The Gifted 1x07 Promo

why didnt blink let purple breath take the "memories" away



i am not a fan of the mom and have a hard time empathizing w/ her. she needs to get with the times already, lady!



also i thought the end of ep 5 was sad when jace thought grace was alive.



TBH that's been the only emotional moment that has actually worked this entire show. Everything else about this show falls very flat and rings very hollow.

It has just enough production value to keep me watching, but I hope they either need to up their game on the characterization or up their game on the plot.

In spoiler news: [ Spoiler (click to open) ] the Von Strucker twins I haaaaaate the way superhero media treats teenagers. Polaris, you're (allegedly) 30 years old. You shouldn't be throwing saw blades at high schoolers. I don't like Caitlin's 'Can I speak to the manager'/White Savior attitude either, but the show treats her as unreasonable for not going along with ridiculous genre conventions.In spoiler news:are in episode 8.

This show would be better if the focused on the core four mutants instead of the Family aspect.



If they got rid of Bill Compton & his family would be the best for this show.



They also need to bring in at least a B-List mutant. Gambit showing up in this series would help this series so much. Hell even Banshee and Toad would be great additions.

I'm bored with this show already. Six episodes in and there's way too much focus on the Brady Bunch.

So West is a spy? That sucks. I wish they'd just focus on the 4 older mutants, forget the family...or at least the family be in the background

Ugh I hate the mom. She just doesn’t get it. The idea of a peaceful utopia with mutants and nonmutants coexisting is a fantasy at this point. Polaris is training them for their circumstances in the present. They have to know how to defend themselves. I just feel their is no time for her naiveté in a war.



I agree with other commenters that the show would do better if they stop focusing on the family. I like the kids though. We can keep them.

The lack of blink last episode was criminal imo. Gimme her background already.



Caitlin needs to get her head in the game, but also maybe Polaris can cool it a bit, maybe don't throw saw blades at a kid whose power is creating illusions.



I still enjoy the show tho.

