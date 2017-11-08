Julianna Margulies Joins AMC's "Dietland"

Feminist terrorist organization...? Reply

Thread

Link

They basically go after men who’ve committed crimes against women if I’m recalling the book correctly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So more like the heroes we need than terrorists Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, idk why they’re marketing it with the word “terrorists”. I don’t remember that when I was looking at reviews on the book before reading it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so the author copied Born in Flames Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This book sucked for me. I expected something completely different. It was just not my thing. Reply

Thread

Link

Same! I was so excited for the summary and it turned into a total miss for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

totally agreed

I thought it was gonna be this book about a group of vigilante women taking back power from shitty men by any means necessary and what I got... was a flop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The premise sounds terrible, but maybe I'm reading too much into it. Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit"



fuck off Reply

Thread

Link

this book sucked

Reply

Thread

Link

Joy Nash has been cast as the lead role of Plum Kettle. Plum, an obese woman who is preparing for weight loss surgery,







What is she? An 18 or 20? Come on. What is she? An 18 or 20? Come on. Reply

Thread

Link

After the shit that happened on The Good Wife, I'm not going to invest in another one of her series. I don't actually know what happened between her and Archie but it has made me think far less of her. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte I never saw ER but her acting on The Good Wife was so stiff and didn't really improve.



Also she's just plain unprofessional and ungracious. Plus she just seems frankly lazy and entitled.



Edited at 2017-11-08 05:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope at least 2 other actresses turned down this role before it was offered to her tbh. I also hope the show gets cancelled pretty quickly as a blow to JMs ego. Reply

Thread

Link

Dear POC looking to work on this show: maybe don't join this show. Think about joining some other show where people are more inclusive. Just a thought. Reply

Thread

Link

oh =\ was that the issue between them? i'd thought it was just something personal/professional ego etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds like it'll be good and triggering for my ED. I saw a new therapist yesterday and my ED is fighting me so hard now. Reply

Thread

Link