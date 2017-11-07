Maureen O'Hara's 1945 account of misogynistic sexual misconduct in Hollywood goes viral




  • Maureen O'Hara (d. 2015) was an Irish actress best known for her work in such Old Hollywood films as 'How Green Was My Valley,' 'Miracle on 34th Sreet,' and 'The Quiet Man'

  • In a 1945 interview O'Hara, then 25, recounted her experiences of sexual harrassment at the hands of studio executives and the subsequent smear campaign as a result of her rejecting their advances

  • Pianist James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist on Twitter) shared a scan of the interview, which has since gone viral, earning O'Hara posthumous praise for her courage and evidencing a longstanding issue within the film industry

"Irish film star Maureen O'Hara to-day charged Hollywood producers and directors with calling her 'A cold potato without sex appeal' because she refuses to let them make love to her, says the 'Mirror' New York correspondent.

"'I am so upset with it that I am ready to quit Hollywood,' Maureen says. 'It's got so bad I hate to come to work in the morning.

"'I'm a helpless victim of a Hollywood whispering campaign. Because I don't let the producer and director kiss me every morning or let them paw me they have spread word around town that I am not a woman–I am a cold piece of marble statuary. I guess Hollywood won't consider me as anything except a cold hunk of marble until I divorce my husband, give my baby away and get my name and photograph in all the newspapers. If that's Hollywood's idea of being a woman I'm ready to quit now.'"

