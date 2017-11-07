Kpop post: BTS,Red Velvet,Monsta X...

So excited for rv to slay tbh. Haven’t listened to mx yet because idk. I don’t feel like it? Also yikes at the Stellar drama, was this the same group fans were super worried about because their company was really shady? :c Reply

Thread

Link

Yep, their company is fucking shit.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm curious to see how SM is gonna handle Red Velvet as their flagship girl group now that SNSD and f(x) are pretty much gone. Reply

Thread

Link

I’m curious but also very nervous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WE NEED A LADIES' CODE COMEBACK! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do y’all think kpop will ever blow up here? I say no, so much of it is way too off putting Reply

Thread

Link

No but i wish it did, i find Kpop somehow way more interesting (musically) than american pop...the trend of no choruses,and stupid tropihouse sounds needs to end (kpop also has some music like that) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. I prefer kpop over the current sound of western pop, I just find it boring. But pop also isn’t that popular in the US rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? It all sounds really dated to me, since they’re just taking what was popular over here a few years ago and putting it in Korean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, not while racists exist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, I think there is potential. I work at a shop and I sell those cloth facemasks people wear, i sell bts ones and normal ones with a bear face and they are my most popular item. i sell them often, to kids and teens who know exactly what they are, they freak out when they see them, "MOM look its bts!" or a parent will be like "oh that bts, my kid is obsessed with them".



I got into kpop when I was in middle school, back during big bang's lollipop era but i was the lone fan, none of the peers liked them all i had was fans on the internet. but now i think kpop is more accessible and popular than ever, especially among teen girls who lbr are severely lacking in cute young male celebrites to crush on. kpop boys are non-threatening, cutesy, boyfriend propaganda for lack of a better term. one direction is over, justin beiber is too old and cringey. kpop is filling a niche in america that isn't being filled by any other group.



i don't know if itll be mainstream success, but i still think they can be successful here.



Edited at 2017-11-08 07:25 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. I agree with your point and I find much of it reductive of trends that happened/are happening these days. The only new thing they'd bring to the table is the effort they put into marketing their "product" (music videos, concepts for eras, tight choreography and so on).



I think it'll be popular among certain groups of people though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why people are obsessed with hoping or worrying that kpop is going to become mainstream, it'll probably just get more recognizable and fanbases will grow while the rest of the populace who dgaf will continue not to care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Asian Americans can't even make it here so a foreign act? Doubtful. This and Psy seem like flukes while BoA & The Wonder Girls seem like a cautionary tale to trying to go for it long term. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't speak for the US, but I don't see it ever becoming a thing in Europe. I just got back from Korea and the number of idiotic questions I got tells me white people still have a very caricaturized view of Asia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no. kpop appeals to only the most tragique of western teens for a reason Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they've established themselves in Asia already, so it's like 3/4 of the world. they dont need western mainstream acceptance anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no and i don't want it to Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe it can have a niche wave with preteens and teens but I don't really see it becoming trendy overall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it could end up settling as a pretty popular subculture that gets mainstream acknowledgement. They're almost there at this point. It's hard to really pinpoint what "blowing up" would mean but there are just too many groups for the genre itself to be popular. Some groups will have more appeal than others because of their sound.



Edited at 2017-11-08 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reveluvs lemme hear y'all make some NOISE Reply

Thread

Link

Woop woop





but JOY>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>... everyone else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

great taste Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they are all visual queens it's hard to pick a favourite



my fav ~visuals~ are irene and seulgi tho



except those new bangs need to GO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HDU Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nothing but truth in this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the queens rarely disappoint i’m so ready 🙏 i’ hope the album is better than red flavor’s tho Reply

Thread

Link

bts on kimmel? that'll be fun Reply

Thread

Link

I need that RV song like yesterday!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I want Wonho to release a magic mike-esque solo single and just show off that BOD Reply

Thread

Link

I apologise: I am one of those people. BTS fans drive me insane - I can't have normal conversations with people who I once was very friendly with because I haven't been able to get into this group. I find myself quietly hoping a Western boyband will rise so I don't have to hear about BTS as much, yet I know such a thing would probably just fuel a huge racist fandom fire. Reply

Thread

Link

lol how old are you and your friends? or has social ineptitude spread across all age categories Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol. Social ineptitude exists at all levels and has forever. Some people's love of a group or thing is just completely OTT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Check out prettymuch, out of the current crop of western boy bands they’re the ones I think have the best shot of blowing up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg semi-ot but someone made one of those lyrics vids for prettymuch in the same style as those kpop ones



Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone except Edwin makes 1D sounds like a group of Luther Vandrosses. That blonde bridge troll should ve ashamed of himself with those terrible ass vocals my goodness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

red velvet always deliver i'm excited

thank god bts are doing this instead of ellen

ew monstro ekes Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited for RV...hopefully it's better than Red Flavor. I hated that track so much and thought it was below their potential.



I wanted MX to venture out and try new things but I'm not feeling this at all. Shownu stays looking good though lol.



As always,I'm praying for Stellar,Dalshabet etc and pretty much all these girl groups from smaller companies they deserve so much better. Reply

Thread

Link

RV better have a bop.

2X bubblegum pop is too repetitive and boring for me. No "me likey".





i saw first ep of the UNI+. but i just can't understand why they have barely debuted/about to debut group members on it and trainees. and i guess the show is getting a lot of flack for letting such contestants participate.



everyone assumed the program was for failed/barely succeeded idol group members, and all the airtime goes to newbies, who havent even experience a year in the business.





MIX9 on the other hand, has a great concept. i just wish it wasn't YG involved.



Reply

Thread

Link

and drammaramamaama is a bop Reply

Thread

Link