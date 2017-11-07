Maureen O'Hara's 1945 account of misogynistic sexual misconduct in Hollywood goes viral
Irish actress Maureen O’Hara called out "sexist" Hollywood industry in 1945 https://t.co/pMvLCcANTf pic.twitter.com/Poj8jLu44W— ET Canada (@ETCanada) November 7, 2017
- Maureen O'Hara (d. 2015) was an Irish actress best known for her work in such Old Hollywood films as 'How Green Was My Valley,' 'Miracle on 34th Sreet,' and 'The Quiet Man'
- In a 1945 interview O'Hara, then 25, recounted her experiences of sexual harrassment at the hands of studio executives and the subsequent smear campaign as a result of her rejecting their advances
- Pianist James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist on Twitter) shared a scan of the interview, which has since gone viral, earning O'Hara posthumous praise for her courage and evidencing a longstanding issue within the film industry
"Irish film star Maureen O'Hara to-day charged Hollywood producers and directors with calling her 'A cold potato without sex appeal' because she refuses to let them make love to her, says the 'Mirror' New York correspondent.
"'I am so upset with it that I am ready to quit Hollywood,' Maureen says. 'It's got so bad I hate to come to work in the morning.
"'I'm a helpless victim of a Hollywood whispering campaign. Because I don't let the producer and director kiss me every morning or let them paw me they have spread word around town that I am not a woman–I am a cold piece of marble statuary. I guess Hollywood won't consider me as anything except a cold hunk of marble until I divorce my husband, give my baby away and get my name and photograph in all the newspapers. If that's Hollywood's idea of being a woman I'm ready to quit now.'"
Source
and then i read the post and it was worse, ugh
that's quite the euphemism for rape.
shit like this makes me think of the idiots who say they wish they lived in a different period just so they sound classy~ bc things were different i mean, yeah, things were fucking WORSE for women. if it's bad these days imagine back then and this story proves it.
I keep away from anyone with nostalgia goggles.
Is it true Judy Garland was a casting couch victim?
Even girls with violently protective boyfriends (Marilyn, Vivien, etc) probably got casting couched
Q U E E N TBH
"O'Hara was so keen on Gaelic football that at one point she pressed her father to found a women's team, and professed that Glenmalure Park, the home ground of the Rovers, became "like a second home".[10] She enjoyed fighting, and trained in judo as a teenager"
I think women like Baxter, Davis and Stanwyck probably fought off the predators but even strong women like Crawford probably gave in because she was so desperate to stay famous.
Loretta Lynn is a country singer, lol
Loretta Young was a teenager. Gable was not. She later 'became ill' and went to Europe. Later still she would adopt a baby girl who grew up to look exactly like Loretta Young save for prominent ears, I shit you not. This damaged the relationship between Young and her daughter for life. I urge you to find Judy Davis' (her daughter's) book and read it and not weep. I have not been able to watch a Clark Gable movie since. The damage that man did lasted for decades.
It's always been a cesspool.
I agree with Jackson Katz that language is important when discussing these topics.
“We talk about how many women were raped last year, not how many men raped women. We talk about how many girls in a school district were harassed last year, not about how many boys harassed girls. We talk about how many teenage girls in the state of Vermont got pregnant last year, rather than how many boys and men impregnated teenage girls.”
http://www.jacksonkatz.com/news/talk-women-raped-not-men-raping-women/
Men are #theworst
"Ford was an unpredictable character with a mean streak, and in one instance he punched O'Hara in the jaw for some unknown reason, and she only took it from him because she wanted to show him she could take a punch like a man."
You know women with her kind of strength of self absolutely terrify abusive men, because they can't wield fear as a weapon. TBH she sounds like my mum, and stories I've heard of my Great-Aunties back in the UK. Celtic warrior genes, baby!
But omg this goddess has given us so much. Parent Trap, Esmeralda, Jamaica Inn, etc.
she was a badass for speaking out, fuck men.
Horrible that she was backlisted but I'm glad she stuck to her principles and didn't amuse these power hungry creeps.