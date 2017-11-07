Justified by Justin Randall Timberlake Turns 15 This Month

OP you should have made a post like this for Stripped, not this POS. (Unless I missed it. 🙊) Reply

That album was soooo good ia Reply

A CLASSIC Reply

SAY! HA! now that you mention it. i'm on it.SAY! Reply

The Justified+Stripped tour is one of my favorite concerts of all time! Reply

It was my first tour ever, BEP were the openers and we left after Xtina's set. Bless! I also found that Target cd they had together in my parents basement this year lmao blast from the past!



Edited at 2017-11-08 06:34 am (UTC) Reply

omg still remember the promo Reply

i'm still upset i missed that tour! Reply

I went for Christina but told my friends it was Justin so I’d seem straighter but in hindsight I’m not sure that made any sense. Reply

Stripped was my jam during high school. Hell, just a few days ago I was singing along to infatuation in my head. Reply

a flawless album which i only listened to for the first time LAST YEAR. wasted youth tbh. Reply

Gross. Fuck him and this album. This album killed *NSYNC and he lied and strung them along while doing it. Reply

You are waaaaay too old to really believe that. Then again, you’re waaaaay too old to believe a lot of things but here you are. Reply

Lmao at the tags. Reply

https://youtu.be/32lXjTWtKAY People sleep on Damita Jo but it was fire. This deserved better. Reply

Damita Jo is one of my fave Janet albums. It's so damn good. Her dancing in the All Nite video is beyond amazing. Reply

SHOULD HAVE BEEN A HIT.



and frankly i'm pissed. SHOULD HAVE BEEN A HIT.and frankly i'm Reply

This is still in heavy rotation for pre drinking and getting ready for the bar. Reply

Yas! I want you is so so slept on. Reply

Yas! I love that album! Reply

Back when he ripped off Michael Jackson lbr Reply

Wasn't most of this album songs that Michael rejected from Invincible lmao Reply

I def. remember reading that about Señorita, lol Reply

it was definitely true for Rock Your Body Reply

What did this goblin do to his face between Justified and now? He looks so different but I can't figure out what sort of work he's done Reply

His nose? Reply

ia I don't remember his eyes being so.... expressive before Reply

I think you're right, something with the eyes. Now he constantly looks like he's had eight cups of coffee Reply

nose job, botox at the least. he looks like bradley cooper.



and is it just me or was he just never cute? JC was obvs superior nose job, botox at the least. he looks like bradley cooper.and is it just me or was he just never cute? JC was obvs superior Reply

nothing. he just bloated, as all men usually do when they hit middle age. Reply

He got a new face. I can’t believe more people don’t talk about it. It’s shocking. Very few men as famous as him have gone that far with cosmetic surgery that young. Reply

I heard strawberry bubblegum for the first time in a long time today and I forgot what a bop that song is Reply

EDIT - I've only found a few of the songs as instrumental tracks (on you tube). Looking at the discog page only Like I Love You/Cry Me A River/I'm Lovin' It/Rock Your Body/Señorita got released as singles and included instrumental versions on the single release.



here's a YT playlist if anyone's interested:







Edited at 2017-11-08 06:15 am (UTC) The only way to listen to this album is as an instrumental.EDIT - I've only found a few of the songs as instrumental tracks (on you tube). Looking at the discog page only Like I Love You/Cry Me A River/I'm Lovin' It/Rock Your Body/Señorita got released as singles and included instrumental versions on the single release.here's a YT playlist if anyone's interested: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYv9FAvIwazozXYotdoD18Rjc7F-7pclj Reply

yasss thanks bb! i'm obsessed w/ pop instrumentals, esp when i hate the artist personally lmao Reply

I still listen to this album Reply

Same, lol Reply

same I'm listening right now to all of 3 of his albums (with Nothin' Else playing)



I really love this album and my mom got me his Justified in London concert for X-Mas



*watches while ONTD throws tomatoes at me* Reply

m2 it makes me happy Reply

It's crazy how big of a N'SYNC fan I was and how I never liked his ass. 12 year old me knew what was up. JC was always my fave.



I can't believe he still has a career. He can choke. Reply

Yaaaaaaas the true voice of the group. I’m still salty that JC wasn’t the breakout star. His voice is so good. Reply

Boy, I can remember so many ontd posts that had the oblig JC tight bulge pants photo. Good times. Reply

mte, JC is and was always bae. his voice still kills me Reply

I'm not surprised JT still has a career because he's spineless. I couldn't see anyone else from NSYNC stepping on the backs of others to make it. Reply

JC is forever amazing and my fave from any boy band Reply

same Reply

I heard Señorita in a store the other day. First time in 10+ years. It was still terrible. Reply

Lmao. For real about the grandma. He is pathetic. Reply

Bring your pink wigs.



If you guys get bored from doing the two step to "Señorita" in this post you're welcome to join us in a Legends only post ..Bring your pink wigs. Reply

He’s talented and a great live performer. I like his music 🤷‍♀️



Janet, no likey. She jammed back in the day, but she hasn’t done anything worthy in like a decade, except be messy.



Crickets at her sales since 2004...



For me, I lost musical interest during Velvet Rope era. Weird post lol. Celebrating 15 yrs of a bop album but hating him, alrighty then! 😀He’s talented and a great live performer. I like his music 🤷‍♀️Janet, no likey. She jammed back in the day, but she hasn’t done anything worthy in like a decade, except be messy.For me, I lost musical interest during Velvet Rope era. Reply

DURING velvet rope? Thats one of her best albums/eras/etc. Reply

mte what... Reply

How can you be so wrong on so many things in one comment? Girl. Reply

I have no way to actually process how someone could LOSE interest in Janet during the Velvet Rope era aka her best era ever. Reply

mte Except I've never been a fan of Janet's music...in any era. Reply

I like his music (it's catchy) , but he's kind of terrible. I haven't liked him since Cry Me A River, but I won't change the station if his songs come on the radio.



I'm a huge Janet fan, so I'm just going to ignore the second half of your comment. Reply

