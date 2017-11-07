ONTD Original™: 20 "Evil Gingers" from Movies & Television

I like RED hair, I don't care for orange hair that is classified as red. Reply

Thread

Link

as a redhead, thank you for recognizing the difference! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i swear, there must be on orange hair lobbyist group that spends millions of dollars to keep their hair called 'red'



it's wrong and unjust! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IFKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Well sorta. When I think of red hair I’m actually thinking of auburn but ia that orange hair sorry nope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one time, idfk what happened in the process but my hair took on the dye so strongly, what was supposed to be a brownish red went FUCKING ORANGE. i looked like depp's mad hatter.



i had to go on a trip where i took a bunch of pics with that godawful orange and i wanted to cry. i had to dye my brows to mitigate the horror. i dyed my hair again to cover it up 3 months later and fried my hair. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bless you for including Dark Heart omg. I love this post. Reply

Thread

Link

evil?





As always, awesome and cool post OP Would Willow count even though she had black hair when she wasAs always, awesome and cool post OP Reply

Thread

Link

Evil Willow was the best. That arc was brutal for her but she was pure evil. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. When she flayed what’s his name with ... Bored Now

That was, like, way ahead of its time 😳 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









That entire situation was so fucking amazing YES, I absolutely loved herThat entire situation was so fucking amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was my favorite villain on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Buffy fans would probably like to think regular Willow was an evil ginger, based on old Buffy posts here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





lmao this was mte, but for Jean Grey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember thinking Madame Medusa was completely fabulous when I was a kid.



Also, I love redheads. I realized the other day that most of my best girlfriends throughout my life have been redheads, so you ladies must be solid. Reply

Thread

Link

where is the kid that played junior now? Reply

Thread

Link





He prefers to stay away from the spotlight and he got married. He prefers to stay away from the spotlight and he got married. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As I was scrolling I totally thought this was Jason Segel Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

good for him



i'm pleasantly surprised at this revelation tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was a band roadie for awhile too I think he used to post on the imdb message board when he found out people were like "WHERE IS HE NOW". I just remember he posted a pic and he had a long ponytail lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Retired from acting. Thankfully. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg at Vicky and Red Herring being included. My childhood. I didn’t know TFOP did a Saw parody lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao this is just so fucked up. Great post tho Reply

Thread

Link

Candy heron in mean girls if u ask me Reply

Thread

Link





um







(shes technically anti-hero)



YES @ Kimberly, Kaorinite, and Medusa.um(shes technically anti-hero) Reply

Thread

Link





but yeah i don't think of melisandre really as a villain but i love her

rightbut yeah i don't think of melisandre really as a villain but i love her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too, she's an underappreciated flawed character imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOVE the inclusion of Gannon. How have I never realised he was a redhead?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

My cousin is a true ginger. He's literally the only one in the whole family. He doesn't look like ANY of us. It's fascinating honestly.



I've been coloring my hair shades of red for the past seven years and I like it way more than my original color. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL I now understand why you asked that question earlier OP. Bravo! Reply

Thread

Link

It was for ~research~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chucky looks qt in that gif 🐣



Edited at 2017-11-08 04:11 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, he really does! I've always thought the doll itself was actually quite cute and could see why the kid would want one so much at that age Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte i totally would have wanted a chucky doll as a kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My favorite color is blue, specifically darker shades like Cobalt or Midnight.



But I love gingers. When I make characters in video games and D&D, most of them are gingers. Reply

Thread

Link

What is your favorite color, ONTD?

Even though I don't have many clothes in this color but I mostly have everything else in this color (ie phone case, Bluetooth speaker, tablet cover, majority of nail polish, etc) is...





Also, I really liked that ONTD changed it colors to purple tbh Even though I don't have many clothes in this color but I mostly have everything else in this color (ie phone case, Bluetooth speaker, tablet cover, majority of nail polish, etc) is...Also, I really liked that ONTD changed it colors to purple tbh Reply

Thread

Link

My mom's fav and one of my college bff's fav. <3 And she (my friend) is obsessed with purple--she's like a cartoon character with how many things she owns in it, including clothes, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol your mom and bff have perfect taste tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beautiful gifs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Midnight blue and midnight purple <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeeessss, purple's the best! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love purple. It's my relaxing color. I use it on so many things, usually the color in the first gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link