Maureen O'Hara's 1945 account of misogynistic sexual misconduct in Hollywood goes viral

i scrolled down way too fast and thought the top part of her shirt was her skin and was horrified



and then i read the post and it was worse, ugh

Omg QUEEN

BAMF

celtic queen!

because she refuses to let them make love to her



that's quite the euphemism for rape.



shit like this makes me think of the idiots who say they wish they lived in a different period just so they sound classy~ bc things were different i mean, yeah, things were fucking WORSE for women. if it's bad these days imagine back then and this story proves it.

yeah, that was something that steered me away from the old hollywood "fandom" on tumblr when i was younger. there was way too much of that "born in the wrong era" nonsense

This happens with people who are into Doo Wop/50s Pop music too. I use to know a vinyl collector who would say the same garbage.

I keep away from anyone with nostalgia goggles.



I keep away from anyone with nostalgia goggles. Reply

I watched a lot of old movies with my parents and "making love" was flirting. It's a little jarring the first time they say it.

Is it true Judy Garland was a casting couch victim?

Even girls with violently protective boyfriends (Marilyn, Vivien, etc) probably got casting couched Reply

I am so thankful I was born in a time and in a country where I had access to education. I mean, it's not even something that is the norm across the globe - girls are denied education in many places - but shit! I will never ever ever be stupid enough to wish I was back in a different time. Not as a woman, and not as a person of colour. How bloody foolish

I twitch when I hear that garbage. Why are we ignoring the fact that right now is the best time to be a woman? Also, think about that for a sec lol ugh

There have been better times in history to be a woman, than nowadays. But generally these ppl talk about less than 100 years ago which yeah, makes no sense

Reading her wiki now



Q U E E N TBH



"O'Hara was so keen on Gaelic football that at one point she pressed her father to found a women's team, and professed that Glenmalure Park, the home ground of the Rovers, became "like a second home".[10] She enjoyed fighting, and trained in judo as a teenager"

What these women probably went through. I feel like Ingrid Bergman was raped as my parents and Aunties/Uncles told me she slept around. I now believe she was probably raped.



I think women like Baxter, Davis and Stanwyck probably fought off the predators but even strong women like Crawford probably gave in because she was so desperate to stay famous. Reply

Don't forget how Loretta Lynn was raped by Clark Gable and then had to pretend to adopt the resulting baby rather than let a out-of-wedlock pregnancy destroy her career.

Link

Young. Loretta Lynn is a legendary country singer.

Link

Loretta Young. She actually went through all that effort with the self-adoption because she was a huge Catholic and didn't want anyone to think she was a sinner. Her daughter's memoir was rather fascinating and painted both Clark and Loretta in unflattering ways

Loretta Lynn is a country singer, lol



Loretta Lynn is a country singer, lol Reply

Link

Loretta Young, honey, not Loretta Lynn. Don't cross the streams.



Loretta Young was a teenager. Gable was not. She later 'became ill' and went to Europe. Later still she would adopt a baby girl who grew up to look exactly like Loretta Young save for prominent ears, I shit you not. This damaged the relationship between Young and her daughter for life. I urge you to find Judy Davis' (her daughter's) book and read it and not weep. I have not been able to watch a Clark Gable movie since. The damage that man did lasted for decades.



It's always been a cesspool. Reply

I agree with Jackson Katz that language is important when discussing these topics.



“We talk about how many women were raped last year, not how many men raped women. We talk about how many girls in a school district were harassed last year, not about how many boys harassed girls. We talk about how many teenage girls in the state of Vermont got pregnant last year, rather than how many boys and men impregnated teenage girls.”



http://www.jacksonkatz.com/news/talk-women-raped-not-men-raping-women/ "Clark Gable raped...”, you mean.I agree with Jackson Katz that language is important when discussing these topics. Reply

Joan had an affair with her stepfather when she was I think 11 or 12? Very messed up and sad.

the speculation in your last sentence rubs me the wrong way ngl... why assume that certain women were "strong enough" while others were not?

Men are



"Ford was an unpredictable character with a mean streak, and in one instance he punched O'Hara in the jaw for some unknown reason, and she only took it from him because she wanted to show him she could take a punch like a man."



From her wikiMen are #theworst "Ford was an unpredictable character with a mean streak, and in one instance he punched O'Hara in the jaw for some unknown reason, and she only took it from him because she wanted to show him she could take a punch like a man." Reply

damn! I might have to stan this legendary women - played gaelic football, did judo, took punches from men just to prove she wasn't going to crumple.



You know women with her kind of strength of self absolutely terrify abusive men, because they can't wield fear as a weapon. TBH she sounds like my mum, and stories I've heard of my Great-Aunties back in the UK. Celtic warrior genes, baby! Reply

Link

I hope she spat blood in his face and laughed.

Link

I'm kind of miffed that she was close with John Wayne.



But omg this goddess has given us so much. Parent Trap, Esmeralda, Jamaica Inn, etc. Reply

maureen o'hara was always goals for me, she was phenomenal.



she was a badass for speaking out, fuck men. Reply

Men have been trash since the dawn of time and will continue to be. nothing new

Horrible that she was backlisted but I'm glad she stuck to her principles and didn't amuse these power hungry creeps. Reply

Your icon makes me wanna watch KB. It might be cathartic - watching a woman kick ass and take names. Maybe I'll just loop the scene where Kiddo kills Buck

Link

Yes Maureen. HW & the studio system has been a problem since the beginning.

The interviews and podcasts actresses of 20s and forward could give!!!! I've often wondered what they'd say. What would Beverly Bayne, May Allison, Lillian Gish, Theda Bara say? What would Gene Tierney say??!!!

Man, I would live for a podcast interview from Lillian

Link

What happened to Gene? I <3 her.

Link

Women have been talking about this shit forever. It's just that nobody bothered to listen

