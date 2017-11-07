90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All Recap

Omg 90 Day Fiance on my ONTD?! Reply

Thread

Link

I've never watched this show until my friend told me about it and I am obsessed!!!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your friend is smart. My friends and I watch and discuss this show lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tbh, i'm bugging out! my sister, mother, and i are all obsessed with this franchise lol. i check the reddit page every day Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it’s more likely than you think Sorry 😐 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. I have been waiting for this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How can it be a godsend if it's from the underworld? With that aside, the premise is exploitative but makes for some good reality tv like usual. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn my cut got messed up lmaooo



Also, I know y'all don't read, but read my shit, I put a whole 15 minutes of effort into it.



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I read it!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read it too although I no knowing about this show. I laughed lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

‘‘Twas a beautiful read op, hilarious thru and thru Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read it and loved it sis!! i havent watched an ep of this series but knew of it and just DLd episodes bc of you lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking love this tragic ass show.





Paul was on Facebook the other day posting “receipts” of Karine cheating on her with some other dude and then deleted it saying that TLC chewed him out for posting about their lives when they’re not supposed to.



He’s a criminal, he should have never been on this show to begin with and deserves to be used.



Everyone is getting used in this fucking show.



And on the 90 Day Fiance... the 27 year old dude marrying the 18 year old? Fucking gross. And her parents are gross too saying that the Dad married at 19... but notice how they don’t mention the mom’s age, just the dads. I wonder why 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

Evelyn and her tragic hair, fame-seeking family, and piss poor attitude remind me of Taylor Swift! 🐍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She sings like shit too so good luck booking this stage she speaks of.



And they say they treat her friend saying she doesn’t understand and that old ass motherfucker telling her “you sound like someone who hasn’t found love” was so fucking foul. He’s 29. Marrying a 18 year old. And the fact that her parents are okay with it, because they’re obviously sponsoring him like Nicole’s Santa looking ass dad is sponsoring Aznan. Like. Come the fuck on.



And then there’s fucking Nicole. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I cannot stand Evelyn, she's an immature brat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessssss she is the taylor swift of TLC





i wanted to punch her the way she was talking to her friend Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At first I had a hard time believing she was 18 until she started being bratty. Her smile reminds me of Regina George. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Evelyn gets torn apart on the hashtag every Sunday. It's fan-fucking-tastic. I love it, so much. That may be because I'm constantly on there, too. But still! I can't stop hate Tweeting. Evelyn pretty much only brands herself on Twitter with the occasional shot of David. She musta married him, even with that no European dream and all.



She was totally homeschooled with those books my cousin gives her kid. I can't remember the name, but it's basically the same ones the Quiverful kids get. I call it now. Since she's the leader of the band and all, can't have education getting in the way! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please spoil me what is Paul convicted for? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Larry should have eaten the pig. Dumbass. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao "i cashed out my 401 k. please don't break my heart!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was so fucking rude. Larry is so awful, and Jenny (?) always looks so miserable dealing with him. Get that greencard sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that lechon looked amazing. larry's mcdonald's ass was missing out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He should've at least explained why he didn't want to eat it. He was so direspectful to her family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I was tweeting up a storm. You know that pig had to be the equivalent was Oxen Man's dowry purchase. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it makes me mad that people like him and Nicole can make Americans look bad. like they might think americans only want to eat pizza, chicken tenders and fries when they travel abroad. that lechon looked delicious as fuck. i'm a picky eater but i at least would've tried it and not insult the family or the culture! how could larry be so dense! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It broke my heart when Jenny said they haven’t had it since she was a kid. Larry, you work at McDonalds. Don’t pretend you’re too good to eat a roast pig. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was acting so weird about it. I'm a freaking city girl and even I've been to more than one pig roast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of my coworkers and I used to waste so much time at work talking about this fucking show. It's one of the most batshit insane things I've ever seen. Reply

Thread

Link

what fresh hell did i just stumble onto?



this entire post needs cleansing power only jesus can provide. Reply

Thread

Link

i was going to make a smart ass comment about this show, but then I remembered that I'm the resident Bachelor poster...



carry on Reply

Thread

Link

Marriage is so sacred 🙏 Reply

Thread

Link

My friend is obsessed with this show 😂😂 it can't be real, can it? Reply

Thread

Link

This is the only show I watch live now lmaoo whenever I see that it's on I can't not watch it I'm like glued to my tv screen. Reply

Thread

Link

I have GOT to watch this. This sounds even trashier than the bachelor franchise Reply

Thread

Link





When her friend confronted him about her concerns he straight up said "have you been in love before" she replies no and he says "yeah you look like the type who have never found love" Evelyn is such an idiot and a shit friend if some smug douche had the gall to say that to any of my friends he'd get a slap in the face and kicked out of my house



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:58 am (UTC) Lol my mom is addicted to this show and I've watched a few episodes because it's my life dream to have someone I tolerate marry me and take me out of the US ASAP and it's a pretty hilarious show like I wonder how much these people get paid to humiliate themslves on national tv. The last episode I saw introduced this 18 yr old kid from New Hampshire wanting to marry this 27 yr old douchebag from Spain.When her friend confronted him about her concerns he straight up said "have you been in love before" she replies no and he says "yeah you look like the type who have never found love" Evelyn is such an idiot and a shit friend if some smug douche had the gall to say that to any of my friends he'd get a slap in the face and kicked out of my house Reply

Thread

Link

Well, their smug asses match, really. All she does is smirk like the preteen she mentally is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also OP your commentary is truly amazing 🙌🏾 Reply

Thread

Link

does the show measure up to OP's a+ commentary? bc if so i'm sold Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's will exceed your expectations. I wish I was making this shit up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's just as entertaining! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's beeeeyond. So, so, SO trashy. And so many seasons and spin offs to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm bringing people to the light of this show. More people need to be aware of Anfisa's crazy ass. Darcy and that five-head bugged me all season. Middle parts are not for you, sis. Reply

Thread

Link

Anfisa was crazy but I'm so mad that Jorge got around with basically conning her into thinking he had money because he wanted a trophy wife and picked one from a broke ass country to get one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link