Moheetoe

Kpop post: BTS,Red Velvet,Monsta X...

BTS will take advantage of their trip to the US for their performance at the  AMA's to appear also on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
bts


Red Velvet- Peek-A-Boo teaser (Joy serving visuals like always)


Monsta X-Dramarama


OEC-Girl Front (choreography version)


Gayoung and Jeonyul from Stellar left the band in August
(old news but i havent post it...also they're in a makeup scandal right now in which their company owes money  to a comestics company because Gayoung and Minhee breached their contract, its a mess)
gayo
Is anyone watching The Uni+?? cause i want to discuss!

Source:https://www.allkpop.com/article/2017/11/bts-confirm-their-appearance-on-jimmy-kimmel-live
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/TQ2uDO5CbYg
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/r1afdZk0qcI
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/kqoZTnnjyPo
S5:http://www.asianjunkie.com/2017/08/23/gayoung-jeonyul-are-leaving-stellar-which-was-basically-expected/
Tagged: , , ,