The Gifted 1x07 Promo
The Gifted 1x07 "eXtreme measures" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo - Eclipse receives a call from his ex-lover, Carmen (guest star Michelle Veintimilla), and must revisit his dark past in order to protect the Underground. Reed and Sage (Hayley Lovitt) comb through some secret files they recovered and find alarming information about Lauren's new friend. Meanwhile, Thunderbird helps Blink open up about her past life and Jace greenlights a special surveillance program with the help of Dr. Campbell (guest star Garret Dillahunt) in the all-new “eXtreme measures” episode of THE GIFTED.
source
Sounds like Wes is a spy... I'll be disappointed of he is, I kinda like him with Lauren.
i am not a fan of the mom and have a hard time empathizing w/ her. she needs to get with the times already, lady!
also i thought the end of ep 5 was sad when jace thought grace was alive.
TBH that's been the only emotional moment that has actually worked this entire show. Everything else about this show falls very flat and rings very hollow.
It has just enough production value to keep me watching, but I hope they either need to up their game on the characterization or up their game on the plot.
In spoiler news: [Spoiler (click to open)]the Von Strucker twins are in episode 8.
If they got rid of Bill Compton & his family would be the best for this show.
They also need to bring in at least a B-List mutant. Gambit showing up in this series would help this series so much. Hell even Banshee and Toad would be great additions.
I agree with other commenters that the show would do better if they stop focusing on the family. I like the kids though. We can keep them.
Caitlin needs to get her head in the game, but also maybe Polaris can cool it a bit, maybe don't throw saw blades at a kid whose power is creating illusions.
I still enjoy the show tho.