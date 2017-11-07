The Challenge XXX 30x17

I don’t like when the finale is all broken up into timed segments and I especially don’t like when they tack it on to a reunion.



It seems like Jordan has it in the bag and he was pretty impressive.



Derrick’s comments to Camilla KILLED ME lol I’m still rooting for him.



I hiked in Peru last spring and let me just say I have no idea how they were running at full speed and on an incline at 14,000 feet. My body and lungs and soul felt their pain just watching on TV. I hope they were chugging coca tea. Reply

i hate the finals being broken up, too. it really ruins the flow, though i suppose it can even the playing field and add some suspense Reply

I agree about Jordan I’ll be really surprised if he doesn’t win. Hard to say for the girls tbh.



And fucking yes at Derrick lol. “I’m just trying not to make you mad.” “Why does everyone always say that???” Gurl.



this season could have been a few episodes shorter but i enjoyed it.



i hope camila doesn't win 1st place.

Jordan is probably getting 1st.



i loved the dogs rock climbing with them. Reply

say dirty one more time Reply

Seriously, I was over it by episode two! Come up with a new adjective, damn it! Reply

ughhh fuck jordan. i don't want him or camila to win shit. Reply

WTF. Not announcing till the reunion? Reply

This should have been individual all the way. Tori benefited from having Jordan. Reply

