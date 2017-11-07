The Gifted 1x07 Promo

Stitchbutt

The Gifted 1x07 "eXtreme measures" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo - Eclipse receives a call from his ex-lover, Carmen (guest star Michelle Veintimilla), and must revisit his dark past in order to protect the Underground. Reed and Sage (Hayley Lovitt) comb through some secret files they recovered and find alarming information about Lauren's new friend. Meanwhile, Thunderbird helps Blink open up about her past life and Jace greenlights a special surveillance program with the help of Dr. Campbell (guest star Garret Dillahunt) in the all-new “eXtreme measures” episode of THE GIFTED.

Sounds like Wes is a spy... I'll be disappointed of he is, I kinda like him with Lauren.
