easily my fav season in a long time. possibly fav season ever.

ik this show went south a few years ago but i wish people gave cult a chance tbh! Reply

Thread

Link

Blame Murphy for labeling it Election from the get go and killing the buzz it could've gotten from just being a cult. Sarah Paulson, Alison Pill, Beverly and Evan all deserve praise for their performances this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He definitely fucked up by doing that. He announced that around ELECTION time, vs the treatment the other seasons got. This isn't my favourite season, but he definitely shot himself in the foot by doing that imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel the same, I think Hotel and Freakshow really left a lasting impression on this show's rep.



Roanoake was so good as is Cult. I'm looking forward to the finale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoooo @ winter dying after that speech.

nhf evan's buzzed hair



Edited at 2017-11-08 06:13 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how expensive it was to film the Manson murders cinematically. What was the point of that? I know Ryan wanted to do an entire show about it but aesthetically it was random and out of place especially because every other cult that's been shown has been given the television treatment. I'm still annoyed that they couldn't get the fact right that Jim Jones didn't kill himself but he had someone else in his cult do it for him because he was such a coward.



I like that Ally killed the feminist cult leader the same way Constance killed her in Murder House.



Why does Ryan Murphy keep hiring Chaz Bono? Why was Beverly just chilling on the news as if she wasn't held kidnapped for possibly weeks??? Where is Oz?



I like that the actress they chose for Sharon Tate actually looked like she was of that era in time.



I'm excited for the end but I don't want Ally to end up being a politician. Sounds lame af. Although I can imagine her ending up being interviewed by Lana Winters for some reason lol.



Reply

Thread

Link

I hated the first four episodes of this season but this is actually one of the best seasons they've done. It's the first time they haven't introduced multiple random subplots that have nothing to do with the main story. Reply

Thread

Link

IA. It's never been an amazing show, but they actually did a very good job at streamlining what would normally be a mess by this point. They began with a handful of main characters/storylines and stuck with them. If they've wanted to use other actors, they've used them in cameo form only. It's been pretty nice, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sarah was AMAZING in the manson scenes

She acted circles around everyone as usual

Billie has grown SO MUCH as an actress I know her mom is proud

Amazing episode all around

Sad it's almost over Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this is the set-up the show chooses to follow from now on. It's been a very clean season, for lack of a better word. Trimming it down to just a few main actors really helped, and not trying to jam in so many concepts and storylines as well. I can tell it won't have near the amount of loose ends or stupid last minute wrap-ups as previous seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

you are all making me wanna watch this. I watched the first episode and hated it, Sarah was screaming like 80% of the time and was getting on my nerves so much. I think i will binge watch it? idk idk Reply

Thread

Link

The first few episodes are painful because of Sarah’s screaming and crying, but at one point she flips her switch and becomes a BAMF and you’re so pumped for when it happens.



I’ve really enjoyed this season, but I liked it much better once I had a few episodes to binge because the one at time was painful with all the screaming and crying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] ivy died yeah, I was surprised how well they made her likeable again. I was legit cheering when Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she stops screaming a couple episodes in, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only watched about 4 episodes this season and I wasn't feeling it. Reading these comments makes me want to watch more though. Reply

Thread

Link