The Flash 4x06 Promo & Description - When Harry Met Harry

The Flash 4x06 'When Harry Met Harry' Promo & Description



ONE HARRY, TWO HARRYS, THREE HARRYS, FOUR — When collectors of Native American artifacts are attacked by a meta named Mina Chayton (guest star Chelsea Kurtz) who can bring inanimate objects to life, Barry turns to a surprising ally for help.
Determined to crack the identity of The Thinker, Harry enlists Cisco’s help to summon the ultimate think tank: “The Council of Wells’,” a roundtable of the brightest Harrison Wells’ from various Earths.
Airing 14th November.

Candice Patton BTS of 'Girls Night Out, Being Perfect.



