ik this show went south a few years ago but i wish people gave cult a chance tbh!
Roanoake was so good as is Cult. I'm looking forward to the finale.
nhf evan's buzzed hair
Edited at 2017-11-08 06:13 am (UTC)
I like that Ally killed the feminist cult leader the same way Constance killed her in Murder House.
Why does Ryan Murphy keep hiring Chaz Bono? Why was Beverly just chilling on the news as if she wasn't held kidnapped for possibly weeks??? Where is Oz?
I like that the actress they chose for Sharon Tate actually looked like she was of that era in time.
I'm excited for the end but I don't want Ally to end up being a politician. Sounds lame af. Although I can imagine her ending up being interviewed by Lana Winters for some reason lol.
She acted circles around everyone as usual
Billie has grown SO MUCH as an actress I know her mom is proud
Amazing episode all around
Sad it's almost over
I’ve really enjoyed this season, but I liked it much better once I had a few episodes to binge because the one at time was painful with all the screaming and crying.