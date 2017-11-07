The Killers Kick off "Wonderful Wonderful" Tour in Birmingham + Vegas Strong Benefit Concert
The Killers at Birmingham's Genting Arena pic.twitter.com/tbWeueF2MZ— BFlowDaily (@BFlowTheMan) November 8, 2017
The Killers kicked off the UK leg of their Wonderful Wonderful Tour last night at Birmingham’s Genting Arena. Naturally the setlist comprises mostly from new material from the new bands latest album as well as fan favorites. The band opened with the title track "Wonderful Wonderful" followed by their newest #1 hit "The Man." Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. are the only two original members touring as original members Mark and Dave decided to skip on touring duties.
The Killers also just announced a Vegas Strong benefit concert for victims from the Las Vegas shooting for December 1st 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena with Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men, Cirque du Soleil, David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, and more performers to be announced soon. Prices range from $75 - $125 and all proceeds will go to the Las Vegas Victims Fund. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 8th at 10 a.m. here. The band will kick off the North American leg of their tour early next year. Check out more photos and clips from last nights show behind the cut.
- Wonderful, Wonderful
- The Man
- Somebody Told Me
- Spaceman
- Run For Cover
- I Can’t Stay
- Smile Like You Mean It
- For Reasons Unknown
- Rut
- Life To Come
- Human
- This River Is Wild
- Some Kind Of Love
- Runaways
- Read My Mind
- All These Things I’ve Done
- The Calling
- Believe Me Natalie
- When You Were Young
- Mr Brightside
The Killers at Birmingham's Genting Arena pic.twitter.com/RrNdqVw2AX— BFlowDaily (@BFlowTheMan) November 8, 2017
i officially fucken can't with this overglorified Elvis impersonator. let me unstan so i can re-stan.
ONTD, are you attending the tour and/or Vegas benefit concert?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
also this suit is magical on b flowers
this post is superior anyways.
bflow is serving struggle white boy "movement" but looking so good while doing it in arenas and stadiums.
I haven't heard it yet!
overall it was an ok album but coming off his solo album "The Desired Effect" it was somewhat disappointing purely for that reason.
well not getting my hopes up then
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.