Justified by Justin Randall Timberlake Turns 15 This Month
15 years after Justified, here's how Justin Timberlake reinvented what it means to be a modern male pop star. https://t.co/YlJjY6vvmq pic.twitter.com/9vZnhcn1Op— E! News (@enews) November 5, 2017
•Randall's first solo album
• Timberlake on his debut: "I wasn't consciously trying to make a non-NSYNC record. I was trying to make a multi-dimensional record; a record that captured the vibe of my favorite time in music, the '60s. For the six weeks that we worked on these songs, I got to live in my own musical dream world and play a little hip-hop, a little old-school R&B, a little classic rock. It was so much fun—and I learned a lot about making music in a totally different way than I was used to."
• The Neptunes produced the first single "Like I Love You" featuring Clipse and peaked at a no. 11 on the Biillboard Hot 100. The single was debuted and heard for the first time with a Michael Jackson-lite tribute performance at the 2002 Video Music Awards. Britney's 2001 VMA debut with "I'm a Slave 4 U" rollout copied? ✔.
• While the first single performed decently it wasn't until the second single that Justin would truly get the hit he was seeking. Before throwing Janet Jackson under the bus in 2004, Timberlake would throw Living Legend™ and ex-girlfriend Britney Spears under the bus with the Timbaland produced second single and music video for "Cry Me a River." It wasn't until this single and video that his project really took off. Congratulations. Using Britney and doing it in a tactless way for promotional gain. ✔.
• In order for Justin Timberlake to participate in the 2004 Grammy Awards ceremony and collect his dusty Grammy for you guessed it, "Cry Me a River," he was required by the CBS Network to apologize for the Superbowl Nipplegate incident during his acceptance speech. The network said Jackson declined the invitation to appear and apologize and dropped out of the tribute to Luther Vandross.
• Timberlake, while throwing one woman under the bus and collecting a Grammy from throwing the other one: "Listen, I know it's best a rough week on everybody. What occurred was unintentional and completely regrettable, and I apologize if you guys were offended."
• There would be no more N'Sync albums after Justified was released.
Overall Bus Throwing Level: Expert
honestly sis the bus throwing happened literally in front of a televised studio
audience smack dab front and center on the Grammy stage. he'd throw his
own mother too if it guaranteed him a hit and/or a Grammy.
Biel collect your Trash.
ONTD, what's your favorite track off "In The Zone/Damita Jo?"
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
SAY!
https://youtu.be/32lXjTWtKAY
All Nite (Don't Stop Boppin')
SHOULD HAVE BEEN A HIT.
and frankly i'm pissed.
Re: All Nite (Don't Stop Boppin')
Re: All Nite (Don't Stop Boppin')
nose job, botox at the least. he looks like bradley cooper.
and is it just me or was he just never cute? JC was obvs superior
EDIT - I've only found a few of the songs as instrumental tracks (on you tube). Looking at the discog page only Like I Love You/Cry Me A River/I'm Lovin' It/Rock Your Body/Señorita got released as singles and included instrumental versions on the single release.
here's a YT playlist if anyone's interested: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYv9FAvIwazozXYotdoD18Rjc7F-7pclj
I really love this album and my mom got me his Justified in London concert for X-Mas
*watches while ONTD throws tomatoes at me*
I can't believe he still has a career. He can choke.
Bring your pink wigs.
He’s talented and a great live performer. I like his music 🤷♀️
Janet, no likey. She jammed back in the day, but she hasn’t done anything worthy in like a decade, except be messy.
Crickets at her sales since 2004...
For me, I lost musical interest during Velvet Rope era.
I'm a huge Janet fan, so I'm just going to ignore the second half of your comment.