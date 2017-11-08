The Flash 4x06 Promo & Description - When Harry Met Harry

I did like seeing the girls work together, it was a nice change. Reply

I am SOOOOOOOOOOOO glad that they called out Caitlin/Iris not being friends since they never give them anything to do with one another outside of Flash work.

Same I'm glad they addressed it.

mte on the feminism thing, like show don't tell

I am glad they at least addressed it. So often with the CW, in particular, we're supposed to buy that people are friends when there's nothing on-screen to support that. Maybe they can build a friendship now.

i hope we get a confrontation with caitlin bc she did try to actively kill iris last season ...

Hi bb! All those Harrys must be giving you ideas 🤣🍑🍑🍑

Katee Sackoff acted like she was having the time of her life, lmao.



What was up with the ladies acting like adolescent boys when Caitlyn/Frost took her shirt off? Was her bra that hideous? Reply

she prob had no bra on

Girls night out was pretty fun, even felicity wasn’t annoying lol

I loved drunk Barry <3 him crying about titanic was the cutest.

I like Dibny, he’s fun. Reply

Ralph Dibny? God help them if Sue appears

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



We got a foil variant (pictured) and the regular print. Now to find room on my wall to hang it.



I haven't seen tonight's episode yet (yay for working second shift), but I wanted to share this print my husband got for me. <3

We got a foil variant (pictured) and the regular print. Now to find room on my wall to hang it.

All I got from that trailer is Elongated Man is on the Flash now??????

ya but he's a dingus so far

Sad! Hopefully he gets better later on.

I died when that ugly Jim Carry said “Oh it’s just Caitlin.”



Also EBR was down right flirting with Candice in some of their scenes. 💀



ETA: god dammit Spple fix your I situation.



Edited at 2017-11-08 05:16 am (UTC) Reply

amunet was fun. this kf is more toned down, i liked when she almost froze that groper's hand off at the club #misandrist #feminism lmao the hashtags were so dumb tbh if i trusted the flash's TPTB more i'd think it's actually a self-burn on how not feminist the show actually is. but whoever wrote the episode should pat themselves on the back for bringing up shit that the show generally fails at. like mentioning iris and caitlin being "work friends" lol, actually having the characters around the city instead of cooped up at star labs, i liked that the episode semi-touched on actual organized crime scene in central city and how KF practically calls the team dumb for not realizing they've been there for 3 years lmao.

basically diversify your writers room.

CW was called out for that shit on some article about the writing room not having enough PoC (especially black writers. You can't have your female lead play by a black woman and have nothing but whites writing for her.) so I hope the CW starts hiring more black writers especially with Black Lightning and all.

while i liked the ep, it made me miss linda. linda who existed for like 5 episodes. poor iris with 3/2.5 barely there galpals.

This episode also made me sad all over again over Laurel's death. 😭

this episode was nice, i enjoyed it but i'm gonna want a bigger/better developed all-woman xover.



all the rah rah feminism! rme...just like supergirl...do these writers know how to show and not just say?



amunet's powers were stupid lol...i kinda wish she'd just been a ringleader kinda like roulette and her underground alien fight club or china white leading the triad...



i hate ralph and i'm still pissed they got rid of wally for this stale piece of white bread.



i do love that the show called themselves out for not writing iris/caitlin a real friendship over the last 3 years...but i still thought it was bullshit that she asked her to be her moh in the end.



Edited at 2017-11-08 05:34 am (UTC) Reply

the episode was alright. I don't get why they didn't just arrest amunet when they witnessed her trying to sell that meta human? like it made no sense? but then again, I did fastforward. also why did they not take him and I don't know, try to feed him before setting him free?



this whole Caitlyn/killerfrost are two different people are so fucking annoying. you're one. deal with it.



also how is Linda not in the episode? and also, how and iris/felicity friends? did they develop that over the crossover (that I never watch for).



I still don't care much for felicity.



I enjoyed barry/Joe/cisco/stretchydude scenes. Reply

i hate how they've written ralph here. he's mischievous and mouthy sometimes, but not a downright creep! also i hope this means they'll bring sue in eventually, though they better do her right. this episode was okay. the RAH RAH HASHTAG FEMINISM was annoying though, even if i want to see the ladies getting to do shit in the show beyond the little they're given at times. i just hate how feminism is commodified for ratings and $$$ and not always genuine interest in educating/empowering. it didn't always feel authentic in this episode.

#justiceforthedibnys

I really like Ralph.

