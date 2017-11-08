The Flash 4x06 Promo & Description - When Harry Met Harry
The Flash 4x06 'When Harry Met Harry' Promo & Description
ONE HARRY, TWO HARRYS, THREE HARRYS, FOUR — When collectors of Native American artifacts are attacked by a meta named Mina Chayton (guest star Chelsea Kurtz) who can bring inanimate objects to life, Barry turns to a surprising ally for help.
Determined to crack the identity of The Thinker, Harry enlists Cisco’s help to summon the ultimate think tank: “The Council of Wells’,” a roundtable of the brightest Harrison Wells’ from various Earths.
Airing 14th November.
Candice Patton BTS of 'Girls Night Out, Being Perfect.
Sources: Promo, Description, Candice Patton
Are you the most talented, badass, forgiving, beautiful and perfect superhero, ONTD FlashFam?
Aka are you actually Queen Iris West?
Candice Patton BTS of 'Girls Night Out, Being Perfect.
I am SOOOOOOOOOOOO glad that they called out Caitlin/Iris not being friends since they never give them anything to do with one another outside of Flash work.
I am SOOOOOOOOOOOO glad that they called out Caitlin/Iris not being friends
Same I'm glad they addressed it.
What was up with the ladies acting like adolescent boys when Caitlyn/Frost took her shirt off? Was her bra that hideous?
I loved drunk Barry <3 him crying about titanic was the cutest.
I like Dibny, he’s fun.
Ralph Dibny? God help them if Sue appears
The Flash print commission by Cesar Moreno
We got a foil variant (pictured) and the regular print. Now to find room on my wall to hang it.
Also EBR was down right flirting with Candice in some of their scenes. 💀
basically diversify your writers room.
all the rah rah feminism! rme...just like supergirl...do these writers know how to show and not just say?
amunet's powers were stupid lol...i kinda wish she'd just been a ringleader kinda like roulette and her underground alien fight club or china white leading the triad...
i hate ralph and i'm still pissed they got rid of wally for this stale piece of white bread.
i do love that the show called themselves out for not writing iris/caitlin a real friendship over the last 3 years...but i still thought it was bullshit that she asked her to be her moh in the end.
this whole Caitlyn/killerfrost are two different people are so fucking annoying. you're one. deal with it.
also how is Linda not in the episode? and also, how and iris/felicity friends? did they develop that over the crossover (that I never watch for).
I still don't care much for felicity.
I enjoyed barry/Joe/cisco/stretchydude scenes.
i hate how they've written ralph here. he's mischievous and mouthy sometimes, but not a downright creep! also i hope this means they'll bring sue in eventually, though they better do her right. #justiceforthedibnys