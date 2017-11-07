The Challenge XXX 30x17
2nd checkpoint - Bola on over
Each team must throw bola at pole to wrap around. If they miss they must drink a shot of something milk.
Jordan and Camila finish the 1st obstacle first and get to give an extra bola to a team, they choose Ct and Tori.
3rd checkpoint - One Track Mind
Jordan and Camila get to choose new partners. collect puzzle pieces and complete sudoku-like puzzle.
Jordan is now partners w/Tori.
Camila is now Partners w/CT.
Double Cross
Person that pulls the double cross can add 5 minutes to another player.
Tori gives 5 minutes to Camila.
CT gives 5 minutes to Jordan.
4th checkpoint- totem recall
individual
race to find emblem to complete totem pole.
5th checkpoint - Smoke House
go inside smoke filled room and feel the word written on the wall. go outside and write it in chalkboard.
Cara Maria chooses Ct
Jordan chooses Tori
Dirty Deed
Jordan and Tori came in 1st on the 5th checkpoint, must assign players to sleep outside.
Derrick and Camila sleep outside.
2nd Day
Final Course - going out with a bang
Race, pulled for part of it and run the rest. Must hold on to sled that is being pulled by rig, if player falls they must run the rest of the way.
The winners will be announced at the reunion.
It seems like Jordan has it in the bag and he was pretty impressive.
Derrick’s comments to Camilla KILLED ME lol I’m still rooting for him.
I hiked in Peru last spring and let me just say I have no idea how they were running at full speed and on an incline at 14,000 feet. My body and lungs and soul felt their pain just watching on TV. I hope they were chugging coca tea.
And fucking yes at Derrick lol. “I’m just trying not to make you mad.” “Why does everyone always say that???” Gurl.
Edited at 2017-11-08 02:16 pm (UTC)
i hope camila doesn't win 1st place.
Jordan is probably getting 1st.
i loved the dogs rock climbing with them.
Camila seriously seems unstable and she needs to seek help.