Randall's first solo album Pussified Justified turns 15 years old this month (released on JIVE Records (RIP) November 5th, 2002). The album missed the no.1 spot and debuted a no. 2 on the Billboard Charts.

Timberlake on his debut: "I wasn't consciously trying to make a non-NSYNC record. I was trying to make a multi-dimensional record; a record that captured the vibe of my favorite time in music, the '60s. For the six weeks that we worked on these songs, I got to live in my own musical dream world and play a little hip-hop, a little old-school R&B, a little classic rock. It was so much fun—and I learned a lot about making music in a totally different way than I was used to."

• The Neptunes produced the first single "Like I Love You" featuring Clipse and peaked at a no. 11 on the Biillboard Hot 100. The single was debuted and heard for the first time with a Michael Jackson-lite tribute performance at the 2002 Video Music Awards. Britney's 2001 VMA debut with "I'm a Slave 4 U" rollout copied? ✔.

• While the first single performed decently it wasn't until the second single that Justin would truly get the hit he was seeking. Before throwing Janet Jackson under the bus in 2004, Timberlake would throw Living Legend™ and ex-girlfriend Britney Spears under the bus with the Timbaland produced second single and music video for "Cry Me a River." It wasn't until this single and video that his project really took off. Congratulations. Using Britney and doing it in a tactless way for promotional gain. ✔.

In order for Justin Timberlake to participate in the 2004 Grammy Awards ceremony and collect his dusty Grammy for you guessed it, "Cry Me a River," he was required by the CBS Network to apologize for the Superbowl Nipplegate incident during his acceptance speech. The network said Jackson declined the invitation to appear and apologize and dropped out of the tribute to Luther Vandross.

Timberlake, while throwing one woman under the bus and collecting a Grammy from throwing the other one: "Listen, I know it's best a rough week on everybody. What occurred was unintentional and completely regrettable, and I apologize if you guys were offended."

• There would be no more N'Sync albums after Justified was released.

Overall Bus Throwing Level: Expert

