come on.
Also she's just plain unprofessional and ungracious. Plus she just seems frankly lazy and entitled.
