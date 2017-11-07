ONTD Original™: 20 "Evil Gingers" from Movies & Television
There is a recurring trope in books, movies, and television about red-haired people being evil or shady. This stems from the perpetual real-life theory that red heads, or gingers, are soulless and untrustworthy. Well, here are twenty fictional movie and television red heads that don't really help debunk the "evil ginger" myth.
Note: This post and its theme were suggested by arilicious. I merely put the post together. I do not believe that gingers are inherently evil and soulless.
Big Red is the former cheerleading team captain of Rancho Carne High School. She was stealing routines from another team and passed it off as her own in the hit teen movie Bring It On.
In the lesser known British sitcom, Siblings, Charlotte Ritchie (best known for playing Oregon in Fresh Meat) plays the narcissistic Hannah. She pretty much doesn't care about anyone else's wants or needs. If she doesn't get her way, she acts out in savage and often inappropriately hilarious ways.
Professor Souichi Tomoe's loyal assistant Kaolinite was ruthless and calculated. She was so powerful that it took seven Sailor Soldiers as well as Tuxedo Mask to take her down. Even then, she didn't die.
These red-haired women were the resident female antagonists in Melrose Place during the primetime soap's peak. Sydney was more prone to being emotionally opportunistic while Kimberly would literally blow the place apart.
The 1990 comedy Problem Child didn't really help those who are unsure about adopting kids. The kid in question, Junior, is an absolute nightmare whose hijinks are more disconcerting than funny.
In the Scott Piligrim vs. the World graphic novel, Lucas Lee appears to have jet black hair. Yet in Chris Evans' movie portayal, Lucas has some red in his hair. Ginger or not, Lucas was an entertaining villain.
The antagonist in Stephen King's 'Children of the Corn' story is the immediate insubordinate of the evil cult entity Isaac. The actor that played Malachai in the 1984 movie adaptation was a strange one to look at.
Scut Farkus in the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story may have a face - and a name - that only a mother could love.
The sadistic babysitter, Vicky, in The Fairly Oddparents appears to be a big reason as to why Timmy has fairy godparents to begin with.
|In the superior sequel to the 1985 Care Bears Movie, the titular heroes and their human allies battled a naughty spirit called Dark Heart. In the end, though, Dark Heart learned the error of his ways.
|Fred's favorite scapegoat in A Pup Named Scooby-Doo was this red-haired bully appropriately named Red Herring. He was more annoying than evil, though.
|Warwick Davis deserves everything for having to portray this disgusting little creature in the ten-year long horror franchise about a killer leprechaun.
|Madame Medusa was the greedy villain from the 1977 Disney animated movie, The Rescuers. She's based on the The Duchess of Diamonds from one of the novels that The Rescuers is adapted from.
|Poison Ivy is the alter-ego of Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley, an eco-terrorist who cares more about plantlife than humans.
|Rachelle Lefevre and Bryce Dallas Howard respectively played Victoria, a ginger vamp villain in the film adaptations of 'New Moon' and 'Eclipse.'
|It is difficult to explain why Dodger was so evil without spoiling the twist in the 2005 proto-slasher mystery Cry_Wolf. But don't be fooled - she definitely was an evil one.
|People already hate clowns enough as it is. Then they add the red hair... Pennywise from Stephen King's 'It' wasn't evil because of the red hair. Pennywise was just evil.
|Technically Chucky is a doll, and the serial killer whose spirit is inhabiting Chucky isn't a ginger. But when someone mentions "evil gingers," how can you not bring up Child's Play?
