Kpop post: BTS,Red Velvet,Monsta X...

BTS will take advantage of their trip to the US for their performance at the AMA's to appear also on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Red Velvet- Peek-A-Boo teaser (Joy serving visuals like always)
Monsta X-Dramarama
OEC-Girl Front (choreography version)
Gayoung and Jeonyul from Stellar left the band in August
(old news but i havent post it...also they're in a makeup scandal right now in which their company owes money to a comestics company because Gayoung and Minhee breached their contract, its a mess)
Is anyone watching The Uni+?? cause i want to discuss!
I got into kpop when I was in middle school, back during big bang's lollipop era but i was the lone fan, none of the peers liked them all i had was fans on the internet. but now i think kpop is more accessible and popular than ever, especially among teen girls who lbr are severely lacking in cute young male celebrites to crush on. kpop boys are non-threatening, cutesy, boyfriend propaganda for lack of a better term. one direction is over, justin beiber is too old and cringey. kpop is filling a niche in america that isn't being filled by any other group.
i don't know if itll be mainstream success, but i still think they can be successful here.
I think it'll be popular among certain groups of people though.
but JOY>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>... everyone else
my fav ~visuals~ are irene and seulgi tho
except those new bangs need to GO
thank god bts are doing this instead of ellen
ew monstro ekes
I wanted MX to venture out and try new things but I'm not feeling this at all. Shownu stays looking good though lol.
As always,I'm praying for Stellar,Dalshabet etc and pretty much all these girl groups from smaller companies they deserve so much better.
2X bubblegum pop is too repetitive and boring for me. No "me likey".
i saw first ep of the UNI+. but i just can't understand why they have barely debuted/about to debut group members on it and trainees. and i guess the show is getting a lot of flack for letting such contestants participate.
everyone assumed the program was for failed/barely succeeded idol group members, and all the airtime goes to newbies, who havent even experience a year in the business.
MIX9 on the other hand, has a great concept. i just wish it wasn't YG involved.